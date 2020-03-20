Colorado Bars and Restaurants Can Now Serve Alcohol To-Go and Through Delivery

On the morning of March 20, Governor Jared Polis held a news conference to update the public on the latest of the State’s COVID-19 relief efforts. The Governor streamed it live on his social media platform.

Among the many updates, Polis relayed was the temporary lifting of the statewide rule that prevents Colorado restaurants and bars from serving alcohol to go and through delivery. Yes, food and beverage establishments that are open for delivery, take-out and drive-thru are now allowed to provide alcohol to customers, which means that you can include booze in your order now if they sell it.

This recent adjustment of the rule greatly benefits bars and restaurants that normally serve alcohol, since booze is a particularly lucrative section of their menu. (That’s something we all realize time and time again after receiving the bill during a night of wining and dining out on the town.)

Of course, those who order alcohol from any of these businesses must present a valid ID, and no samples or tasters will be offered on or offsite.

Before the local government mandates for the cessation of dine-in service was put into place, certain beer, wine spirits manufacturers were already permitted to sell to-go products, and they have continued to do so throughout the past week. However, it is unclear how taprooms — which serve alcohol manufactured by other breweries, wineries and distilleries — will respond to this new legislation.

Many liquor stores also remain open, and it is unlikely the local government will render them an unessential service.