20+ Local Boutiques Offering Delivery and Pick-Up

With the current stay at home order put in place, it is crucial now more than ever to support small and local businesses in Denver. Supporting your favorite fashion boutiques is no exception. Luckily for Denver locals, several boutiques across Colorado are keeping business going by allowing online orders — offering discount codes and free shipping — and providing curbside pick-up. Social media platforms are the main way boutiques and designers across the state have been keeping their loyal customers up-to-date on business changes, but also provide a way to inform customers on available products.

We have comprised a list of 20+ boutiques that are taking cautious and neccessary measures to safely provide styles for Denver locals.

SOL

Phone Number: (303) 394-1060

The Lowdown: SOL is a bra-fitting destination founded by two sisters in Denver who travel the world to find exquisite bras, underwear and accessories, and then help customers get a life-changing, personalized fit. SOL will continue to provide online shopping with a goal to make bra-buying fun and comfortable while helping girls of all ages find confidence within.

Orenda Lou

The Lowdown: Orenda Lou is an online clothing shop featuring collections curated by Keesha Scheel and Kelsey Lundie. Focusing on e-commerce, the two now partner with sites like Depop and ASOS Marketplace, both of which are sites known for providing a platform for people to buy and sell preowned or vintage clothing pieces that now make up their collections. The two describe Orenda Lou as, “minimal streetwear with a touch of vintage,” gravitating towards styles that are comfortable and sleek.

Ten Penny Store

Phone Number: (730)432-4274

The Lowdown: The Ten Penny Store is a local vintage boutique located on South Broadway’s Antique Row. The boutique features clothing, accessories, music and everything in between, specifically from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s. The owners will be posting items and sales on their Instagram stories and are accepting payments through Venmo to get orders shipped out.

Pinks

Where: 745 S University Blvd, Denver, CO 80209

Phone Number: (303) 881- 6447

The Lowdown: Pinks is an on-trend and affordable boutique in the heart of Denver’s Bonnie Brae neighborhood, offering clothing and accessories for any and every occasion and season. Founder and owner, Paula Rebhun reiterates that the store is doing pick-ups, where shoppers can contact her via phone call, place an order, and Paula will open the store for you to come in. Shoppers can also order via Instagram.

Slow Soul Life

The Lowdown: Slow Soul Life is a sustainable clothing store brought to Denver by someone with extensive experience in the fashion industry, Mecla Soyer. Getting new merchandise frequently, Slow Soul Life is currently still taking online orders.

The Vintage Label

Phone Number: (713) 299-5961

The Lowdown: The Vintage Label is located in Denver’s Free Market, and although the marketplace remains closed for the time being, The Vintage Label is still selling their fashion goods from their Instagram page and stories. They are providing complimentary shipping in the US and complimentary door to door delivery in the Denver Metro and Front Range areas.

Hailee Grace

Phone Number: (303) 698-2323

The Lowdown: Hailee Grace Boutique combines East and West Coast-style from the entrepreneurial duo, Grace Buttorff, and Hailee Satterfield. The boutique is currently keeping its website open and is offering 20% off and free shipping by using the code HG20. The boutique is also consistently posting items on their Instagram stories so if customers see something they like, they can have it shipped.

Patti + Ricky

Phone Number: (303) 578 6594

The Lowdown: Patti + Ricky is an online adaptive fashion marketplace for men, women, and children with disabilities. With a mission to be a one-stop-shop for people with any disability — visible, invisible, life-long, or temporary — Patti + Ricky serves as one online shop for inclusive fashion, accessories, and necessities. Patti + Ricky is still offering online orders.

Bane Thrift Vintage

The Lowdown: Devin Banes, the founder of Bane Thrift — a predominantly online-based vintage clothing shop — has always admired fashion, specifically from a musical and sports entertainment perspective. An example of this is his interest in ’90s wrestling attire. After being largely influenced by fashion through these outlets, he began his own collection of clothes from these genres. Vintage lovers can shop through Bane Thrift’s linktree.

