8 Ice Cream Shops to Enjoy in Denver This Summer

Many believe the end of summer comes with Labor Day but we all know that ice cream, summer’s best treat, is timeless. With record-breaking temperatures, this summer is the perfect time to discover all the best ice cream shops in Denver.

Whether you are feeling like a milkshake, a simple cone or a fudge sundae with whipped cream and sprinkles, here is a simple guide to some of the most creative — and delicious — ice cream shops in the city.

Bonnie Brae Ice Cream

Where: 799 S. University Blvd., Denver



Hours: 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekdays, 11:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. on weekends

The Lowdown: This old-fashioned shop located a few blocks from Washington Park makes you feel like you traveled back in time. With its red umbrellas and vintage signs, Bonnie Brae celebrates the traditional ice cream parlor feel. The team makes the ice cream at the store, guaranteeing a creamy cream base with bold flavors. Try their lemon custard for a bright, refreshing treat or their cheesecake blackberry for decadence. Be warned, depending on the time of the day, the line can extend all around the block. It’s that good.

Sugar High

Where: 1525 N. Raleigh St. Suite 110, Denver



Hours: 2 – 9 p.m., every day

The Lowdown: Ever had rolled ice cream? Sugar High is everything that ice cream should be — colorful, bright, and of course, tasty. The ice cream is served rolled instead of scooped after pouring the liquid custard onto a freezing metal surface. After mixing it with its flavors, it is spread into a thin layer and then finally rolled. Top your ice cream with miniature cookies or other sweet options.

The shop also offers non-dairy options like almond milk or coconut cream base.

Sweet Action

Where: 52 Broadway, Denver | 1061 S Gaylord St., Denver



Hours: 12 p.m. – 12 p.m., every day

The Lowdown: At the heart of South Broadway, Sweet Action makes small batches of handmade ice cream. The sustainable business starts its recipes with fresh Colorado dairy and churns the ice cream with flavors from local farmers and bakers. Sweet Action recently opened a second shop by Washington Park. Enjoy its unique flavors like Espresso Chip or Jalapeño Lime.

Pint’s Peak

Where: Online only



Hours: Orders available every Monday at 10 a.m.



The Lowdown: Known as Denver’s underground artisan ice cream, Pint’s Peak started out with a simple love for all ice cream. Its founder, trained pastry chef Caitlin Howington, sold everything and moved to Colorado after falling in love with the state. Now she makes high-quality ice cream complemented by a unique blend of flavors. Aside from the usual flavors, seasonal flavors are rotated and sold for a limited time.

You can currently order Smoked S’mores, a mix of chocolate ice cream with smoked fudge, graham cracker crumb and toasted marshmallow. For a boozy, refreshing treat, try the Peach Smash Sorbet, made out of white peach, mint, ginger beer and whiskey.

DANG

Where: 2211 Oneida St., Denver



Hours: 12 – 10 p.m. on weekdays; 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekends



The Lowdown: The sister shop of Little Man Ice Cream focuses on soft serve in a shop with neon signs, ’80s inspired colors and nostalgic roadside attractions. The ice cream matches the vibe as well. DANG brings out the kid in everybody, with swirls of colorful soft serve topped with sprinkles and rainbow sour strips. You can also order a pint of fries, or cake funnel fries, to dip into your ice cream of choice.

Sweet Cow

Where: 3475 W. 32nd Ave., Denver | 1882 S. Pearl St., Denver | Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora



Hours: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m., every day



The Lowdown: Sweet Cow is all about playfulness and of course, ice cream. The local chain whips up small daily batches of ice cream in flavors like Oatmeal Cookie, Ozo Coffee and The Elvis – peanut butter, bananas, honey ice cream and bacon pieces. It also carries vegan options like Vegan Dutch Chocolate and Vegan Banana Oreo.

Sherry’s Soda Shoppe

Where: 2716 Welton St., Denver



Hours: 12 – 8 p.m. Tuesday–Thursday and Sundays; 12 – 10 p.m. Friday–Saturday; closed on Mondays



The Lowdown: Reminiscent of the ’50s soda fountain shops, Sherry’s is a unique respite that offers old-fashioned treats like egg creams, malts, ice cream floats and more. Enjoy a classic sundae in a tall glass with flavors like Sherry’s Cherry, Cookies n’ Cream and Rosenblend Coffee Chip.

Little Man Ice Cream’s Flagship Ice Cream Factory

Where: 4411 W. Colfax Ave., Denver



Hours: 2 – 10 p.m. Tuesday–Thursday; 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday–Saturday; 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sundays



The Lowdown: Like the Willy Wonka of ice cream, Flagship Ice Cream Factory creates sweet concoctions that border on the magical. The latest playground for the iconic Little Man Ice Cream, Flagship combines features of an industrial ice cream factory with childlike touches. A slide right by the side of the stairs, test tubes filled with sprinkles and interactive props that simulate lab experiments just add to the playful atmosphere of making ice cream.

But the aesthetics are just the cherry on the top. The new treats are an overload on the senses, like the Strawberry Surprise Shake with Nerds candy and a lollipop. You can also order classics like a banana split, double scoop sundaes and shakes.