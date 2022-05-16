This Week in Concerts – Kaleo, Phoebe Bridgers, POORSTACY and more

This week in concerts, Red Rocks Amphitheatre hosts Icelandic-rock band Kaleo on Monday night followed by Phoebe Bridgers on Tuesday. Palm Beach-based musician POORSTACY stops at The Gothic Theatre and at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, Billy Bob Thorton & The Boxmasters perform. Looking for more local acts? Then head to Hi-Dive, Lost Lake or Your Mom’s House for a chance to see some of Denver’s growing artists. As always, stay up to date for all your music news with 303 Magazine.
The Black Box
5/18 – Drunken Kong, Emyli Dahlia
5/18 – Copious, YVGA, G Sense and more
5/19 – Es-Class, Mojo, Courtney Schauble and more
5/20 – Live Electronic Dance Music Party
5/21 – Banzulu, Mars, Peter Vaughan and more
5/22 – Sunday School: Sampling, Backleft
The Bluebird Theater
5/17 – Ricky Montgomery
5/18 – Giant Rooks
5/20 – Elder Island, Jordann
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
5/15 – Value Select, Jazz Emu (Cervantes’ Other Side)
5/17 – Nocap, Big Yavo, MPackt and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
5/18 – Billy Bob Thorton & The Boxmasters (Cervantes’ Other Side)
5/19 – Shift, Cyber G, Vibe Emissions and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)
5/20 – Dave (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)
5/20 – Prep, Monk Gyatso (Cervantes’ Other Side)
5/21 – Abelation, Molokai, Curra and more
Dazzle
5/16 – Musical Tribute for Mental Health Month
5/17 – East High Instrumental Ensembles
5/18 – Neil Bridge, Karen Lee
5/19 – GAMEjazz Broadway
5/20 – San Francisco String Trio
5/21 – Roberto Fonseca
5/22 – Lesson in Your Home Spring Recital
Denver Levitt Pavilion
5/20 – Black Uhuru, Dylans Dharma, Selasee and more
5/21 – Up on the Grass: Railroad Earth, The Lil Smokies, Sierra Hull and more
5/22 – Caifanes
Globe Hall
5/19 – Night Routine, Sweet Pork, Jesse Marcus and The Swan Song
5/20 – N3ptune, Rusty Steve, VYNYL and more
5/21 – Cancerslug, Cobranoid, Flight Kamikaze
5/22 – Hot Milk, Doll Skin, Suitable Miss
Goosetown Tavern
5/17 – Open mic
5/19 – Thursday Groove
5/20 – Human Kind
5/21 – Kaepora, Night Pony
5/22 – Hospital Socks, Flak, Scuffed
The Gothic Theatre
5/16 – Palace
5/17 – Poorstacy, Guccihighwaters, Carolesdaughter and more
5/20 – Molchat Doma, DJ Paul, DJ Eli
5/21 – Homeshake, Salami Rose Joe Louis
5/22 – Penny & Sparrow, Lera Lynn
Grizzly Rose
5/18 – Ryan Trotti
5/19 – Ryan Trotti
5/20 – Ryan Trotti
5/21 – Ryan Trotti
5/22 – Ryan Trotti
Herb’s Hideout
5/16 – First Friday Blues Band
5/17 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich, Daryl Gott and more
5/18 – Diana Castro
5/19 – Dave Randon, Micheal Johnson, Holly Holverson
5/20 – Skool Daze
5/21 – Diana Castro & The Big Time
5/22 – Erik Boa
Herman’s Hideaway
5/19 – Necrosopik Abyss, Khamyel, Good Family and more
5/21 – Spose
Hi-Dive
5/16 – Juan Wauters, Colleen Green
5/18 – Author & Punisher, Mvtant, Barren Column and more
5/19 – Glueman, Supreme Joy, Flora De La Luna, Pawns
5/20 – Thelma and The Sleaze, Fast Eddy, Velvet Horns
