Denver’s Stay-At-Home Order Has Been Extended to May 8

Roughly 24 hours after Governor Jared Polis outlined his plan to end the state’s stay-at-home order, Mayor Michael Hancock has extended the one for Denver. Now set to expire on May 8, Mayor Hancock will provide details and updates in a press conference tomorrow at 10 a.m. This once again puts the city and state at odds on timing.

Yesterday, with the multi-day rollout of Polis’ “Safer at Home” plan, it seemed that the two had finally synced up — as the majority of the new directive would not take place until after Denver was scheduled to end its order on April 30. But it seems the mayor has decided to part ways on the Governor’s decision, possibly due to the growing criticisms of opening states too early. Tomorrow, we’ll hear more on the mayor’s reasonings and we’ll update accordingly.

