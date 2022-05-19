25+ of The Best Events on Colorado’s 2022 Festival Calendar

From an outsider’s perspective, it’s easy to overlook Colorado as a music festival destination. Just this weekend, following the news of ARISE’s cancellation, The Festival Owl mused that “music festivals cannot survive in Colorado,” at least it seems that way. And on the surface, the facts would appear to support that assertion – the Mile High doesn’t boast a festival with an internationally known name like Coachella or Lolapalooza, and even some of our most noteworthy festivals have struggled to survive long-term (we’ll miss you ARISE). But locals know that the Colorado music festival situation isn’t nearly as dire as some outsiders would make it appear. Some even jumped into action making their opinions known, responding to Festival Owl with statements like “Red Rocks is the festival.”

In fact, the noteworthy names that decorate the lineups of major electronic festivals like EDC or Ultra make regular appearances at Colorado’s favorite venues, which means locals don’t have to travel far to see DJs known for their festival sets. And beyond those solo shows, Colorado is home to a goldmine of local music festivals that span a variety of genres, including single-day festivals like Denver Day of Rock and classic multi-day events like the Underground Music Showcase.

May

Global Dub

When: May 21, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Ampitheatre, 18300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $35 – $69 + ticket fees, buy tickets here

The Lowdown: Global Dub has been a Red Rocks staple since its introduction ten years ago. An event dedicated to the Bass Heads, Global Dub may only last one night, but it’s a dubstep-packed evening with lineups that rival multi-night festivals like Global Dance Festival. This year’s festival will feature headliners PEEKABOO and Dirt Monkey, following opening acts ATLiens, Buku B2B Esseks, Space Wizard and Zia.

Editor’s Note: Shortly after this article’s publication, Global Dance announced the cancellation of Global Dub due to weather concerns.

Denver Day of Rock

When: May 28, 1:45 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Wazee Street, Denver

Cost: Free or $250 for VIP tickets, buy tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Day of Rock is exactly what it sounds like: a rock-n-roll-filled day of music taking over the streets of downtown Denver. More specifically, the festival will dominate Wazee Street with three stages, and another stage on the corner of 20th and Blake St. In addition to being a great excuse to spend the day enjoying great music and (hopefully) good Colorado weather, Denver Day of Rock is also a fundraiser that serves as an opportunity to support Amp the Cause, a local organization that raises funds to support other local nonprofits. This year’s Day of Rock will feature more than 20 artists, including headliners Chris Isaak and Ingrid Andress, along with local acts like Strange Americans and The Green House Band.

Funk on the Rocks

When: May 28, 6 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Ampitheatre, 18300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $45 – $75 + ticket fees, buy tickets here

The Lowdown: Every year, Chromeo takes the helm at Red Rocks, filling the iconic venue with an evening of the funkiest of music — well, almost every year. But with the exception of a not-so-funky 2018, Chromeo has truly delivered when it comes to giving the people what they want: the funk. This year, the electro-funk duo is bringing Purple Disco Machine, Blu De Tiger and Jim-E Stack to the stage for Funk on the Rocks.

June

Five Points Jazz Festival

When: June 4, 12 p.m.

Where: Welton Street, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Five Points Jazz Festival is an iconic summer event, and has been since its inception in 2004. Taking place in the heart of Five Points, the festival pays homage to Denver’s history. Namely, it recognizes the neighborhood for what it was: the birthplace of Denver’s jazz scene. In the 1930s, local Five Points clubs boasted performances from world-renowned jazz musicians like Ray Charles and Miles Davis. While those days will forever remain in Denver’s history, the Five Points Jazz Festival is doing its due diligence of ensuring that locals don’t forget about the Mile High’s rich music history.

A Celebration of Pride

When: June 5, 12 p.m.