5/21 – Pink Fuzz, Wet Nights, Julian St. Nightmare
5/22 – Swindlin Hearts, Lawsuit Models, Black Dots and more
HQ
5/16 – Ghost Light: A Mourning Tribute to Lost Opportunities from COVID
5/17 – Dan Andriano & the Bygones, Emily Wolfe
5/18 – Mike Vallely and The Complete Disaster, The Pollution, The Frickashinas
5/19 – It’s Always Sunny in Tijuana, War Crown
5/20 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow
5/21 – DJ Paul Italiano, DJ Eli
5/22 – They Came From The Gutter, Loaded Je$u$
Larimer Lounge
5/20 – Dance System, Ham, Ryan Leary
5/21 – Metalachi, 2MX2
5/21 – Rahooligan, Vitamin P, Onerus
Lost Lake
5/18 – Open mic
5/19 – Narcissa, Liontortoise, Intrinsic Gray and more
5/20 – The Palmer Squares. The White Mom’s, Mr. Fredo
5/21 – Citra, Shady Oaks, The Born Readies
5/22 – Battle of The Bands: People in Between vs. Chariots, Charioteers vs. The Stephen Lear Band and more
Marquis Theater
5/17 – Tora
5/18 – Kalan.frfr
5/20 – The Chats, Mean Jeans, THICK
5/21 – Vincint
5/22 – Joeboy
Meow Wolf
5/16 – Sir Chloe, Luke Wild
5/20 – The Bordas Brothers, Dugan, JL
Mission Ballroom
5/20 – Ben Rector, Jake Scott, Jordy Searcy and more
5/21 – Anjunadeep Open Air: Ben Böhmer, CRi, Eli & Fur and more
Nocturne
5/18 – Jack Dunlevie Trio
5/19 – The Briana Harris Quintet
5/20 – The Gabriel Mervine Quintet
5/21 – Greg Gisbert and Friends
5/22 – Walter Gorra Elevation Trio
Number Thirty Eight
5/18 – DJ Erin Stereo
5/19 – Alex Blocker & Magpie
5/20 – Electric Lady, DJ Ginger Perry
5/21 – Funk Hunk, James Compton
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
5/17 – Michael Seyer
5/19 – LTJ Bukem
5/21 – Arthur Lee Land, Dae Watts, Ross James
5/22 – Performance Play Music School Band Showcase
The Ogden Theater
5/20 – Oh Wonder
The Oriental Theater
5/16 – Yngwie Malmsteen, Kurt Deimer, Jesskill
5/17 – Pain of Salvation, Klone
5/18 – The Slackers, We Are The Union, Kill Lincoln
5/19 – Groovlin: RAVI, Cold Bay, Xydo, nafla
5/20 – Malevolent Creation, Narcotic Wasteland, Condemned to Burn and more
5/21 – Stand Atlantic. With Confidence, Cemetery Sun and more
5/22 – Denver School of Rock
Paramount Theatre
5/18 – Daryl Hall and The Daryl’s House Band
5/19 – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
5/16 – Kaleo, The Glorious Sons, Bones Owens
5/17 – Phoebe Bridgers, Sloppy Jane
5/21 – Peekaboo, Dirt Monkey, ATLiens and more
5/22 – Trey Anastasio Band
Roxy Broadway
5/18 – Live Jazz Jam
5/19 – Chophaûs, This Little Group of Ours
5/20 – Maya Elise and The Good Dream, Ellsworth, Clementine Was Right
5/21 – Noah Speer
Roxy Theater
5/21 – 8th ElemEnt
Summit Music Hall
5/16 – jxdn
5/19 – Testament
The Soiled Dove
5/20 – 17th Avenue All Stars
Temple Night Club
5/19 – Ciszak
5/20 – Imanbek
5/21 – Kap Slap
The Venue
5/18 – Open Stage
5/19 – Pretty in Punk
5/20 – Twista, Sexy Psycho
5/21 – Dark Red Sky, Railyard Dogz, Forbidden Temple and more
Your Mom’s House
5/18 – Low Frequency Output, Speltweird, Drumatrix
5/19 – Shanghai Metro Temple
5/20 – Sorry Sweetheart, Space Monkey Mafia, Younger Than Neil and more
5/21 – Amanda V’s Material Girl, Princess and The Evolution
5/22 – Talk Box, Cosmic Problems, Laboon and more