Governor Polis Orders All Restaurants to Close Except for Takeout and Delivery

[UPDATE: March 16 at 5:29 p.m.] Governor Polis extended the closure this afternoon to all Colorado restaurants via a press conference this afternoon. Delivery, take-out and drive-thru are all still available. The ban is currently for 30 days.]

In a press conference this morning, Mayor Michael Hancock just announced that restaurant seating will be barred until May 11. This follows last week’s closure of city venues — a response to the ban of public gatherings over 250 people. The mayor reduced the number to 50 in this morning’s address.

READ: 30+ Denver Restaurants Offering Delivery, To-Go and Curbside Pick-up

Fortunately, takeout and delivery will still be allowed. The Denver restaurant community has been quick to respond to the crisis, with a long list of locations adjusting swiftly to continue to provide service to their patrons. Even prior to the shutdown, many restaurants had been implementing curbside service measures. The rule will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will currently last eight weeks.