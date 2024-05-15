Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 5/15 – 5/19

Denver Fashion Week is underway, and there is still time to catch the shows on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday in Denver. Additionally, you may find yourself interested in a Food Truck Carnival, a White Lies Party, the 33rd Annual Watercolor State Exhibition or the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.
Denver Fashion Week Spring ’24 Day #5: THE BLACK SEA
The highly anticipated event, The Black Sea fashion show in partnership with Geo In Style, is set to showcase international designers flying in from Georgia, promising a mesmerizing European Fashion experience. Join us for a spectacular evening filled with fashion, creativity, and networking opportunities with fellow fashion enthusiasts. Don’t miss out on this exclusive chance to be part of the fashion event of the year!
Denver Fashion Week Spring ’24 Day #6: BRIDAL FASHION SHOW
Are you looking for some wedding inspiration or simply wanting to attend a mind-blowing fashion show? Look no further than our upcoming Bridal Show! We’re thrilled to showcase a range of limited edition and trendy Bridal brands, featuring stunning bridal fashion from tuxedos to gowns to reception dresses. Our event is perfect for those who are getting ready to tie the knot or just appreciate the beauty of bridal fashion. So save the date and join us for the ultimate Bridal Show of the year – you won’t want to miss it!
Denver Fashion Week Spring ’24 Day #7: SOCIETY FASHION SHOW
We are excited to announce that the Society Fashion Show is back and better than ever! This season’s show promises to be mind-blowing with the latest trends in the fashion industry. From bold colors to daring prints, and glamorous gowns to one-of-a-kind looks, we have it all. Our models will take to the runway in the latest local and national designer collections, leaving you in awe. So mark your calendars and join us for a night of fashion and fun at the Society Fashion Show!
Denver Fashion Week Spring ’24 Final Day: AWARDS CEREMONY & HAIR SHOW
This event will be a showcase of the latest hairstyle trends on our fabulous models, and we will be presenting the first-ever Denver Fashion Week Awards in categories such as Designer Of The Year, Female Of The Year, Male Model Of The Year, Kid Model Of The Year, Photographer Of The Year, and more. Additionally, we will be celebrating the winners of the 303 Hair Awards in categories including Makeup Artist of the Year, Hair Extensionist of the Year, Hairstylist of the Year, Hair Colorist of Year, Barber of the Year, and Artistic Hair Team of the Year.
Denver Fashion Week Spring ’24 Day #8: KIDS & TEEN FASHION SHOW
We are thrilled to announce our upcoming event where you can witness the latest fashion trends firsthand! Get ready to be mesmerized as kids and teen models strut down the runway, flaunting the hottest styles of the season. From trendy streetwear to elegant evening wear, this fashion extravaganza promises to be a feast for the eyes. Join us for an unforgettable experience and be a part of shaping the future of fashion. Mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this opportunity to be at the forefront of style!
Metric
Metric is a Canadian indie rock band from Toronto, Ontario. Head to the Paramount Theatre this evening to catch music from the band that consists of Emily Haines, James Shaw, Joshua Winstead and Joules Scott-Key.
Photo courtesy Metric / Facebook
Alice Merton
Alice Merton is a British-based German-Irish-Canadian singer-songwriter in the alternative rock and pop rock genres. Merton released her first EP, No Roots, in 2017. She then released her debut album, Mint, in 2019. Her latest album was released in 2021, S.I.D.E.S.
Photo courtesy AXS
Ganja White Night
Popular dance/electronic duo Ganja White Night are back in town this weekend with a powerful lineup of opening acts including The Widdler, Mr. Bill, Justin Hawkes and Hydraulix.
Photo courtesy AXS
IDLES
IDLES are a British rock band consisting of Adam Devonshire, Joe Talbot, Mark Bowen, Lee Kiernan and Jon Beavis. They formed in Bristol in 2009 and continue to bring the heat and energy with a stop at Mission Ballroom this Saturday.
