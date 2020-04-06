8 Denver Designers and Artists Selling Cloth Masks Right Now

As of Friday, Governor Jared Polis issued a directive clarifying that all Coloradans should now wear cloth masks for every trip outside the house. The CDC also issued similar recommendations for all Americans who plan to venture out in public. The change in recommendation comes after studies have shown that 25% of people with COVID-19 have no symptoms. Studies have shown cloth masks — while likely not effective in keeping wearers safe from catching the virus — they help prevent people with COVID-19 from spreading it, especially for those that don’t know they have it.

While the masks should not be medical masks like the N95 version needed for medical healthcare professionals, they can be as simple as an old shirt or bandana tied with a hair rubber band, although even rubber bands are now in short supply. Enter a team of local fashion designers and artists who have shifted focus and are now hard at work to supply people with the masks they need to stay safe during this pandemic. Below, 303 Magazine put together a list of local creatives who are currently making masks for purchase. Each can be contacted for more information through the link provided.

How to buy it: To order, visit the brand’s website here.

The Lowdown: These well-known Denver accessories designers are offering reusable, cotton face masks with flexible wire nose pieces and sleeves for removable filters. Each mask will ship with two disposable filters and additional filters can be purchased after April 10. For every mask purchased, one mask will be donated to a health care provider through Winter Session’s new non-profit, the Cover Up Colorado initiative. Masks start at $14.

How to buy it: To order, send a direct message to the designer’s Instagram page here.

The Lowdown: In partnership with girlfriend, Sarah Choi, Laeden Galicia is taking his love for art and fashion and directing it toward relief with hand-sewn protective masks made from heat-pressed vinyl scraps from previous clothing designs. Each custom mask is double-layered, reusable and comes with a filtered pouch and filter. For every sale, he will donate a mask to someone in need. Prices vary.

How to buy it: To order, send a direct message to the designer’s Instagram page here.

The Lowdown: As a veteran fashion designer in Denver, Lucero has made herself an indispensable piece of the local fabric. She has now turned her creative direction toward making cloth masks for both adults and children. Orders will start going out this Thursday. Masks start at $22.

How to buy it: To order, visit the brand’s website here.

The Lowdown: This local winter facemask manufacturer has shifted its operation to make personal hygiene masks to keep the public safe. Masks are made from a polyester/spandex blend of fabric, with the inner lining of moisture-wicking antimicrobial mesh that inhibits the growth bacteria. For every mask sold to the public, Phunkshun will donate one to the State of Colorado to be dispersed to individuals in need.

How to buy it: To order, email [email protected]

The Lowdown: As a registered emergency room nurse, makeup artist and designer, Cha Cha Romero has intimate knowledge of the exact needs the community has to stay safe for necessary trips out of the house. Two months ago, she created The Mask Making Mafia to help the healthcare workers affected by the lack of supplies available, the effects of which have led to a small army of local designers and other creatives who are now producing masks for hospitals and the public.

How to buy it: To order, send a direct message to the designer’s Instagram page here.

The Lowdown: Lewis is offering 100% cotton masks in black and white, although she is accepting custom orders as well. A portion of all of the sales goes to making masks for Denver’s medical professionals.

How to buy it: To order, send a direct message to the designer’s Instagram page here.

The Lowdown: This period in history may be local designer Aldo Olivarez’s darkest yet, as he has been cranking out protective coverings for the community for much of the quarantine period. Masks feature a variety of styles using repurposed fabric from brands like Supreme and Louis Vuitton, all with a signature spin Olivarez is known for. Prices vary.

How to buy it: To order, visit the designer’s website here.

The Lowdown: Designer, Deb Henriksen, created washable and reuseable face masks made from 100% hemp and bamboo, both of which are celebrated for their natural anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Henriksen will donate 10% of all sales to sustainable initiatives throughout the community. Masks are $38 each.