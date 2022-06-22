6 Local Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Summer and Soak up Some Sun

There is nothing better than waking up early on a quiet Saturday and making your way to the nearest farmer’s market while the day is still budding. This practice is somewhat a staple in our Denver culture. Whether it’s fresh produce, unique products or crisp coffee that fit your morning fancy, Denver is chock-full of amazing markets featuring our favorite local vendors. Here is a short list of some that we consider must-visits.

Denver Union Station Farmer’s Market

When: Saturdays, June through early September, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St, Denver

The Lowdown: Produced by HobNob Events for the last 16 years, Denver Union Station Farmer’s Market has become a LoDo tradition. Stands will be stocked on both sides of the train station in the plaza — more than enough room for all the perusing that’s necessary. This year, Union Station will house a list of over 30 local vendors. Some famous names represented include Hinman Pie, Miller Farms, The Bread Box and more. This choice also features multiple activations and cooking demonstrations including Pigtrain Coffee Co serving up nitro coffee and lemonade and Mercantile Dining + Provision hosting its weekly Farmer to Chef activation. “We can’t wait to shop for fresh Colorado produce and products and enjoy delicious culinary creations from our LoDo neighbors and other fantastic Denver Chefs,” said area general manager Ed Blair in a recent press release. This market is perfect for those who love to witness the combination of fresh produce and how talented chefs all around Denver utilize it.

Stanley Marketplace Farmer’s Market

When: Fridays, June through September 30, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N Dallas St, Aurora

The Lowdown: If you can’t wait for Saturday morning to shop, Stanley Marketplace Farmer’s Market is open every Friday afternoon — just in time to celebrate the weekend. This spot celebrates local fresh produce, unique confections and handcrafted merchandise. Shop local and pick up any and all ingredients you may need for the weekend from its 40+ vendors — plus a little something to treat yourself. Conveniently placed in Stanley Marketplace, participants can shop till they drop and finish with a meal from one of its many businesses. Since this market is under Stanley’s roof, grab a cocktail, wine or beer of your choice to indulge in while browsing. This Aurora treasure is the perfect afternoon activity and cannot be missed.

Cherry Creek Fresh Market

When: Saturdays, May through November 5, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesdays, June through September 28, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 E 1 Ave, Denver

The Lowdown: This market is famous for accomplishing the meaning of its name — providing fresh produce. A product of Colorado Fresh Markets, this site celebrates what’s in season. According to its Colorado Crop Calendar, June marks the beginning of an abundance of fruits and vegetables including cherries, lettuce, strawberries and many other feel-good choices. Visit on either a Saturday or Wednesday, whenever you are craving some fresh ingredients for future meals. While enjoying the open-air setting, grab a treat from one of its food trucks to munch on. This choice also celebrates local creatives at its Makers Marketplace, a mix of artisanal, vintage, home and garden and boutique choices. Stop by and pick up anything you may need (or want) at Cherry Creek’s acclaimed market.

City Park Farmer’s Market

When: Saturdays, May through October 29, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: City Park Esplanade, on E Colfax and Columbine St.

The Lowdown: City Park Farmer’s Market is passionate about supporting the environment, economy and farmers by creating more diversity and growth within our community. This year, get to know over 14 different farmers and ranchers at this market and shop their carefully curated products. Local food product producers are also available, including Bjorn’s Colorado Honey, PB Love, Denver Bone Broth and many more. Baked goods, food trucks, plant and garden and beverage vendors are always on site providing a solution for anything on your shopping list. Support their mission and visit soon to learn more about our amazing local food producers.

Boulder County Farmer’s Market

When: Saturdays, April through November 19, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesdays, May through October 5, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Boulder, 13 St between Arapahoe Ave and Canyon Blvd.

The Lowdown: Boulder County Farmer’s Market is an obvious choice for its friendly vendors and welcoming community. Located in the heart of the Flatirons, this site is a local shopper’s little heaven. Pick up samples from fresh farmers that will leave you begging for more while sniffing fresh flowers on every corner. Some of our favorite producers include 3rd Bird Kombucha, Gayle Grows It, Havenly Baked Goods, Rocky Mountain Fresh and many others. If these producers don’t already tempt you, visit for the atmosphere and bring a picnic blanket to relax by Boulder Creek after skimming the stands.

South Pearl Street Farmer’s Market

When: Sundays, May through November 13, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: 1400 + 1500 blocks of South Pearl St, between Iowa and Arkansas

The Lowdown: Also produced by HobNob events, the South Pearl Street Farmer’s Market houses an amazing selection of locally-based products. With over 100 vendors ranging from donuts to hot sauce to vegan treats, this market is one that loves to highlight a plethora of different goods. Along with its incredible selection, this choice also hosts live music every Sunday. Visit its website to see who will be performing when you decide to make the trip. Cool off this weekend with some fruity ice cream or iced coffee at South Pearl while enjoying its view of dewy fresh eats.