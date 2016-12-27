As the new year dawns and resolutions are set, it is important not to lose sight of the importance of good eating going into 2017. And while we’ve already tried all of these places we thought we’d share with our readers our favorites from 2016. Below we’ve compiled our best bites and drinks (san beer – that would require its own article) in a bucket list form for easy reference so you can ensure you’ll have a tasty new year. And don’t sleep on this list because while all these items are currently on menus, any asterisked item might not stick around for too long
- Mezcal at Palenque
- The Brooklyn Bridge Pizza from Blue Pan
- Cacio e Pepe at Coperta
- Sample rotating chef at Comal
- Bone Marrow Fried Rice at Hop Alley *
- Soup dumplings at Lao Wang Noodle House
- Eight-Minute Manhattan at My Brother’s Bar
- Fried Chicken Sandwich at The Regional
- Cocktails at Hudson Hill
- Seared diver scallops at Luca*
- Butcher Sandwich of the Day at Blackbelly
- Kale salad at Acorn
- Coffee Cocktails at Corvus Coffee DTC
- Ramen at Osaka Ramen
- Poutine at Euclid Hall
- Chicken & waffles at Devil’s Food
- Omar’s churro ice cream sandwich at Bones * – seasonal
- Heritage Pork Collar at Mister Tuna*
- Alpine Amaro at The Squeaky Bean
- Grilled Octopus at Bar Dough*
- Truffle Shuffle burger at TAG Burger Bar
- Meadowlark Burger at Meadowlark Kitchen
- Kampachi sashimi at Departure*
- Savory waffle at City ‘O City
- Dirty martini at The Cruise Room
- Brussels sprouts salad at Gozo
- Camarones y Semola at Lena
- Have a cocktail at Curio inside Denver Central Market
- Whiskey Barrel Coffee at Metropolis
- Vegan treats at Make Believe Bakery
- Cocktails at Retrograde
- Pastrami Hash at Sugarmill*
- Bagels at Rosenberg’s
- Croissants at The Rolling Pin
- Nachos at Los Chingones
- Veggie pho at Pho 95
