Everything You Need to Know About Denver’s Stay-at-Home Order

[UPDATE March 23, 2020 at 5:18 p.m.: According to the City and County of Denver Government’s Facebook page, the following amendments have been made and the article has been updated accordingly:

Liquor stores with extreme physical distancing in place will be exempt.

All marijuana stores with extreme physical distancing in place will be exempt.

All construction operations and projects will be exempt.According to the post, this is an evolving situation and guidance will continue to be refined to ensure that all physical distancing measures are having the desired impact. ]

On the afternoon of Monday, March 23, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued a stay-at-home order that will go into effect at 5 p.m. tomorrow for Denver county. The order will last until April 10, though it may be extended if necessary. Watch the full press conference here. Hancock cited during his press conference, full parks and public spaces over the weekend as one of his motivators for this order, as well as Denver having a large and dense populace.