As the new year dawns and resolutions are set, it is important not to lose sight of the importance of good eating going into 2017. And while we’ve already tried all of these places we thought we’d share with our readers our favorites from 2016. Below we’ve compiled our best bites and drinks (san beer – that would require its own article) in a bucket list form for easy reference so you can ensure you’ll have a tasty new year. And don’t sleep on this list because while all these items are currently on menus, any asterisked item might not stick around for too long