Where: Blush & Blu, 1526 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Cost: $12

The Lowdown: The month of June is filled with events celebrating the LGBTQ community, and new events join the calendar every year. One of those new editions is A Celebration of Pride, a rock-n-roll fueled charity event organized by two members of the local music scene. Last year saw the first edition of the celebration, and it raised more than $1,100 in donations for The Center on Colfax, a community center that offers support to the local LGBTQ community.

RiNo Showcase

When: June 11 (12 p.m. – 12 a.m.), July 17 (12 – 11 p.m.) and August 27 (12 p.m. – 12 a.m.)

Where: 4400 Fox Street, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Once a month from June until August, the RiNo Showcase puts the spotlight on local art. Each monthly event features performances from local bands, art on display from local artists and local vendors to shop from and support. And in addition to the affordable ticket price, you can feel good when you make the purchase because the RiNo Showcase ensures that all of its performers receive a fair share of the event’s profit.

The Big Wonderful

When: June 11 and June 25

Where: The June 11 Beer Fest and Bluegrass event will take place at 6785 E Chenango Ave, Denver. On June 25 The Big Wonderful will house its Summer Beer Fest at Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsenn Rd, Winter Park, CO.

Cost: Early-bird ticket prices for individual events range from $15 – $45

The Lowdown: The Big Wonderful kicks off its summer events early with a summer concert series starting on June 11 with a performance from Jon Stickley Trio. But the Big Wonderful’s truly wonderful summer event is its Summer Beer Fest, which takes place in Winter Park. This festival is a classic Colorado bluegrass affair, and the more than 30 craft brewers on site will ensure you spend the day refreshed while you enjoy the music.

Country Jam

When: June 23 – 25

Where: 1065 Highway 6 & 50, Mack, CO 81525

Cost: $75 – $950, buy tickets here

The Lowdown: Outside the walls of the Grizzly Rose, Denver isn’t known for its country music scene. But it does exist. World-renowned country stars are frequent visitors to Denver, often headlining larger venues like Ball Arena. But in the locales surrounding the metro area, country is a bit easier to find. And if you’re able to make it to Grand Junction at the end of June, then you’ll arrive just in time for Country Jam, a three-day festival that features some of the biggest names in Country Music. This year’s headliners include Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw.

Pridefest

When: June 25 – 26

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The annual Pride Fest that takes over downtown Denver celebrates far more than just great music, although there’s never any shortage of that in the fest’s entertainment lineup. The weekend kicks off with a 5k and ends with a parade down Colfax. In between those events, Denver will have opportunities to see performances from locals, browse the more than 250 vendors and participate in rallies, all in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Colorado Music Festival

When: June 30 – August 7

Where: Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Rd, Boulder, CO

Cost: Varies

The Lowdown: The Colorado Music Festival strips down music festivals to the bare bones and gives attendees a chance to experience the symphonies of a more than 40-member orchestra. The festival lasts more than a month with multiple concerts appearing on the summer calendar, providing fans a variety of opportunities to experience the music.

July

Deadrocks

When: July 2 – 3

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway Morrison, CO

Cost: Single-day event tickets range from $52.80 – $85

The Lowdown: Blues Traveler has had the honor of headlining Red Rocks on the Fourth of July for more than 20 years. But Zed’s Dead might be vying to pick up the mantle when the jam rock band eventually passes the torch. Though they don’t have as long of a Red Rocks history, Zed’s Dead is quickly changing that with Deadrocks, which takes place right before Independence Day, and is already almost a decade old. This year, Deadrocks will feature sets from A Hundred Drums, GRiZ and of course, Zed’s Dead.

Global Dance Festival

When: July 15 – 16

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver CO

Cost: $99 – $249

The Lowdown: While most of the local electronic shows find a home at Red Rocks or any one of Denver’s clubs, the state does boast one festival that summons images of an EDC-like event: Global Dance. The two-day affair takes place at the home of the Broncos, drawing fans dressed to impress in their best festival attire and ready to party. This year, the festival will feature more than 40 acts, including Decadon, Adventure Club and Bijou.