Them Gurls Shop

The Lowdown: Brooke Huebner is the face behind the Instagram account and shop, Them Gurls Shop, which features a wide range of styles from the ’70s to the early 2000s women’s pieces. Shoppers can purchase items off Huebner’s Depop or DM her through Instagram to place an order.

Tiger & Hunny

The Lowdown: The soul of this Tiger & Hunny lies with the founder, Ashley Boden, and her philosophy on body positivity and emphasis on confidence. Through Tiger & Hunny’s website, Boden produced not just a place to shop but she created an experience as well. From a personal blog to vintage collectibles, this brand advocates a space for women of all shapes and sizes to shop and embrace their beauty through the means of clothing. The website is up and running, ready to take online orders.

Judith and Joe

The Lowdown: Brandee Castle and Sara Graf — founders of Judith & Joe Boutique — believe that ethical fashion is for everyone. Shopping sustainably doesn’t have to be expensive, according to the two business owners who have been in the fashion business in Colorado since 2013. Customers can currently shop through their website.

Glenn and Glenn

Phone Number: (720) 608-0638

The Lowdown: Glenn and Glenn founders and designers, Hillary Glenn Riley and Jillian Glenn Altman saw a need in the women’s apparel market for quality, wardrobe staple pieces and set out to amend it. Relying on their professional backgrounds in knitwear design and branding, the Boulder-based women’s apparel line was created to provide functional, fashionable pieces that women can actually afford. The boutique’s website remains open to take online orders.

La Lovely Vintage

Phone Number: (720) 749-4452

The Lowdown: La Lovely Vintage showcases a selection of modern goods alongside true vintage clothing from the 1940s-1990s. These beautiful items are consumer conscious, locally sourced, and well made. The Lovely Vintage team stated on their Instagram, “check out our stories to see what designs we have available! And for future reference, story items posted for sale will live in our ‘Shop Now’ highlight on our page” stating that shoppers can stay up to date on what they have via their social media channels.

Rustic Thread

Phone Number: (303) 351-3535

The Lowdown: RusticThread is encouraging people to shop from home via the boutique’s website and social media, providing free shipping and full refunds. The boutique is described as, “modern bohemian style with touches of classic and statement pieces to help pull looks together.”

Meraki Moon

Phone Number: (720) 341-7798

The Lowdown: Meraki Moon, the “online boutique for the girl with a free a spirit and a divine passion for the arts, fashion, and life” is offering “20% off sitewide and free shipping on all US Orders with code ‘Shopsmall’ at checkout. The boutique carries a unique collection of styles from handmade gemstone jewelry to exclusive Meraki bell-bottoms and skirts.

Midnight Rambler

Phone Number: (303) 507-9248

The Lowdown: Known for carrying a mix of rock n’ roll and bohemian fashion, Midnight Rambler is offering free shipping and 20% off using the code “rambler” at checkout.

Modern Nomad

Phone Number: (303) 862-5091

The Lowdown: Imagine what it would be like to shop in a local market in a small, off-grid European city. Becky Miller brought that experience to life here in Denver with Modern Nomad. Miller travels the world to bring a cultural shopping experience to the city through new and vintage furniture, eco-friendly home goods, apothecary products, clothing, jewelry, plants and more. The boutique has several ongoing sales and is offering curbside pick-up.

The Conscious Merchant

Address: 2220 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206

The Lowdown: The Conscious Merchant’s philosophy is that making cleaner and more sustainable choices for your home should be easy, attainable and fun. The team of experts do the research to make purchasing cleaner products easier. They are currently delivering products through online orders or you can DM or text 720.686.4840 if you have containers you need filling. Leave them outside and they will fill using gloves and sanitizing practices! ⁣

⁣



Homefill Co. Refill Station

Address: 2936 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205

The Lowdown: Homefill is a bulk retail store specializing in household cleaners, laundry, personal care products, premium soaps, pet shampoos and treats. They also carry quality lifestyle goods that support zero waste living. They are offering curbside pick-up and customers can use their google doc order form to place orders.