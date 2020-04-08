A Master List of Virtual Denver Events

Denver Virtual Pairing Series

When: April 8, 5 – 6 p.m.

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. teams up with Santa Fe Cookie Company for a Denver Virtual Pairing Series. You can pre-order a pairing pack and then join in on a Facebook live stream with head brewer Jason Buehler for a Q&A.

Socially Distant Culture Club

When: April 8, 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Center for Visual Art, MSU Denver hosts a Socially Distant Culture Club. You can get creative with recipes, artist inspiration, recipes and more during the club on Zoom. Instructions can be found here.

Easter Cookie Decorating Baskets

When: April 8 – 11

Cost: $35

The Lowdown: Olive & Finch are making your Easter a bit sweeter by offering Easter Cookie Decorating Baskets. The baskets hold one dozen sugar cookies paired with five frostings and six different types of sprinkles for endless combinations. You can order yours by calling 720.257.4763.

Virtual Brew Day Live Stream

When: April 8, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Platt Park Brewing hosts a Virtual Brew Day Live Stream. You can take a behind the scenes look at the brewing process, ask questions to the brewers, snag giveaways and more on Facebook.

Sushi Roll Livestream Masterclass When: April 8 – May 9 at 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Cost: $10 get tickets here The Lowdown: Colorado Sake Company presents a Sushi Roll Livestream Masterclass. You can learn how to make the best sushi rolls with a Colorado Sake Company instructor. Uncorked Kitchen Cooking Classes When: April 8 – 17 Cost: Varying prices check here The Lowdown: Start your ovens for Uncorked Kitchen Cooking Classes. You can learn how to create different dishes with instructors and snack on chef-prepared appetizers as you cook. Slow Food Live When: April 8 – 10 Cost: Free The Lowdown: Slow Food USA is getting you in the kitchen with Slow Food Live classes. You can learn how to make bites such as truffle risotto, Chinese dumplings and more with different instructors. More information about the classes here. Cocktail Squad Sessions When: Starting April 8 Cost: Free The Lowdown: Tune into Cocktail Squad on YouTube and Spotify for a Squad Session with different artists each day. You can hear new playlists and sip on cocktails created by Cocktail Squad. The cocktail makers are encouraging you to donate to Feed the Frontlines Boulder, USBG National Charity Foundation and The Jazz & Heritage Relief Fund in place of giving tips.

Virtual Happy Dames Meeting

When: April 9, 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Dry Land Distillers hosts a Virtual Dames Meeting. You can join Kelly Dressman of Distilling Dames and the Dry Land Distillers alchemist/mixologist to meet up to 30 other women. Register by emailing [email protected] You can also take part in a virtual happy hour and cocktail webinar on April 10 on Facebook.

Virtual Happy Hour and Tasting

When: April 10, 5 – 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. hosts a Virtual Happy Hour and Tasting. You can taste new brews with head brewer Jason Buehler and co-owners Charlie Berger and Patrick Crawford with discussing the beers. To taste along, pick-up or order delivery by calling 303.433.2739 ext. 2. Join in on the streaming on Denver Beer Co.’s Facebook or YouTube.

Virtual Wine Tasting Club

When: April 10, 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Sip on a glass of wine during a Virtual Wine Tasting Club. You can join in with Proof Wine and Spirits owner Sarah Hauser and sommelier Jessica Berrand during an Instagram live stream to talk about wine and try new pours. Order wine online here.

#PlayOn Virtual Music Hour

When: April 10 – April 12, 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Get musical with Colorado Symphony during a #PlayOn Virtual Music Hour. You can listen to a weekly audio stream of past Colorado Symphony performances all through the month of April into May. Stream the performances here.

Lipgloss Disco 2000: A Virtual 2000-2010 Indie Dance Party

When: April 10, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Get your party on during Lipgloss Disco 2000: A Virtual 2000-2010 Indie Dance Party. You can jam out to beats from MGMT, Arcade Fire, LCD Soundsystem and more. The stream is located at twitch.tv/boyhollow.

Art Show at Online Art Museum

When: April 10, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Follow other artists’ works and upload your own pieces to an Art Show at Online Art Museum. You can join the show by joining the Online Art Museum’s Facebook here.

F*ck It Let’s Have a Beer Fest

When: April 11

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: On April 11 you can participate in The Shelter-in-Place Beer Festival. You can support local breweries by ordering take-out or delivery beers and post a picture of yourself with said brews using the hashtag #SIPbeerfest. All of the funds raised by the fest will go towards Colorado craft brewery employees who have been affected by layoffs due to COVID-19.

Home Edition – Brewery Bootcamp

When: April 11 & 18, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Get a sweat on during Home Edition – Brewery Boot Camp. You can workout with instructors Paul and Lindsay during a free session on Facebook and later take part in a happy hour with your choice of beer. Make sure to stock up on local craft brews to partake in during the happy hour.

Mala Making Class

When: April 12 – 26, 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Jewelry artist and owner of DarcMoon, Lynnea, hosts a virtual Mala Making Class. You can purchase a kit from the online DarcMoon shop and create your own mala during the live stream session.

Cheesemaking 101 Online Class When: April 13 – 19 Cost: Free register here The Lowdown: Get your cooking on with The Art of Cheese during a Cheesemaking 101 Online Class. You can learn how to make different cheeses with an instructor on Zoom. Virtual 42o Party

When: April 20, 4:20 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate the dope holiday with a Virtual 420 Party. Lightshade hosts the streaming event that blasts beats from over 10 different local artists along with sets from a comedian and recipes from a cannabis chef. Learn more about it here.

We Create Anyway Competition

When: Started April 2 through May 7

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Take part in the virtual We Create Anyway Competition. The competition – started by a collective of creatives – gives you a chance to submit your creative makings from photography to baking to singing and more. Winners will be chosen randomly and receive prizes such as $500 in cash. You must be over 21 to enter. Get instructions on how to enter here.