Underground Music Showcase

When: July 29 – 31

Where: South Broadway, between 6th Ave. and Alameda, Denver

Cost: $50 – $100, buy tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love the local music scene as much as we do, then the Underground Music Showcase needs no introduction. The three-day event takes over South Broadway every summer for one weekend of blissful revelry, immersing festival attendees and performers alike in music from a variety of genres. It’s the perfect weekend to rediscover your old favorites from the local scene and to discover the next rising act you’ll fall in love with.

RockyGrass

When: July 29 – 31

Where: Lyons, CO

Cost: $70 – $300, tickets to this event are already sold out. Resale ticket information can be found here.

The Lowdown: This year, RockyGrass celebrates its 50th year of bluegrass. A precursor to Rocky Mountain Folks Fest, RockyGrass provides bluegrass fans their first opportunity to head up to Lyons and camp out with their festival family. This year, that family will include headlining acts Yonder Mountain String Band, Punch Brothers and Sam Bush Bluegrass Band.

August

Meow Wolf Vortex

When: August 5 – 7

Where: To Be Ann0unced

Cost: $69.50 – $339

The Lowdown: Possibly one of this summer’s most anticipated festivals of this season is Meow Wolf’s Vortex, which is moving from its original home of Taos, New Mexico, to the Mile High. While some details remain unannounced as of this article’s publishing (festival location included), one key detail is already public: the lineup. This year features more than 15 performing artists, including Toro y Moi, 100 gecs and Bob Moses.

Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

When: August 12 – 14

Where: Planet Bluegrass Ranch, 500 W Main St, Lyons, CO

Cost: $70 – $260, buy tickets here

The Lowdown: Rocky Mountain Folks Festival brings together bluegrass fans and songwriters alike for a classic festival experience: three bluegrass-filled days of camping in beautiful Colorado outdoors.

Telluride Jazz Festival

When: August 12 – 14

Where: Telluride, CO

Cost: $25 – $4,000, find tickets here

The Lowdown: The Telluride Jazz Festival might just be the most beautifully scenic celebration of jazz music in the world — and it has been since 1977 when the festival was born. Set in the heart of the San Juan mountains, the festival hosts performances by world-class jazz artists throughout the weekend and offers attendees chances to enjoy the outdoors with activities like hiking, stand-up paddleboarding and fly fishing.

Breckenridge International Festival Of Arts

When: August 12 – 21

Where: Breckenridge, CO

Cost: Varies

The Lowdown: The Breckenridge International Festival Of Arts packs opportunity after opportunity for new experiences into a festival that lasts over two weeks. Attendees can immerse themselves in the sounds of a 12-person orchestra as a part of the festival’s Revolution Music Series, explore the motions of the body with a world-renowned movement group, witness a series of artwork inspired by public signage or explore any of the festivals many other offerings.

Punk in Drublic

When: August 20, 12 p.m.

Where: Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd, Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: $35 – $99, buy tickets here

The Lowdown: Apart from a trip to New Orleans, there aren’t many opportunities to spend the entire day walking around outside, drinking beer and listening to live music. For a state like Colorado that loves all three of those things, the inability to combine them presents a big problem. And Punk in Drublic is the solution. An afternoon at Punk in Drublic is the perfect opportunity to sample beers from around the region. Though there probably won’t be any of the jazz you’d hear in New Orleans, we certainly won’t complain about the festival’s always impressive punk lineup. This year’s festival features sets from NOFX, Pennywise, Bridge City Sinners and locals Cheap Perfume, just to name a few.

Reggae on the Rocks

When: August 20 – 21

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $49 – $89, buy tickets for nights one and two here and here

The Lowdown: Reggae on the Rocks is one of the longest-standing summer traditions at Red Rocks. The highly-anticipated festival dates back to 1988 and has spent the last three decades filling the outdoor venue with reggae, positive vibes and plenty of marijuana.

