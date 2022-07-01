Dig Into July – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

A Local’s Guide to Boulder Barhopping

The Lowdown: 303 Magazine created a Local’s Guide to Boulder Barhopping. The guide includes spots such as Press Play, The Attic and The Bitter Bar.

6 Local Farmer’s Markets to Shop From This Summer

The Lowdown: Explore a list of six farmer’s markets to shop from this summer. This list includes markets such as Denver Union Station Farmer’s Market, Cherry Creek Fresh Market and City Park Farmer’s Market.

The 3 Best Italian Grocers Within the Denver Metro Area

The Lowdown: Hunting for some great Italian bites? 303 Magazine has created a roundup of the three best Italian grocers in the Denver Metro Area.

Death & Co. Announced New Summer Cocktail Concoctions

The Lowdown: Death & Co. has announced a new menu of summer cocktail concoctions. The menu serves up sips of The Saddle Tramp ($15), Bayberry Spritz ($10) and a Frontier Psychiatrist ($16).

Summer Sips: Why We Love This White Wine From Spain

The Lowdown: Summer is in full force and what better way to cool off than with a glass of Spanish white wine. Rías Baixas Wines offers a line of Albariño wines perfect for the hot weather.

A Changing of the Guard at Some of Boulder’s Best Restaurants Is A Continuation of a Local Legacy and a Stunning Vision for the Town’s Future

The Lowdown: Take a dive into how the changing of the guard at some of Boulder’s best restaurants is a continuation of a local legacy and a stunning vision for the town’s future. Learn more about Chefs Rich Byers, Samuel McCandless and John Bissell.

DIRT Advocates for Health Equity With Free Alternative Milk

The Lowdown: DIRT Coffee Bar continues its advocacy of health equity with the with now addition of free alternative milk. No more paying extra for that delicious oat milk.

Newly Opened

Freedom Street Social has Opened in Arvada

The Lowdown: Freedom Street Social has opened in Arvada. The food hall offers bites from Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, The BKFST Club, Osito and more.

Bezel Brings a Touch of Luxe to 16th Street Mall’s Top End

The Lowdown: Bezel Denver has opened in the 16th Street Mall’s Top End bringing a touch of luxe. The cocktail bar offers charcuterie, bison sliders ($24) and of course, cocktails galore.

Sky Bar Has Taken Flight at Stanley Marketplace

The Lowdown: Sky Bar has taken Flight at Stanley Marketplace. The cocktail bar and lounge slings travel-themed sips such as Hawaii ($13), Paris ($13) and the Sky Bar Martini ($13).

Terra Experiments With Tastes of the American West

The Lowdown: Terra has opened in Denver to experiment with tastes of the American West. The menu includes dishes of half-game hen with truffle jus ($29), spinach Rotolo with hot pickles ($16), an orange sabayon tart ($10) and more.

Excuses to Celebrate

July 4: National Barbecue Day

The Lowdown: Jump into smokey goodness on July 4 during National Barbecue Day. What a great day to celebrate.

Don’t Miss: If you need some great barbecue check out The Red Barber, Plates by The Pound BBQ and Six Capital Brewing.

July 6: National Fried Chicken Day

The Lowdown: Crunch into crispy chicken during National Fried Chicken Day on July 6. We all love some good fried chicken.

Don’t Miss: For some great fried bites explore Angry Horse Eatery, WingWok and Mono Mono Fried Chicken and Beer.

July 13: National French Fry Day

The Lowdown: Celebrate your love of potatoes during National French Fry Day on July 13. Pomme Frites, Freedom fries, French fries, whatever you call ’em, we love ’em.

Don’t Miss: For some killer fries take a stop at DANG Soft Serve Ice Cream, Slater’s 50/50 or The Original.

July 16: National Ice Cream Day

The Lowdown: Cool off from the summer sun on July 16 during National Ice Cream Day. What better way to sweeten up your day?

Don’t Miss: For some sweet treats check out Heaven Creamery and this list of 8 Ice cream stops.

July 24: National Tequila Day

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to National Tequila Day on July 24. It is the perfect summer pour to beat the heat.

Don’t Miss: For some great sips check out Federales RiNo, MobCraft x Dee Tacko and Ghost Donkey

Eat Well, Give Back

Celebrity Chef Taco Series at Los Chingones

When: July 5 – 17

Where: All Los Chingones locations

The Lowdown: TAG Restaurant Group continues its Celebrity Chef Taco Series at Los Chingones. During the month of July, Chef Cortland Collins who helped open the flagship restaurant will be donating $1 of every sale of the Huevos Rancheros Taco to A Dumb Friends League.

Sophie’s Ice Cream Social

When: July 17

Where: Various locations, check here

The Lowdown: Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Sophie’s Ice Cream Social. You can grab a scoop of ice cream and raise funds for Sophie’s Neighborhood – a nonprofit organization created by Hosea and Lauren Feder Rosenberg to find a cure for their daughter’s disease – during the delicious holiday.

READ: Top Chef Hosea Rosenberg Is Hosting an Ice Cream Day Fundraiser to Help Save His Daughter’s Life