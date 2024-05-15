Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 5/15 – 5/19

May 17, 4 – 9 p.m.E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park | Park at Wagon Rd RTD, 11701 Community Center Dr., Northglenn, COFree to attend, purchase carnival passes for $35 for an all day pass or $3 – $6 / ride

The Food Truck Carnival runs Friday through Sunday for the 7th annual event. Attendees will find an astonishing amount of food trucks from coffee to lobster, tacos, sweets, ice cream, brats, pizza, greek, thai, cheesesteaks, crepes, pierogis, BBQ, sushi — you name it — it’s probably there. It’s not just food either: there’s also live music and, of course, the carnival.

Photo courtesy Food Truck Carnival