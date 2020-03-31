10 Denver Sweet Shops Offering Delivery, To-Go and Curbside Pick-up

Though the government-mandated temporary closure of all Denver bars and restaurants has caused quite a panic, a lot of restaurants found a solution in offering curbside pickup or delivery options. While your savory options are covered, it may be hard to curb those sweet tooth cravings while working from home.

Some of Denver’s most prolific ice cream joints, doughnut shops and cookie stores have made ordering from home a possibility. While this list doesn’t include all dessert shops offering to-go, delivery or curbside pickup— these 10 will offer a much needed sugary footnote to your meal.

Ice Cream Riot

Where: 1238 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Availability: Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats

The Lowdown: Ice Cream Riot’s Pop-Tart sandwiches have become one with Denver’s creative ice cream scene. With a household staple like breakfast Pop-Tarts used as the sandwich holding together classic vanilla and cookies and cream ice cream flavors, this dessert shop offers a quirky alternative to the typical sweet treat. Through various delivery outlets, getting a hand on these creamy sweets won’t cause a riot.

Meet Fresh

Where: 1350 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

Availability: Uber Eats, Door Dash, Postmates

The Lowdown: Meet Fresh is a dessert and drink shop that offers authentic Taiwanese bowls of taro balls, grass jelly and various cups of flavored milk tea. The Signature Icy Grass Jelly is a cold bowl of herbal grass jelly, chewy taro balls and grass jelly flavored shaved ice. While this shop doesn’t fall under the normal flavor profiles of western desserts, delivery options make it easy to try them in the comfort of your own home.

Voodoo Doughnut

Where: 1520 E. Colfax Ave., Denver and 98 S. Broadway, Denver

Availability: In-store pickup

The Lowdown: Renowned for its crazy shapes and exciting flavors, Voodoo Doughnuts offers doughnuts for pickup from both Colfax and Broadway locations. Every raised yeast doughnut and Captain Crunch concoction to the infamous Voodoo Doll can be found on the menu. Offered in single, double or dozen, these entertaining and delicious doughnuts are still available throughout temporary closures.

Insomnia Cookies

Where: 2075 S University Blvd., Denver and 78 S. Broadway, Denver

Availablity: Order Online

The Lowdown: Insomnia Cookies is a bakery in the DU neighborhood known for its late night cookie offerings. The menu offers every kind of cookie from the classic with M&Ms and S’mores to double chocolate mint and a limited time only confetti cookie. Each cookie is available single ($1.75 to $3.50) or as a delicious duo —two cookies of choice and a pint of milk ($6.95) — or as a six-pack with six different cookies of choice ($10) and so on. Additionally, ice cream sandwiches and fudgy brownies with a scoop of ice cream are both available. During this time, Insomnia is offering a contact-free delivery option, with the choice to opt out of contact with the driver and have the order left at your door.

D Bar

Where: 494 E. 19th Ave., Denver

Availability: Order Online

The Lowdown: Chef Keegan Gerhard and chef Lisa Bailey’s prolific restaurant and dessert bar in Denver also offers pickup and delivery on select menu items. While a lot of the menu’s savory items are still available, the sweet treats are ready for pickup as well. Some of those classic items are the three-layer grandma’s chocolate cake with Madagascar chocolate frosting paired with a vanilla, chocolate or raspberry milkshake and the American Dream — a slice of Funfetti cake with American buttercream and a miniature sundae. D Bar is also offering “take and bake” cookie dough for some at home baking kits.

High Point Creamery

Where: 215 S. Holly St., Denver and 3977 Tennyson St., Denver

Availability: To-go and Uber Eats, Door Dash, Postmates

The Lowdown: High Point Creamery is an upscale ice cream parlor serving obscure flavors through a well adored dessert. The to-go menu will include all regular items including scoops, milkshakes and pints. Some notable flavors include coffee bean — infusing Denver’s own Novo Coffee, ground and steeped into sweet cream and the Tin Cup Whiskey with pistachio brittle — using Colorado’s own Tin Cup Whiskey, sweet cream and a house made chopped pistachio brittle studded throughout.

Sweet Action Ice Cream

Where: 52 Broadway Denver

Availability: To-go orders or order online for pickup

The Lowdown: Sweet Action Ice Cream is a South Broadway favorite with a wide range of classic to unusual flavors. The online catalog offers to-go pints with distinctive flavors from Saigon cinnamon and elderflower to vanilla malt Whopper and Stranahan’s whiskey brickle — along with a select few of ice cream cookie sandwiches.

Frozen Matter

Where: 530 E. 19th Ave., Denver and 1061 S. Gaylord Denver

Availability: To-go orders only

The Lowdown: Denver’s self proclaimed cow to cone micro creamery serves hand crafted ice cream, ice pops and soda with an out-of-this world spin. Both Frozen Matter locations (Uptown and Washington Park) are still offering sweet treats t0-go. Some of the most popular ice cream flavors out of the Uptown location include apple butter crisp, milk and cookies, caramel popcorn and German chocolate cake —which happens to be vegan. The Uptown location, also home to Retrograde — the speakeasy bar accessed through a walk-in freezer, is currently offering to-go cocktails.

Sugar Bakeshop

Where: 277 Broadway Denver

Availability: Order online and to-go

The Lowdown: Sugar Bakeshop on South Broadway is famous for its vegan homemade popsters mimicking popular breakfast Poptarts. From blueberry and strawberry to brown sugar maple and red raspberry pistachio, each popster is sold by single, half dozen or dozen. If these filled pastries aren’t the sweet treats you were looking for, this bakeshop is still offering muffins, cookies, cakes and breads.

Chocolate Lab

Where: 2504 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Availability: Door Dash or Online order

The Lowdown: The Chocolate Lab is Colorado’s only chocolate centric restaurant serving assorted truffles, chocolate bark, triple chocolate brownies and chocolate custard. During this time, the Chocolate Lab is offering free shipping through their direct website. Chocolates and sweet treats aside, The Chocolate Lab is also selling individual toilet paper through their Door Dash profile under the essentials tab. During this shocking and difficult time to find simply necessities like toilet paper, the team at Chocolate Lab is ready to help.