A Master List of Virtual Denver Events

As the stay-at-home order continues, monotony ensues. 303 Magazine has created a master list of virtual events that will keep you active and connected. The list is ongoing, updating regularly with new virtual events to keep things fresh.
Denver Virtual Pairing Series
When: April 8, 5 – 6 p.m.
Cost: $35 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. teams up with Santa Fe Cookie Company for a Denver Virtual Pairing Series. You can pre-order a pairing pack and then join in on a Facebook live stream with head brewer Jason Buehler for a Q&A.
Socially Distant Culture Club
When: April 8, 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Center for Visual Art, MSU Denver hosts a Socially Distant Culture Club. You can get creative with recipes, artist inspiration, recipes and more during the club on Zoom. Instructions can be found here.
Easter Cookie Decorating Baskets
When: April 8 – 11
Cost: $35
The Lowdown: Olive & Finch are making your Easter a bit sweeter by offering Easter Cookie Decorating Baskets. The baskets hold one dozen sugar cookies paired with five frostings and six different types of sprinkles for endless combinations. You can order yours by calling 720.257.4763.
Virtual Brew Day Live Stream
When: April 8, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Platt Park Brewing hosts a Virtual Brew Day Live Stream. You can take a behind the scenes look at the brewing process, ask questions to the brewers, snag giveaways and more on Facebook.
Sushi Roll Livestream Masterclass
When: April 8 – May 9 at 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Colorado Sake Company presents a Sushi Roll Livestream Masterclass. You can learn how to make the best sushi rolls with a Colorado Sake Company instructor.
Uncorked Kitchen Cooking Classes
When: April 8 – 17
Cost: Varying prices check here
The Lowdown: Start your ovens for Uncorked Kitchen Cooking Classes. You can learn how to create different dishes with instructors and snack on chef-prepared appetizers as you cook.
Slow Food Live
When: April 8 – 10
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Slow Food USA is getting you in the kitchen with Slow Food Live classes. You can learn how to make bites such as truffle risotto, Chinese dumplings and more with different instructors. More information about the classes here.
Cocktail Squad Sessions
When: Starting April 8
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Tune into Cocktail Squad on YouTube and Spotify for a Squad Session with different artists each day. You can hear new playlists and sip on cocktails created by Cocktail Squad. The cocktail makers are encouraging you to donate to Feed the Frontlines Boulder, USBG National Charity Foundation and The Jazz & Heritage Relief Fund in place of giving tips.
Virtual Happy Dames Meeting
When: April 9, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $15
The Lowdown: Dry Land Distillers hosts a Virtual Dames Meeting. You can join Kelly Dressman of Distilling Dames and the Dry Land Distillers alchemist/mixologist to meet up to 30 other women. Register by emailing [email protected] You can also take part in a virtual happy hour and cocktail webinar on April 10 on Facebook.
Virtual Happy Hour and Tasting
When: April 10, 5 – 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. hosts a Virtual Happy Hour and Tasting. You can taste new brews with head brewer Jason Buehler and co-owners Charlie Berger and Patrick Crawford with discussing the beers. To taste along, pick-up or order delivery by calling 303.433.2739 ext. 2. Join in on the streaming on Denver Beer Co.’s Facebook or YouTube.
Virtual Wine Tasting Club
When: April 10, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Sip on a glass of wine during a Virtual Wine Tasting Club. You can join in with Proof Wine and Spirits owner Sarah Hauser and sommelier Jessica Berrand during an Instagram live stream to talk about wine and try new pours. Order wine online here.
#PlayOn Virtual Music Hour
When: April 10 – April 12, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Get musical with Colorado Symphony during a #PlayOn Virtual Music Hour. You can listen to a weekly audio stream of past Colorado Symphony performances all through the month of April into May. Stream the performances here.
Lipgloss Disco 2000: A Virtual 2000-2010 Indie Dance Party
When: April 10, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Get your party on during Lipgloss Disco 2000: A Virtual 2000-2010 Indie Dance Party. You can jam out to beats from MGMT, Arcade Fire, LCD Soundsystem and more. The stream is located at twitch.tv/boyhollow.
Art Show at Online Art Museum
When: April 10, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Follow other artists’ works and upload your own pieces to an Art Show at Online Art Museum. You can join the show by joining the Online Art Museum’s Facebook here.
F*ck It Let’s Have a Beer Fest
When: April 11
Cost: $5 get tickets here
The Lowdown: On April 11 you can participate in The Shelter-in-Place Beer Festival. You can support local breweries by ordering take-out or delivery beers and post a picture of yourself with said brews using the hashtag #SIPbeerfest. All of the funds raised by the fest will go towards Colorado craft brewery employees who have been affected by layoffs due to COVID-19.
Home Edition – Brewery Bootcamp
When: April 11 & 18, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Get a sweat on during Home Edition – Brewery Boot Camp. You can workout with instructors Paul and Lindsay during a free session on Facebook and later take part in a happy hour with your choice of beer. Make sure to stock up on local craft brews to partake in during the happy hour.