Photo courtesy AXS
Ride
English rock band, Ride, consisting of vocalists and guitarists Andy Bell and Mark Gardener, along with drummer Laurence “Loz” Colbert and bassist Steve Queralt, are at The Gothic this Sunday. Knifeplay, an American shoegaze group, will open.
Photo courtesy AXS
Jovianina’s Broken Italian Amepleia Wine Dinner
Attend this special four-course Ampeleia wine dinner. Francesco Pascucci, the estate’s export manager, will lead guests through each course and wine pairing. You can expect dishes like Calabrian-cured salmon with Meyer lemon ricotta, pasta caramelle with braised duck, bone-in pork chop with leek cannelloni and more delicious platings and pairings.
Photo courtesy Jovianina’s Broken Italian
“Birds of Paradise” Summer Launch Party
Rare Bird is a seasonal restaurant and bar located atop Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek. While rooftop season ramps up for summer, celebrate with a pig roast, seasonal cocktails, a fire + dance hula show, live music by the Denver Ukelele Orchestra and a community gathering — tropics style — and don’t forget the unobstructed view of the Rocky Mountains.
Photo courtesy Rare Bird / Facebook
Food Truck Carnival 2024
The Food Truck Carnival runs Friday through Sunday for the 7th annual event. Attendees will find an astonishing amount of food trucks from coffee to lobster, tacos, sweets, ice cream, brats, pizza, greek, thai, cheesesteaks, crepes, pierogis, BBQ, sushi — you name it — it’s probably there. It’s not just food either: there’s also live music and, of course, the carnival.
Photo courtesy Food Truck Carnival
Chalk Lines and Vines
Sample wine from over 25 Colorado wineries while watching live chalk artists create their masterpieces. There will be bands to enjoy, local vendors to shop with, croquet to play, sip ‘n paint to participate in and more. Bring your own food and have a picnic or grab a bite from the food trucks. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, coolers and wagons and a blanket. This event is strictly 21+ and pets are prohibited.
Photo courtesy Mad Marmot Meadery / Facebook
White Lie Party
Ironton Distillery and Pao Denver have paired up to co-host the Sunday Funday White Lies Party. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in a white t-shirt with a white lie about themselves written on it. The best white lie will receive a $50 gift card to Ironton and a bottle of choice to take home. Ticket includes one free drink.
Photo courtesy Ironton Distillery
33rd Annual State Watercolor Exhibition
The 33rd Annual State Watercolor Exhibition features the best in watermedia in Colorado, in addition to artists outside the state. The paintings included in the exhibition are selected by Southern California native Carolyn Lord.
Photo courtesy Curtis Center for the Arts
National Veterans Creative Arts Festival
Every year, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities compete in a local creative arts competition with categories that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits, along with categories in writing, performing arts of dance, drama and music. Stop by the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival to see the creative works exhibited.
Photo courtesy Visit Denver
Intermediate / Advanced Hip Hop Workshop
Experience a dynamic hip hop class designed to challenge intermediate to advanced dancers with Paige Farlow from P. Christine Choreography in an inclusive dance environment. Attendees will dive into intricate choreography, refine skills and enhance their style.
Photo courtesy Paige Farlow – P. Christine Choreography / Eventbrite
Sun Valley Viaduct Night Market
This evening will celebrate the culture, art and food from Sun Valley and southwest Denver. Local chefs, artisans and entrepreneurs will be present, in addition to family-friendly activities, a free skate rink, Palace Studio Youth K Pop dancers and other entertainment.
Photo courtesy Sun Valley Kitchen + Community Center / Facebook
Nurses Off the Charts with Nancy Norton
Join in on this evening of humor with Nancy Norton. The show is interactive and based on the funny and outrageous stories that those in healthcare experience or share — “It could be that freaky foreign body story, or a miracle you witnessed, lr that shift that went so bad it turned laughable, or that time you actually saved a life or that time a healthcare worked saved YOUR life.” Nancy Norton is an award winning comedian, RN, CHP.
Photo courtesy Nancy Norton / Facebook
