Major Events in Colorado Canceled in Response to Coronavirus

During the final months of the previous decade, the national conversation concentrated on critiquing the effects — and effectiveness — of our burgeoning cancel culture. Now, in a strange twist, many of the events that enrich our culture are getting canceled, and for a completely unrelated reason.

An increasing number of businesses, organizations and influential people are moving, postponing or downright canceling upcoming events in Colorado in an effort to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. For many citizens, the severity of the situation sunk in on March 10, when Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency in response COVID-19. For the sake of clarity and cohesion, 303 Magazine compiled a list of major coronavirus-related changes to events in our community. We will update this list as the responses to the outbreak unfold.

Canceled Events

The Ballpark District’s Irishfest Denver 2020, originally scheduled for March 13 – 15.

Denver’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, initially slated for Saturday, March 14.

The Colorado Education Association’s annual protest, Day of Action, which was planned for March 19.

The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic at Aspen Snowmass, once set for March 29 – April 2.

The Arise Music Festival, intended to occur from July 30 – August 4. The threat of COVID-19 was one of several factors that resulted in the festival’s cancellation, including a denied application for a special event permit.

Postponed Events

The Denver Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation’s annual meeting, which includes the election of next year’s board members, is postponed. The meeting was planned for March 10, and the cooperation hasn’t set a new date yet.

The largest annual hemp-industry conference, NoCo Hemp Expo, will now take place from August 6 – 8, 2020, instead of its original dates of March 26 – 28.

The spring 9Health fairs across Colorado, initially set to occur in late March through early May, are adjourned until later in the year.

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar postponed its eighth annual High West Oyster Fest, set to occur on April 2. A new date will be announced in the near future.

Pearl Jam deferred — and vowed to reschedule — their performance on April 9 at the Pepsi Center, along with the rest of their spring tour. The band has yet to announce their updated show dates.

Relocated Events

Justin Bieber moved his upcoming Denver show on June 13 from the Empower Field at Mile High to the Pepsi Center. Variety cites poor ticket sales for his “Changes Tour” as the reason for downsizing, while Billboard interprets it as a reaction to the coronavirus.