30+ Denver Restaurants Offering Delivery, To-Go and Curbside Pick-up

As Alexander Graham Bell once said, “When one door closes, another opens.” Surely, we have adapted this quote to coincide with contemporary optimism. However, as the fear of coronavirus spreads, the reality of restaurants temporarily closing their doors may feel fairly disconcerting — especially now that it is a government-mandated situation. Granted, the effect COVID-19 has had upon Denver’s restaurant realm appeared to occur in the blink of an eye. One moment, hand sanitizer became on par with liquid gold. Next, rolls of toilet paper sold out faster than Popeye’s chicken sandwiches. Patrons were encouraged to support local businesses then immediately pressured to stay within the confinement of their homes. “Social distancing” has become a social responsibility and the restaurant industry is suffering.

Nevertheless, people need to eat. Likewise, hospitality professionals need to survive. Our impressive, empowering and proactive restaurant community aspires to continue thriving. While the day-to-day operations of various eateries are a bit of a doozy these days — certain restaurants, chefs and hospitality groups have taken appropriate measures to continue moving forward. Subsequently, social media movements such as #curbsidecolorado and #wegotthisdenver are raising awareness while restaurants are keeping diners up-to-date about their preventative measures in attempt to control the spread of COVID-19. With safety, sanitation, spirit and seasoning in mind — here is a list of Denver restaurants to visit for takeout, curbside pickup and specials at this time.



*Editor’s note: As things shift with the current situation, make sure to check each restaurant’s websites or social media channels for restaurant-specific updates.

The Wolf’s Tailor, BRUTO and Basta

Where: Wolf’s Tailor, 4058 Tejon St, Denver; Bruto, 1801 Blake St, Denver; Basta, 3601 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder

Phone Number: 720-325-2195 – Wolf’s Tailor; 720-325-2195 – Bruto; 303-997-8775 – Basta

The Lowdown: All concepts from James Beard Award nominee chef Kelly Whitaker’s IE Hospitality group are currently offering curbside pickup. Everything from exceptional grains to polished proteins will be carefully packed for home indulgence. Additionally, delivery will be available within the next two weeks. Boulder’s Dry Storage is making large batches of bread every Monday and serving drip coffee, however, the kitchen will remain closed.

Cart-Driver

Where: 2500 Larimer St #100, Denver

Phone number: 303-292-3553

The Lowdown: Dear pizza-loving community — Cart-Driver’s in-house dining service has been suspended until further notice. On the bright side, curbside pickup is officially in effect. Call ahead to have one of Cart-Driver’s immensely popular pizza pies or antipasti brought to your vehicle.

Dio Mio

Where: 3264 Larimer St, Denver

Phone number: 303-562-1965

The Lowdown: RiNo’s creative, counter-service Italian concept is offering hand-crafted pasta and small plates for pickup. Delivery is available via Postmates.

Bigsby’s Folly

Where: 3563 Wazee St, Denver

Phone number: 720-485-3158

The Lowdown: Artisanal craft winery, Bigsby’s Folly, is offering 50% off growlers of wine to-go. The best part? Curbside pickup makes acquiring your vino a seamless process,

Steuben’s Uptown

Where: 523 E 17th Ave, Denver

Phone number: 303-830-1001

The Lowdown: Denver Staple, Steuben’s (Uptown), is offering its full menu for curbside pickup. Text “Steuben’s” to 33733 and receive 15% off your first delivery order.

Urban Burma

Where: 10180 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Phone number: 626-628-5430

The Lowdown: Colorado’s first Burmese restaurant, Urban Burma, will be offering its mouthwatering dishes for curbside pickup when diners order ahead. Delivery will also be available via DoorDash.

Blue Pan

Where: 3930 West 32nd Ave, Denver; 3509 E 12th Ave, Denver

Phone number: 720-456-7666- Highlands ; 720-519-0944

The Lowdown: Blue Pan will waive the delivery fee for its authentic Detroit-style pizzas indefinitely. A “no-contact delivery program” has also been implemented as an additional safety measure. Visit bluepandenver.com to place a delivery or to-go order online.

Hop Alley

Where: 3500 Larimer St, Denver

Phone number: 720-379-8340

The Lowdown: Enjoying Hop Alley’s bold flavors may not be the same without listening to hip-hop in-house — but it is still arguably the hippest Chinese takeout option in Denver. Takeout is available at hopalleydenver.com and delivery is available via Postmates.

