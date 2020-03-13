Red Rocks, Other Large Venues to Suspend All Events Until Mid-April

Governor Jared Polis has ordered all public events with 250 or more people to be canceled today, March 13, in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Following Governor Polis’ announcement, Mayor Michael Hancock has announced that the City and County of Denver will be shutting down events at all city-owned venues through April 12. Those venues include Red Rocks Amphitheatre (no Easter sunrise service), the Denver Coliseum, the Colorado Convention Center and Bellco Theatre, the Denver Performing Arts Complex, the McNichols Building and city libraries and recreation centers.

ATTN Local Set ticket holders: all remaining events are cancelled. If you purchased tickets via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Refunds are available at your original point of purchase. — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) March 13, 2020

In a statement from the concert promotion company, AEG, all affiliated venues have been shut down.

“Due to the recent COVID-19 mandate prohibiting mass gatherings of 250 people and above made by the Governor of Colorado, the events at the following venues have been impacted:

Bluebird Theater, Gothic Theatre, Ogden Theatre, Mission Ballroom, 1STBANK Center

The affected venues will remain closed until the date(s) specified by the State of Colorado and public health and safety officials, subject to ongoing reassessment.

Venues and events outside the end date of this moratorium may be impacted past the initial period, we will update as more information is available.

Our hope is that we are able to reschedule as many of the affected events as possible. For information regarding individual event dates during this applicable time period, up to date information will be reflected on each respective venue’s website and ticket pages. If new dates are announced, there is nothing ticket purchasers need to do: tickets are valid for the new date and ticket purchasers to each respective event will be notified.

If a show cannot be rescheduled once the moratorium is lifted, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase, again within 30 business days.”

Additionally, Live Nation has announced that it will be canceling all big tours. “We continue to support that small-scale events in these regions follow guidance[sic] set by their local government officials,” the company wrote. “We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon.”

For a full list of all major events canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus, click here.