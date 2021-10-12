Angry Horse Eatery Serves up Delicious Fried Chicken and Booze on Its Pickleball Courts

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in America, and Angry Horse Eatery is giving you two delicious reasons to try it — fried chicken and booze. You can work up a sweat and cool off with a nice cold beer all at the same time.

For those who haven’t heard, pickleball is a paddle sport similar to badminton and tennis. It is a relatively easy sport to learn, which has made it popular across all age groups. You can stay active and be competitive without the intensity that is associated with tennis.

Located in Superior, Angry Horse Eatery provides three outdoor courts with picnic tables so you can enjoy its delicious food and refreshing beverages. You can rent equipment from the restaurant for $35 an hour before 4 p.m., $70 an hour after 4 p.m. or a limited-time offer of $49 a month.

“Angry Horse Eatery strives to build a strong community and support local businesses,” said general manager Courtney Hardison. The team was inspired by how popular pickleball was in Kansas due to Chicken N Pickle events; the community happily came together for crispy fried chicken and pickleball fun. They wanted to create the same environment, but take it to the next level with local ingredients and drinks.

The eatery’s quality chickens are sourced locally from Red Bird Farms, and it has a selection of rotating local beers from places like Avery and Denver Beer Co. This is the only pickleball court in Colorado to have a liquor license, so you can sip your favorite alcoholic beverages while beating your friends at this new sport.

The 3 Chicken Strips ($13) are crispy juicy perfection. Make sure to get them Nashville hot if you like to live on the spicier side of life. All their sides exemplify fried food goals — Shoestring Fries ($6), Onion Rings ($6), Tots ($6) and Pepperoni Pizza Rolls ($12). For all the brunch fanatics out there, you’ve got to try the Angry Chicken and Waffles ($14) — two Nashville hot chickens on a fluffy waffle with eggs.

Their motto is to “elevate the everyday to extra-ordinary,” so make sure to swing by for an unforgettable experience.

Angry Horse Eatery is located at 1 Superior Dr, Superior. Open Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. and Saturday – Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

All photography by Marla Keown.