Our newest cover challenge takes a trippy direction, teaming up with the International Church of Cannabis‘ BEYOND Experience to bring you all a psychedelic rendition of one of the past couple of years most impactful songs.

Local duo, Motion Trap, took on the challenge with a danceable and fun cover of Maggie Roger’s “Alaska” and we thought the projections from the BEYOND Experience would be just the right fit.

“We chose ‘Alaska’ because it’s not a sound we have done in the past,” said Kyle Williams of the band. “We wanted to take a song that didn’t necessarily sound like Motion Trap and explore how we could make it one of ours. The performance on the Maggie Rogers version is absolutely amazing and we wanted to try to reimagine it while keeping its magic.”

Enjoy our latest cover challenge below and keep an eye out for more from the series as we try to blend local talent with iconic songs at your favorite Denver spot



Directed and Edited by Dead Medium Media

Projections by Adam Multcher courtesy of the BEYOND Experience

