The 303 Cover Challenge Is Back With a $500 Cash Prize

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, our local music economy has been knocked severely, with many musicians taking a financial hit. There have been many helpful resources amidst the outbreak, and as an institution that prides ourselves in supporting the local scene, we started to search for a way we could help.

303 Magazine is launching a digital contest open to all Colorado musicians with cash prizes of up to $500. The contest will be an extension of our cover challenge, a series of videos — and showcase — of local musicians performing their own renditions of popular songs.

In addition to cash prizes for the top three contestants, our partner, New Belgium’s Mountain Time Lager, will offer some additional perks to each winner and donate $1 to the Sun Valley Kitchen + Community Center for each submission.

The contest will run from today, Tuesday, March 24 to Thursday, April 2 for submissions. Winners will be announced on Thursday, April 16. The 303 team will choose our top 10 following the closing of submissions. Once the top 10 is chosen, we will open the contest to our readers, giving you all a chance to vote on the top three. We will announce the winners by noon on April 16.

See below for the rules and guidelines

The cover must be by a Colorado musician/band who currently resides in Colorado at the recording of the video. The cover video can feature no more than three (3) people together, in person, in order to encourage social distancing. Online collaborations do not have a limit. One submission per band or musician. Submissions must be sent via a Youtube link to this form here . The video must be submitted with clear audio and video. Visual elements are encouraged! The more creative, the better. We recommend the song have been released in the past 20 years (March 20, 2000 – March 20, 2020) and/or must be a well-known classic. We strongly encourage the cover to be beyond the original style of the song. Please, make it your own! For example, see here or here. Videos should be no more than five (5) minutes in length The cover must be new and cannot be previously released or recorded. Make sure to follow @303Music, @MountainTimeLager and @SunValleyKitchen on Instagram Have fun and be creative!

Prizes

1st Place – $500 cash prize + New Belgium Mountain Time Lager swag

2nd second – $200 + New Belgium Mountain Time Lager swag

3rd place – $100 + New Belgium Mountain Time Lager swag

$1 will be donated to Sun Valley Community Kitchen for every submission, up to 200 submissions. The swag bag includes a small canvas duffle dag, sweatshirt (size can be selected by winner), hat, beanie and an insulated camp mug.



Submissions end on Thursday, April 2 at midnight. Winner is announced on Thursday, April 16 at noon.

Sponsored by