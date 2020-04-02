10 Colorado Comedians to Laugh out Loud With at Home

We all need a good laugh right now. With the postponement of shows hosted by late-night comedians such as Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers to the suspended production of Saturday Night Live due to the coronavirus pandemic, chuckling to a good joke is harder than it used to be. Luckily, we’ve got YouTube to entertain us in the meantime. Check out these 10 Colorado comedians for some of the best medicine.

Janae Burris

The Lowdown: Janae Burris is the former co-host of the Cannabist Show, but more recently founded the Pussy Bros, a stand-up female comedy troupe with Christie Buchele and Rachel Weeks. Since moving to Colorado from LA, Burris has been a regular at Comedy Works and has opened for headlining comedians such as Michael Che and Gary Gulman. She also regularly hosts Shit Talk Tours at the Museum of Contemporary Art. You’ll love Burris for her sassy stand-up and pointed humor. It’s clear she’s meant to be centerstage.

Christie Buchele

The Lowdown: Christie Buchele is another member of the Pussy Bros. and is from Denver. She made a name for herself with stand-up involving the heart-wrenching and hilarious realities of being a woman with cerebral palsy. Buchele has been featured on Viceland’s Flophouse and Hidden America with Jonah Ray and Laughs on Fox. She also co-hosts a witty relationship advice podcast called Empty Girlfriend.

Rachel Weeks

The Lowdown: Rachel Weeks is the third member of the Pussy Bros., and is a Denver-based comedian, writer, and actor from the western suburbs of Chicago. She has appeared on Hidden America with Jonah Ray and produces the Denver chapter of Chicago storytelling favorite, We Still Like You. Weeks is a little salty sometimes, but her sarcasm is the much-needed break we need right now from the news.

Sam Adams

The Lowdown: Sam Adams is a man of many talents. He’s a comedian, firstly, but is also an award-winning sports journalist, a television commercial actor and a keynote public speaker. Adams is known for his energetic stage presence and hilarious storytelling of every-day encounters. He also doesn’t really ever cuss, which we think is both gentlemanly and quite amazing.

Josh Blue

The Lowdown: Josh Blue has exploded in popularity, so you might have heard of him. You’ll find him headlining at Comedy Works frequently and for good reason. Best known as the winner of NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Blue has gone on to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and starred in Comedy Central Presents: Josh Blue in 2011. Blue is famous for his self-self-deprecating stand-up highlighting his disability, cerebral palsy. He’s also been making YouTube videos about his quarantine experience.

Phil Palisoul

The Lowdown: Phil Palisoul has got soul. You might’ve heard of this guy since he’s been a comedian for over 20 years. He’s worked with some of the biggest names in comedy like Jerry Seinfeld, Drew Carey and George Lopez. Palisoul has been on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, two seasons of Last Comic Standing and Comedy Central’s Premium Blend. He also once worked for Comedy Central, so he’s quite versatile in the art of getting laughs.

Adam Cayton-Holland

The Lowdown: Adam Cayton-Holland might be one of the most famous comedians from Colorado and he often returns to Denver to headline shows at Comedy Works and comedy festivals.

Cayton-Holland is part of The Grawlix comedy troupe and writes for and stars in truTV’s Those Who Can’t. He has also made appearances on Conan, Happy Endings, Deadbeat, Flophouse and Hidden America. If you haven’t heard of this funny dude, make sure you check him out.

Stephen Agyei

The Lowdown: It’s hard to be a regular guest at Comedy Works and not see Stephen Agyei open for headliners. Hailing from Denver, Agyei donated his voice to be on season six of Bojack Horseman and has been featured on Just For Laughs Digital, Viceland’s Flophouse and NPR’sAll Things Considered. As a naturally funny stand-up, Agyei always earns laughs within the first few minutes of his act.

Nathan Lund

The Lowdown: Nathan Lund loves Comedy Works, so you’ll find him there on the regular. As reigning Denver Comedy Champion, Lund is quite comfortable onstage and his standup routines are ones everyone can appreciate for their simplistic humor style and sarcastic retorts. He is the host of the podcast One on Lund and was featured on Viceland’s Flophouse as well as the BBC2 show Horizon.

Matt Cobos

The Lowdown: Matt Cobos is a little under the radar in the Denver comedy scene, but that doesn’t mean he’s not worth checking out. He’s co-producer of the Ratio Comedy Show at Ratio Beerworks usually held weekly every Wednesday night and co-host of The Ruckus comedy and rock ‘n’ roll show at the Marquis Theater. One of his recent projects includes a Zach Galifianakis-like interview (above) that will win some laughs, especially if you’re into craft beer.