ChoLon

Where: 1555 Blake St #101, Denver; 10195 E 29th Dr #140, Denver

Phone number: 303-353-5223 – LoDo ; 720-550-6934 – Stapleton

The Lowdown: Chef Lon Symensma’s famous soup dumplings and other Southeast Asian-inspired specialties will be available for carryout at both ChoLon locations. Curbside pickup is offered exclusively at the new Stapleton location.

Onefold

Where: 1139, 1420 E 18th Ave, Denver

Phone number: 303-954-0877

The Lowdown: This darling farmhouse-style breakfast and lunch locale may have closed its dining room for the time being, however, your congee cravings may still be fulfilled. Takeout is available as well as delivery via Postmates.

Somebody People

Where: 1165 S Broadway #104, Denver

Phone number: 720-502-5681

The Lowdown: The loveliest vegan newcomer in Denver’s restaurant world is asking diners to participate in a tiffin return system. Order your takeout in a tiffin to-go container and return it later to keep the zero-waste dream alive.

Vital Root

Where: 3915 Tennyson St, Denver

Phone number: 303-474-4131

The Lowdown: Isolated herbivores rejoice! Vital Root will offer its plant-based plates for pickup while delivery is available via UberEats.

Urban Village

Where: 9234 Park Meadows Dr STE 700, Lone Tree

Phone number: 720-536-8150

The Lowdown: Lone Tree’s fiercely flavorful, contemporary Indian concept helmed by chef Charlie Mani is offering its delicacies for delivery and pickup via Grubhub and online here.

Chook

Where: 1300 S Pearl St, Denver ; 4340 E 8th Ave, Denver

Phone number: 303-282-8399 South Pearl; 720-262-5118 8th Avenue

The Lowdown: James Beard-award-winning chef Alex Seidel’s charcoal-rotisserie-chicken-wonderlands are offering curbside pickup when you call ahead.

Blackbelly / Santo

Where: Blackbelly 1606 Conestoga St #3, Boulder; Santo 1265 Alpine Ave, Boulder

Phone number: Blackbelly 303-247-1000 ; Santo 303-442-6100

The Lowdown: Both Boulder concepts from Top Chef alum Hosea Rosenberg will be offering curbside pickup. From Santo’s New Mexican-inspired fare to Blackbelly’s superb carnivorous creations, there is no shortage of options. Large format family meals feeding up to four people are also available for pickup. Choose from a whole rotisserie chicken ($50), braised 7x wagyu beef ($75) or smoked pork shoulder ($50). Family meals come with a field green salad and a choice of two sides.

Tables

Where: 2267 Kearney St, Denver

Phone number: 303-388-0299

The Lowdown: Charming Park Hill bistro, Tables, is offering family meals with curbside pickup for ($25) per person (available for two, four, or six people). From March 17 – 21, diners may choose from a Caesar salad or butternut squash soup as a starter, followed by a choice of crispy chicken with parmesan mashers, green beans and gravy; harissa glazed salmon with herb couscous, cucumber tzatziki and baby carrots; or penne pasta with housemade pork sausage, a mushroom medley, broccolini and tomato cream. Mac and cheese or pasta marinara is available for two children at ($10) each. It is suggested to order days in advance or up to the second day of with curbside pickup from 4-6 p.m.

Restaurant Olivia

Where: 290 S Downing St, Denver

Phone number: 303-999-0395

The Lowdown: Two-month-old pasta paradise, Restaurant Olivia, has temporarily closed its dining room. However, chef Ty Leon has graciously developed a special to-go menu available for curbside pickup. Dishes will include the house-made spaghetti bolognese ($10), a short rib French dip with French onion au jus ($12), lemon olive oil cake ($8) and cook-at-home pasta kits ($35) as well as take-and-bake lasagna ($20-$40) and chocolate chip cookies ($2) by Bistro Georgette. This to-go menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Preordering is encouraged at [email protected] Restaurant Olivia will also be offering a ($25) gift card with the purchase of a ($100) gift card.

