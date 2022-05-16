This Week in Concerts – Kaleo, Phoebe Bridgers, POORSTACY and more

This week in concerts, Red Rocks Amphitheatre hosts Icelandic-rock band Kaleo on Monday night followed by Phoebe Bridgers on Tuesday. Palm Beach-based musician POORSTACY stops at The Gothic Theatre and at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, Billy Bob Thorton & The Boxmasters perform. Looking for more local acts? Then head to Hi-Dive, Lost Lake or Your Mom’s House for a chance to see some of Denver’s growing artists. As always, stay up to date for all your music news with 303 Magazine.

The Black Box

5/18 – Drunken Kong, Emyli Dahlia

5/18 – Copious, YVGA, G Sense and more

5/19 – Es-Class, Mojo, Courtney Schauble and more

5/20 – Live Electronic Dance Music Party

5/21 – Banzulu, Mars, Peter Vaughan and more

5/22 – Sunday School: Sampling, Backleft

The Bluebird Theater

5/17 – Ricky Montgomery

5/18 – Giant Rooks

5/20 – Elder Island, Jordann

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

5/15 – Value Select, Jazz Emu (Cervantes’ Other Side)

5/17 – Nocap, Big Yavo, MPackt and more (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

5/18 – Billy Bob Thorton & The Boxmasters (Cervantes’ Other Side)

5/19 – Shift, Cyber G, Vibe Emissions and more (Cervantes’ Other Side)

5/20 – Dave (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom)

5/20 – Prep, Monk Gyatso (Cervantes’ Other Side)

5/21 – Abelation, Molokai, Curra and more

Dazzle

5/16 – Musical Tribute for Mental Health Month

5/17 – East High Instrumental Ensembles

5/18 – Neil Bridge, Karen Lee

5/19 – GAMEjazz Broadway

5/20 – San Francisco String Trio

5/21 – Roberto Fonseca

5/22 – Lesson in Your Home Spring Recital

Denver Levitt Pavilion

5/20 – Black Uhuru, Dylans Dharma, Selasee and more

5/21 – Up on the Grass: Railroad Earth, The Lil Smokies, Sierra Hull and more

5/22 – Caifanes

Globe Hall

5/19 – Night Routine, Sweet Pork, Jesse Marcus and The Swan Song

5/20 – N3ptune, Rusty Steve, VYNYL and more

5/21 – Cancerslug, Cobranoid, Flight Kamikaze

5/22 – Hot Milk, Doll Skin, Suitable Miss

Goosetown Tavern

5/17 – Open mic

5/19 – Thursday Groove

5/20 – Human Kind

5/21 – Kaepora, Night Pony

5/22 – Hospital Socks, Flak, Scuffed

The Gothic Theatre

5/16 – Palace

5/17 – Poorstacy, Guccihighwaters, Carolesdaughter and more

5/20 – Molchat Doma, DJ Paul, DJ Eli

5/21 – Homeshake, Salami Rose Joe Louis

5/22 – Penny & Sparrow, Lera Lynn

Grizzly Rose

5/18 – Ryan Trotti

5/19 – Ryan Trotti

5/20 – Ryan Trotti

5/21 – Ryan Trotti

5/22 – Ryan Trotti

Herb’s Hideout

5/16 – First Friday Blues Band

5/17 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Gershevich, Daryl Gott and more

