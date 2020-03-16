Local Nonprofit Organizations and Resources to Support as You Practice Social Distancing

In the wake of the coronavirus, many are panicked and might not know where to turn. We at 303 Magazine have created a roundup of different local nonprofit organizations and resources to support others in local communities to stay safe.

Medicare Rights Center

What: Medicare Rights Center is a national nonprofit organization that fights to ensure medical care for seniors, those with disabilities and more.

The Lowdown: You can donate here to support those in need of Medicare and medical advocacy.

A Little Help

What: A Little Help is a nonprofit organization that helps connect seniors with the communities around them.

The Lowdown: A Little Help is currently asking for volunteers to make care-calls to older members of the organization. The calls are to help check-in once a week with seniors that might need some non-in-person contact. Call 720.242.9032 to get involved.

Denver Health Foundation

What: The Denver Health Foundation fundraises for Denver Health and Hospital Authority helping support health in Denver and the Rocky Mountain region.

The Lowdown: You can volunteer your time or donate here to continue the foundation’s advocacy efforts.



Rocky Mountain Human Services

What: Rocky Mountain Human Services aims to help local residents with different service programs and case management efforts.

The Lowdown: You can donate to the nonprofit organization here.

March of Dimes Colorado

What: March of Dimes Colorado is a nonprofit organization that raises funds and awareness for mothers and babies with educational programs and fundraising events. The Lowdown: March of Dimes has created a fund to help support those in need during the surge of the coronavirus. You can donate to the Mom and Baby COVID-19 Intervention and Support Fund here.

Clinica Colorado

What: Clinica Colorado is a medical clinic that serves local communities and those who are uninsured with low-cost primary health care. The Lowdown: You can support Clinica Colorado’s efforts by donating here.

Denver Food Rescue

What: The nonprofit organization – Denver Food Rescue – helps to increase health in local neighborhoods by providing fresh produce and perishable foods with No Cost Grocery Programs. The organization “rescues” food from grocery stores, produce distributors and farmers markets rather than having them be thrown away.

The Lowdown: You can donate here or volunteer your time to deliver fresh food to make a healthier Denver.

Denver Public Schools Food Security Fund

What: Denver School Board director Tay Anderson along with Denver Public Schools has created a list of sites to distribute free breakfasts, lunches and dinners for children in Denver. Children do not have to be in the Denver Public Schools programs to receive food.

The Lowdown: You can check the list here and donate here to help fund the efforts.

The GrowHaus

What: The GrowHaus is a nonprofit indoor farm, educational center and marketplace that aims to educate the general public and help distribute fresh locally grown food to Denver’s communities. The GrowHaus building is currently closed, however, the programs will continue at other locations.

The Lowdown: You can help support The GrowHaus by joining the Tambien membership program.