The Way Back

Where: 3963 Tennyson St, Denver

Phone number: 970-682-6888

The Lowdown: Seasonal, sustainable and, now — safer than ever. The Way Back has introduced a to-go menu with a unique assortment of selections. Pick up some tori paitan ramen ($18), a carnitas taco ($5), lo mein ($18) or chicken parm ($35) among other cleverly crafted comfort foods. Fiend-ing for fried chicken? The Way Back Bucket ($45) comes with a whole fried bird accompanied by whipped potatoes and a vegetable side.

Rioja

Where: 1431 Larimer St, Denver

Phone number: 303-820-2282

The Lowdown: As we mourn the loss of Euclid Hall — the edgy and exceptionally executed eatery by chef Jennifer Jasinski and Beth Gruitch — the team’s original concept, Rioja, is keeping up with demand for deliciousness by offering a “Feast on the Fly.” This excellent meal deal is priced for one, with two sides and freshly baked bread. Protein options include hoisin-braised wagyu beef short rib ($30), free range Petaluma half chicken ($22) and sustainably-sourced Arctic char ($25). Cauliflower gratin feijoada – Portuguese heirloom bean stew; kimchi – grilled bok choy; braised greens – chard and spinach; or crispy gruyére tater tots are among the sides to choose from along with a selection of complemental extras and desserts.

Arcana

Where: 909 Walnut St, Boulder

Phone Number: 303-444-3885

The Lowdown: Boulder’s beautiful, ingredient-focused and seriously underrated gem of a restaurant is demonstrating a genuine act of compassion. Arcana’s Community Meal Program is a top notch, sliding-scale-situation in which fabulous food will be served up in order to benefit folks in the industry who may be experiencing a financial struggle at this time. This pay what-you-can to-go and delivery menu will be available to all, with a suggested price of ($20) and a sliding scale starting at ($0). Options include Buckner Family Farms prime rib, salmon, vegan stew, the Arcana burger, loaves of Arcana’s wonderful bread, Tulip ice cream pints and a selections of salads and sides. Tips shall not be accepted and a delivery fee will not be implemented. Instead, Arcana will accept a “staff support” fee to directly benefit all employees whose hours have been reduced.

“We want to do everything we can to support our staff and the Boulder community, while minimizing risk. It is the goal of the Community Meal Program to reconfigure hospitality, thinking about the hourly and industry workers everywhere. It is our goal to help as much as possible and we will continue to put our best effort forward to approach this situation with heart and resilience,” says co-owner Elliott Toan.

TAG Restaurant Group

Where: Multiple locations; tagrestaurantgroup.com/restaurants

The Lowdown: Powerhouse Denver chef and restauranteur Troy Guard’s TAG Restaurant Group will offer 20% off takeout at all locations through the end of March. Curbside pickup may be arranged over the phone and limited menus may be in place. These restaurants include bubu, FNG, Guard & Grace, HashTAG, Los Chingones, TAG Restaurant and TAG Burger Bar.

Bridge and Tunnel Restaurant Group

Where: Multiple locations

The Lowdown: Take your dough to-go from each of Bridge and Tunnel Restaurant Group’s concepts. Rosenberg’s Bagel’s and Rosenberg’s After Dark at the Stanley Marketplace has temporarily transitioned to takeout-service-only while Rosenberg’s Bagels in Five Points, Rosenberg’s Kosher, Sherry’s Soda Shoppe, Lou’s Italian Specialties and Famous Original J’s Pizza will offer their menus for carryout. Delivery is available from Rosenberg’s, J’s and Lou’s.

Big Red F Restaurant Group

Where: Multiple locations at bigredf.com

The Lowdown: “For three decades we’ve been a big part of these communities — cooking and serving you food and drinkables made with love and good intentions. Now, more than ever, we are here at whatever level you need us,” says Dave Query, chef and owner of Big Red F Restaurant Group.

Lola Coastal Mexican, West End Tavern, Centro Mexican Kitchen, The Post Brewing Co., Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar and Zolo Grill are among the celebrated concepts which will offer curbside pickup. In addition, Big Red F is offering the Elbow Bump Service Industry Special — a ($15) meal deal which includes an entree and beverage available to all service industry professionals. Special dishes will change periodically and vary by location.

Dining In: An Anti-Social Social Hour will be a live-streamed digital dinner series in which guests may participate via Instagram. Guests at the “party” may pre-order a meal kit from a designated restaurant during an allotted time frame then tune in live to watch chefs and food personalities host an interactive food preparation and dinner party experience.