5/18 – Diana Castro

5/19 – Dave Randon, Micheal Johnson, Holly Holverson

5/20 – Skool Daze

5/21 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

5/22 – Erik Boa

Herman’s Hideaway

5/19 – Necrosopik Abyss, Khamyel, Good Family and more

5/21 – Spose

Hi-Dive

5/16 – Juan Wauters, Colleen Green

5/18 – Author & Punisher, Mvtant, Barren Column and more

5/19 – Glueman, Supreme Joy, Flora De La Luna, Pawns

5/20 – Thelma and The Sleaze, Fast Eddy, Velvet Horns

5/21 – Pink Fuzz, Wet Nights, Julian St. Nightmare

5/22 – Swindlin Hearts, Lawsuit Models, Black Dots and more

HQ

5/16 – Ghost Light: A Mourning Tribute to Lost Opportunities from COVID

5/17 – Dan Andriano & the Bygones, Emily Wolfe

5/18 – Mike Vallely and The Complete Disaster, The Pollution, The Frickashinas

5/19 – It’s Always Sunny in Tijuana, War Crown

5/20 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

5/21 – DJ Paul Italiano, DJ Eli

5/22 – They Came From The Gutter, Loaded Je$u$

Larimer Lounge

5/20 – Dance System, Ham, Ryan Leary

5/21 – Metalachi, 2MX2

5/21 – Rahooligan, Vitamin P, Onerus

5/22 – Metalachi, 2XM2

Lost Lake

5/18 – Open mic

5/19 – Narcissa, Liontortoise, Intrinsic Gray and more

5/20 – The Palmer Squares. The White Mom’s, Mr. Fredo

5/21 – Citra, Shady Oaks, The Born Readies

5/22 – Battle of The Bands: People in Between vs. Chariots, Charioteers vs. The Stephen Lear Band and more

Marquis Theater

5/17 – Tora

5/18 – Kalan.frfr

5/20 – The Chats, Mean Jeans, THICK

5/21 – Vincint

5/22 – Joeboy

Meow Wolf

5/16 – Sir Chloe, Luke Wild

5/20 – The Bordas Brothers, Dugan, JL

Mission Ballroom

5/20 – Ben Rector, Jake Scott, Jordy Searcy and more

5/21 – Anjunadeep Open Air: Ben Böhmer, CRi, Eli & Fur and more

Nocturne

5/18 – Jack Dunlevie Trio

5/19 – The Briana Harris Quintet

5/20 – The Gabriel Mervine Quintet

5/21 – Greg Gisbert and Friends

5/22 – Walter Gorra Elevation Trio

Number Thirty Eight

5/18 – DJ Erin Stereo

5/19 – Alex Blocker & Magpie

5/20 – Electric Lady, DJ Ginger Perry

5/21 – Funk Hunk, James Compton

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

5/17 – Michael Seyer

5/19 – LTJ Bukem

5/21 – Arthur Lee Land, Dae Watts, Ross James

5/22 – Performance Play Music School Band Showcase

The Ogden Theater

5/20 – Oh Wonder

The Oriental Theater

5/16 – Yngwie Malmsteen, Kurt Deimer, Jesskill

5/17 – Pain of Salvation, Klone

5/18 – The Slackers, We Are The Union, Kill Lincoln

5/19 – Groovlin: RAVI, Cold Bay, Xydo, nafla

5/20 – Malevolent Creation, Narcotic Wasteland, Condemned to Burn and more

5/21 – Stand Atlantic. With Confidence, Cemetery Sun and more

5/22 – Denver School of Rock

Paramount Theatre

5/18 – Daryl Hall and The Daryl’s House Band

5/19 – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/16 – Kaleo, The Glorious Sons, Bones Owens

5/17 – Phoebe Bridgers, Sloppy Jane

5/21 – Peekaboo, Dirt Monkey, ATLiens and more

5/22 – Trey Anastasio Band

Roxy Broadway

5/18 – Live Jazz Jam

5/19 – Chophaûs, This Little Group of Ours

5/20 – Maya Elise and The Good Dream, Ellsworth, Clementine Was Right

5/21 – Noah Speer

5/21 – Bryan Bielanski

Roxy Theater

5/21 – 8th ElemEnt

Summit Music Hall

5/16 – jxdn

5/19 – Testament

5/19 – Testament, Exodus, Death Angel

The Soiled Dove

5/20 – 17th Avenue All Stars

Temple Night Club

5/19 – Ciszak

5/20 – Imanbek

5/21 – Kap Slap

The Venue

5/18 – Open Stage

5/19 – Pretty in Punk

5/20 – Twista, Sexy Psycho

5/21 – Dark Red Sky, Railyard Dogz, Forbidden Temple and more

Your Mom’s House

5/18 – Low Frequency Output, Speltweird, Drumatrix

5/19 – Shanghai Metro Temple

5/20 – Sorry Sweetheart, Space Monkey Mafia, Younger Than Neil and more

5/21 – Amanda V’s Material Girl, Princess and The Evolution

5/22 – Talk Box, Cosmic Problems, Laboon and more

5/22 – Mega Ran, Richie Branson, Rustage and more