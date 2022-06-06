Sky Bar Takes Flight With First-Class Cocktails at Stanley Marketplace

Traditionally, Denver has known themed bars only in the form of seasonal pop-ups, but the newly opened Sky Bar at Stanley Marketplace is here to stay.

Inspired by the Golden Age of air travel with a nod to the Marketplace’s original home of Stanley Aviation, the intimate 28-seat cocktail bar and lounge offers unobstructed views of the Rocky Mountains and a first-class drink menu. As the only dedicated drinking bar on property, this third-floor spot is already making a name for itself with its unique, retro vibe.

Helmed by Denver fashion icon Brandi Shigley, architect Patrick McMichael and Skye Barker Maa (who also owns Factory Fashion, Factory Five Five and Neighborhood Music & Theatre in the food hall), Sky Bar is clearly a creative outlet born with intention. To these three creators, the sky’s the limit.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the ‘Golden Era of Flight’ in this already historical aviation landmark,” Shigley said. “Imagine a luxury flight lounge from the 1960s with specialty cocktails where you can sit back, relax and enjoy the views, company and your cocktail.”

Perfect for date night, guests are transported to the luxury pre-flight lounge through an elevator operator. Because it’s adults-only, an aura of relaxed sophistication immediately welcomes flyers as they enjoy the stellar 1960s ambiance. With an upbeat playlist and thoughtful touches throughout — whether through the artwork of flight attendants adorning the walls or a warm greeting from one of the owners — Sky Bar is sure to be a notable mention in the Mile High’s growing cocktail culture.

The curated beverage menu was created by the renowned Jellybone team, also of Denver’s Yacht Club. Under their direction, small-batch producers and high-quality spirits and ingredients are sourced responsibly and locally when possible.

“With a top-level spot secured, we needed a first-class drink menu, and that’s where Jellybone came into the picture,” McMichael said. “All the pieces are in place for a unique and outstanding experience for our guests.”

Lead mixologist Austin Hay is a natural behind the bar, pouring and crafting libations inspired by well-loved destinations like Hawaii and Tokyo. While high-altitude wines and regional beers are served, we recommend checking out one or two of the dazzling cocktails.

Signature drinks include original serves from two different categories: Lounge Classics, featuring the team’s take on various classic cocktails and Daring Escapes, which are inspired by various destinations around the world that were popular during the Golden Era of air travel.

Start off with the Hawaii ($13), complete with Absolut Vodka, Wray + Nephew, pineapple, Creole shrub, lime and milk-clarified spirulina, and end with the Paris ($13), made with Biscoff Cookie Cognac, Clement VSOP, Pineau des Charentes and Miele de Cacao. The Sky Bar Martini ($13) is also a familiar favorite Sky Bar gets just right.

Maa says above all else, they’re just excited to introduce a new concept to the Stanley Marketplace.

Once you’re feeling the buzz from Sky Bar’s elevated experience, head downstairs to munch on one of Stanley’s many food joints — but don’t wait too late as this area is not one for late-night bites.

Sky Bar is open Wednesday – Thursday 5 – 10 p.m. and Friday – Sunday 2 – 10 p.m. It is located at 2501 Dallas St, Aurora. Reservations are encouraged.