Mala Making Class
When: April 12 – 26, 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Jewelry artist and owner of DarcMoon, Lynnea, hosts a virtual Mala Making Class. You can purchase a kit from the online DarcMoon shop and create your own mala during the live stream session.
Cheesemaking 101 Online Class
When: April 13 – 19
Cost: Free register here
The Lowdown: Get your cooking on with The Art of Cheese during a Cheesemaking 101 Online Class. You can learn how to make different cheeses with an instructor on Zoom.
Virtual 42o Party
When: April 20, 4:20 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Celebrate the dope holiday with a Virtual 420 Party. Lightshade hosts the streaming event that blasts beats from over 10 different local artists along with sets from a comedian and recipes from a cannabis chef. Learn more about it here.
We Create Anyway Competition
When: Started April 2 through May 7
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Take part in the virtual We Create Anyway Competition. The competition – started by a collective of creatives – gives you a chance to submit your creative makings from photography to baking to singing and more. Winners will be chosen randomly and receive prizes such as $500 in cash. You must be over 21 to enter. Get instructions on how to enter here.
303 Cover Challenge Contest
When: Now through April 16
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Calling all musicians, 303 Magazine launched a digital contest open to all Colorado residents who are musically inclined. The contest will be an extension of our cover challenge, a series of videos — and showcase — of local musicians performing their own renditions of popular songs. The first-place prize is $500, courtesy of New Belgium’s Mountain Time lager. Submissions end on April 16. Go here for more info.
Wunder Film Challenge
When: April
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Wunder Film and DMOS Collective have created a get outside challenge to keep you occupied during social isolation. The challenge pushes you to take your creativity outdoors. You can take part in the challenge by emailing [email protected]
Hecho en Colorado Coloring Book
When: April
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Latino Cultural Arts Center has created an Hecho en Colorado Coloring Book with the help of artists such as Cal Duran, Javier Flores and Ana Marina Sanchez. You can download the book here and share your colorings by tagging @LCACdenver on Facebook and Instagram or emailing a scan to [email protected]
Virtually Denver
When: April – May
Cost: Varying Prices
The Lowdown: Visit Denver has created a site filled with virtual events dubbed Virtually Denver. You can take part in virtual museum tours, a socially distant culture club and more. Check out the list here.
UMS Presents: Streams With Grit
When: Daily until April 30 at 5 p.m.
The Lowdown: Our favorite indie music festival isn’t until July. But fortunately, you don’t have to wait to join in on the action with their Streams With Grit concert series. This week’s line up includes Shark Dreams, Turvy Organ, Fred Fancy, Miguel Dakota of Dream Feed, Good Health Fridays, Jon Medina, and Andy Sydow listed respectively Monday through Sunday. If you like what they’re playing, you can send the musicians a virtual tip as they navigate through these tricky times. Just tune into their Facebook nightly at 5 p.m to watch.
Artists’ Instagram Handles:
Birdcall Virtual Concert Series
When: Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Birdcall has created a new concept dubbed the Birdcall Lockdown live concert series. Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday you can tune into Birdcall’s Facebook or Instagram for a live stream performance from a local artist.
When: Every Tuesday, 6 – 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free register here
The Lowdown: Add to your art collection while participating in a Live Art Auction. Spectra Art Space hosts the auction that is set to sell off works from artists Kely B, Tania Kazz and more during a stream on the gallery’s Facebook and Instagram
Wine Wednesday
When: Every Wednesday
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Grab a glass for Wine Wednesday. Bigsby’s Folly holds a live stream on Instagram for wine-lovers alike to talk about different topics each Wednesday.
Literature of the Land Book Club
When: April
Cost: $5 – $15 register here
The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens partners with Helen Fowler Library to hold a Literature of the Land Book Club. This spring you can join in a session or all three to read books written by environmental activists and stewards.
SeriesFest Virtual Events
When: April 15 – May
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: SeriesFest holds a myriad of virtual events to keep you entertained. You can tune in to watch parties, creator hangouts, writers’ rooms and more. For more information check here.
Visions West Contemporary Online Exhibitions
When: April 17
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Visions West Contemporary hosts virtual exhibitions so you can see new art while staying at home. You will be able to peruse works from artists such as Sarah Winkler for her upcoming Land of the Glacier exhibition all online.
Virtual Dance Classes
When: April
Cost: Varying prices check here
The Lowdown: Cleo Parker Robinson will help you get active with Virtual Dance Classes. You can purchase different classes and start moving your body to music.
Virtual Panel
When: April 10, 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Biennial of the Americas presents a Virtual Panel with three different Clínica speakers. You can watch during the virtual coffee chat on Facebook and explore empathy during these challenging times.
Lighthouse Virtual Writing Workshops
When: April
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Lighthouse Writers Workshop hosts virtual writing events through its Facebook and Instagram. You can improve on your writing skills through different prompts all throughout the week. Find more information here.