Shine Music Festival

When: August 27, 1 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: While it may still be young, Shine Music Festival is leading the charge in festival accessibility. Last year’s inaugural festival saw volunteers and advocates from across the disability community work together to organize the free event, which took place at Levitt Pavillion in September 2021 — and the result of their labor was a smash hit, winning it the title of “Best New Festival.”

September

JAS Aspen Labor Day Experience

When: September 2 – 4

Where: Snowmass, CO

Cost: $169 – $359, buy tickets here

The Lowdown: A trip out of town is a classic way to spend Labor Day weekend, and the JAS Aspen Labor Day Experience is the perfect excuse. The three-day music festival is just a short three-and-a-half-hour drive from Denver into the Rocky Mountains, and the early September calendar date almost always offers great weather for the event. But the true attraction to the Labor Day Experience is the headliners. This year, the festival kicks off strong with performances by Black Pumas and Leon Bridges on Friday night. Then, Saturday sees country singer Chris Stapleton dominate the night’s lineup. However, it’s Sunday’s bill that promises to close out the festival with an artist that’s sure to provide the best set of the weekend: Stevie Nicks.

Westword Music Showcase

When: September 9 – 10

Where: Mission Ballroom, and the surrounding RiNo Arts District

Cost: $45 – $85, buy tickets here

The Lowdown: The Westword Music Showcase is a longstanding Summer staple. It got its start almost 30 years ago, bouncing around and moving locations until 2019 when it found its current home in RiNo. Every year the festival takes over a small neighborhood in Denver, packing local venues with national artists of the moment and local staples, making it one of the Summer’s most notable music events. This year’s lineup features The Flaming Lips, Wet Leg and Saint Motel, along with chances to catch performances from more than 50 local bands.

Sunnyside Music Festival

When: September 10, 12 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Chaffee Park, 1901 W 43rd Ave, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Sunnyside Music Festival is an event that’s put on by the people, for the people, and has been for more than 20 years. In 2000, the first year of the Sunnyside Music Fest, the event had as many kegs as it did performing bands: two of each. Since then, it’s grown year after year, becoming the neighborhood bash of the summer, putting the spotlight on the things Colorado loves most: sunny weather, good music, great beer and friendly company. The non-profit event is organized and run by volunteers — and they’ll also be selling beer during the festival to cover the costs of the event, so make sure you show up thirsty and prepared to support.

Telluride Blues and Brews

When: September 15 – 18

Where: Telluride, CO

Cost: $30 – $4,800, buy tickets here

The Lowdown: Telluride Blues and Brews offers a taste of something for almost everyone. The three-day, four-night event features bands from multiple genres — including funk, blues, indie, soul, bluegrass and rock, to name a few — and this year’s lineup boasts more than 30 artists. Some of the noteworthy names that will be performing include Buddy Guy, Gov’t Mule, Devon Gilfillian and Cee Lo Green, who will perform a James Brown Tribute. Along with the music, the festival will provide attendees with opportunities to sample plenty of craft beers and get a good laugh during one of the festival’s four stand-up comedy sets.

The Telluride Blues and Brews festival is a multi-stage event with a wide variety of activities. To help festival-goers plan for the trip, Telluride Blues and Brews offers resources to help find lodging and accommodations, as well as guides for navigating activities throughout the weekend.

Rowdytown X

When: September 27 – 28

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $55 – $85, buy tickets here

The Lowdown: Rowdytown gets bigger and more gigantic every year. Its eighth year saw the festival grow and transform a typically two-dimensional sonic experience into a fully-immersive, 3D affair. The double-header consists of two, jam-packed nights of electronic, both of which end with a headlining set from hometown favorites: Big Gigantic. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the festival and will feature support from JOYRYDE, INZO and Biicla.

Check back on this article for additional festivals as they are announced as well as updates on the current list.