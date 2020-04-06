This Week In Virtual Colorado Concerts

Even though we are practicing social distancing, we are finding ways to stay connected and form a sense of community. As we venture on through these strange times, there are still ways to experience different versions of everyday activities – like attending a virtual concert. We’ve compiled a few virtual concerts put on by local Colorado musicians across the for you to check out this week. As always, be safe out there and take care of yourselves. If you want your live-stream to be added to the weekly roundups please e-mail [email protected] for consideration.

UMS Presents: Streams With Grit

When: April 6 – April 12 – 5 p.m.

Platform: Instagram, watch here

The Lowdown: Last week, The Underground Music Showcase debuted their Streams With Grit concert series and it was a hit. The action continues right along into this week as we continue to navigate through this pandemic. This week’s line up includes has yet to be announced, but we will update you with the schedule as soon as the information becomes available. In addition to tuning into their streams, you have the chance to support these musicians via virtual tip as they navigate through these tricky times.

Birdcall Lockdown Music Series

When: April 7 – April 9 – 8 p.m.

Platform: Instagram + Facebook, watch here and here

The Lowdown: Local restaurant Birdcall is teaming up with local Colorado musicians to provide a weekly live virtual showcase of music. On Tuesday, March 31 through Thursday, April 2, Birdcall’s Instagram and Facebook pages are going live with the likes of local talent such as Rob Drabkin, Babelord, Brad Corrigan and more. This showcase is appropriately titled the “Birdcall Lockdown Music Series.”

Chance Gallagher

When: Wednesday, April 8 – 2 p.m.

Platform: Facebook, watch here.

The Lowdown: Chance Gallagher, aka Space Music Prodigy 3000, is a Colorado guitar player who gains his influence by shredders such as Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Eric Johnson. From cinematic pieces to fast-paced covers and originals – Gallagher will be doing it all when he goes live on his Facebook page this Wednesday afternoon.

Moonlight Bloom

When: Wednesday, April 8 – 7 p.m.

Platform: Facebook, watch here

The Lowdown: Moonlight Bloom is a three-piece psychedelic rock band hailing from Denver. Guitarist Charlie Harmon, bassist Dan Timmers and drummer Jonathan Morningstar combine to create jams and riffs that branch into the jam-band and classic rock arenas. On Wednesday night, Moonlight Bloom will be bringing some tunes both old and new straight to the comfort of your own home.

Christopher Ryan

When: Wednesday, April 8 – 7 p.m.

Platform: Facebook, watch here

The Lowdown: Christopher Ryan is back for this week in virtual Denver concerts. Originally from New York, Ryan is a singer-songwriter who now calls Colorado his home. Ryan’s music has taken him all over the country and has landed him some stellar opportunities and exposure. Ryan will be going live as a part of the Kimono My House Facebook group which can be found at the link below.

Chris Kroger

When: Sunday, April 12 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Facebook, watch here.

The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in virtual concerts, Colorado pianist Chris Kroger is going live on Facebook to play some Elton John tunes. Kroger is a regular in Denver’s live music circuit both as a solo as well as with his trio and quintet. If you’re a fan of the musical stylings of Elton John, this will be the stream to tune into this week and you’ll be supporting local talent while you’re at it.

