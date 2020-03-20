Local Distilleries Making a Difference With Free Hand Sanitizer

A community’s true judge of character is the willingness to help one another. In this progressing time of diminished supplies and an underlying sense of panic—these three distilleries in Denver are doing their part to contribute to the community they serve. While distilleries are forced to close all dine-in tap rooms transforming each space into ghost towns, these distilleries give their commercial-sized tanks and sanitizing ingredients a new purpose. By creating alcohol-based solutions— free to the public, these distilleries are helping combat the spread of COVID-19.

Ironton Distillery and Crafthouse

Where: 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

When: 3 to 7 p.m. daily (until supplies run out)

The Lowdown: The team at Ironton Distillery have created ‘Keep Clean!’—a homemade hand sanitizer following both TTB (Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau) and FDA (Food and Drug Administration) guidelines. It’s made with high proof distillate directly from the stills. While washing your hands with soap and water is the most effective way to kill germs, hand sanitizer can help bridge the gap in between washes. Ironton is limiting one bottle per customer. Because the bottles are free, in exchange, Ironton asks that you bring a monetary or non-perishable food donation for the Food Bank of the Rockies.

Ballmer Peak Distillery

Where: 12347 W. Alameda Pkwy, Lakewood

When: Monday-Friday 12 to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 12 to 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: Similar to Ironton Distillery, Ballmer Peak Distillery in Lakewood has made their own hand sanitizer from rum and whiskey waste alcohol. While the distillery is still waiting for bottles to house the homemade sanitizer, customers are able to bring their own bottles—limiting around 500 milliliter bottles per person. This temporary bring your own bottle system is free to anyone, however the distillery will be accepting any donations to help cover the cost of production. In addition, bottles of various spirits will be available for purchase.

Deviation Distilling

Where: 900 W. 1st Ave., Denver

When: TBD

The Lowdown: Deviation Distilling is also putting good use to an empty tank by producing hand sanitizer. Using the same process of blending high proof ethanol with hydrogen peroxide and glycerin— following WHO (World Health Organization) guideline — this do-it-yourself concoction is the perfect duplication for hand sanitizer. While Deviation is still waiting for the arrival of bottles, the first 1,000 bottles should be ready by the coming weekend.