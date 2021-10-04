The Red Barber Brings Backyard Barbecue Vibes and 360-Degree Views to RiNo’s Catbird Hotel

If you’re a baseball fan you may know that the “catbird seat” refers to the best seat in the house at a game. The term was used frequently by legendary baseball broadcaster Red Barber and became a common phrase in the industry. That phrase — and Barber himself — are the inspiration and namesake of RiNo’s Catbird Hotel. The Red Barber — the hotel’s restaurant and bar — sits pretty on the rooftop with sweeping views of Denver’s mountains, downtown, Eastern neighborhoods and Northern industrial corridor.

The Catbird Hotel was designed to blur the line between home and hotel. Each room boasts a fully functional kitchen, urban-yet-comfortable furnishings and practical design to make your stay as much like home as possible. You can even rent equipment like Vespa Primavera scooters, skateboards, cameras, games, kitchen equipment and outdoor gear to complete your visit. If you have a large group and are seeking accommodations for everyone, you can rent a four-bedroom historic home for up to 12 guests that is perfect for family gatherings reunions, and bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Whether you’re a guest at the hotel or not you can enjoy The Red Barber. The space was designed to be fun, quirky and fantastical with plush, velvet furniture, oversized sculptures and a relaxed-yet-fun vibe. Not only does it have some of the best views in the city but it has a full restaurant and bar, lawn space for games, lounge fire pits and hot tubs — yes, hot tubs. “We have so many different spots in one area to use for different things,” said food and beverage director Caitlin Cassidy. “We’re bringing in a huge tent and heaters for winter but trying to soak up the warm days before then, too.”

The food at the Red Barber plays off many different flavors and cuisines but is all designed to be easily shared. “We are trying to keep the playful theme with finger food and one-utensil-type items,” said executive chef David Anderson. Anderson has a diverse culinary background and has taken his experiences from Italy, Spain and Morocco and merged them with his love for fresh, quality ingredients to create flavorful skewers and bites. The skewers include vegetable-only options like zucchini and fingerling potato and meat options such as Thai pork, chicken wing and bulgogi beef. Other “electric bites” include stuffed piquillo peppers, sourdough grilled cheese and porchetta sliders. “With colder temperatures coming our way, we are going to change the menu a bit but it will still be fun and playful,” said Anderson. He hinted that items like deviled eggs and fondue may join the menu.

To pair with your food, a craft cocktail can be purchased from the main bar or one of two satellite bars. The current selection includes signature cocktails like the Catbird Seat ($12) made with Jim Beam bourbon, Averna, Lustau East India sherry, Nux Alpina and bitters, and the Millennial Falcon ($11) with Ketel One botanicals cucumber and mint, strawberry syrup, lemon and watermelon seltzer. Since the rooftop is meant to attract big groups, you can also order a bucket of cocktails, beers and canned wine.

The next time you’re planning a group night out, have friends or family visiting or just want to enjoy a night with a great view, head to The Red Barber to enjoy RiNo’s catbird seat. A fantastical night awaits you.

The Red Barber is located at 3770 Walnut St, Denver. Open Wednesday – Thursday 4 – 10 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. – 12 a.m., Saturday 2 p.m. – 12 a.m. and Sunday 2 – 9 p.m.