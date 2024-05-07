Local Gifts and Experiences to Treat Mom This Mother’s Day in Denver

Mother’s Day is almost here, which means two things: hopefully, no more snow storms this spring and it’s time to show the one you call mom just how much you care. To help, 303 Magazine has compiled a list of a few of our favorite gifts and experiences for moms this Mother’s Day in Denver.

Gifts for mom

Custom Facial from Heyday

New Heyday Skincare location in University Hills. Photo provided by Heyday Skincare.

Where: multiple locations

The lowdown: Pamper mom with a custom facial from Heyday Skincare. Not your typical facial, each one is custom to fit your skin’s needs. Its signature 50-minute facial is uniquely curated for each individual and offers a personalized recommended at-home routine.

Heyday Skincare is having a heyday with the successful launch of its third Denver location in the University Hills neighborhood and its launch of Heyday Pro, a professional-grade, proprietary suite of skincare products designed to exfoliate, extract, treat, target, mask and more during each facial to enhance results — a great gift for mom.

Mountain Misfit Yoga Mat

Mountain Misfit yoga mats make the perfect gifts for sassy moms everywhere. Photo provided by Mountain Misfit.

The lowdown: For the mom who loves to incorporate her down dogs with a bit of sass, gift her a yoga mat from Mountain Misfit. This sustainable, high-quality, all-natural rubber yoga mat offers so much cushion between your knees and the floor, the perfect support for mom or any yogi. So, just Breathe Bitch and trust us, this yoga mat will elevate anyone’s yoga practice.

Give the gift of art

The perfect gift for mom: Creative Optimism Affirmation cards from Lexisworks. Photo by Lexis Krieg.

The lowdown: Color artist and mom herself, Lexis Krieg runs a local art studio, Lexisworks, that focuses on helping women connect to their own personal joy through colorful art and art workshops. Her unique watercolor designs are cheerful and inspiring — a gift mom would love to receive. Shop her art prints, or get creative yourself and sign up for one of her workshops, or purchase a watercolor coloring set to try at home — including her newest collection of Creative Optimism Affirmation Cards.

Beet and Yarrow Florist

Beautiful floral arrangements from Beet and Yarrow in Denver. Photo provided by Beet and Yarrow Facebook.

Where: 55 N Broadway

The Lowdown: Mother’s Day in Denver wouldn’t be complete without a floral bouquet from Beet and Yarrow. Now located along Broadway in the Baker neighborhood, Beet and Yarrow’s flower, gift and plant shop features a carefully curated selection of make-your-own bouquets, handmade ceramics, an assortment of house plants and more that any mom would love.

Green Lady Gardens

A house plant for every mom at Green Lady Gardens. Photo provided by Green Lady Gardens Facebook.

Where: 744 Santa Fe Dr, Denver

The lowdown: A local favorite, Green Lady Gardens houses an eclectic assortment of house plants and pottery, making it the perfect spot to pick up a gift for mom. Even if your mom isn’t a green thumb, Green Lady Gardens changes the way you shop for house plants with a brief education about caring for your plants and finding the right one for you.

Give the gift of Alpaca

Paka Apu Lightweight Puffer for women. Photo provided by Paka Apparel.

For the mom who enjoys staying active outdoors, gift her clothing from Paka Apparel. Founded in Peru and now headquartered in Boulder, Paka Apparel works alongside Mother Earth using the first-ever traceable alpaca fibers for the coziest and highly functional outdoor clothing. Gift mom anything from comfy sweaters and socks or shirts and pants for everyday wear. For the ultimate luxurious gift, give her the women’s Apu Lightweight Puffer. A true treat to wear with a buttery soft exterior and warm PAKAFILL lining, perfect for those cool evenings and high-elevation adventures.

Something Sweet for Mom from Tokyo Premium Bakery

Sweet treats from Tokyo Premium Bakery. Photo provided by Tokyo Premium Bakery.

Where: 1540 S Pearl St., Denver

The lowdown: Pick up some sweets for mom at one of Denver’s premier bakeries — Tokyo Premium Bakery. Baked to perfection, the Japanese pastries at this South Denver bakery come out buttery soft and perfectly flakey every time. Get started with their almond croissant and custard donuts that are sure to show mom how much you love her. And even if she doesn’t have a sweet tooth, they also feature savory options as well including, a beef hot dog wrapped in a brioche-style dough and deep-fried beef curry wrapped in dough.

Skip the line and place your order online five hours before pick-up.

Shop the Denver Potters Association Spring Sale

When: May 9–11, 2024

Where: 3250 East Sixth Ave.

The lowdown: Whether you are still shopping for mom or plan to take her, the Denver Potters Association Spring sale is the perfect place to find mom a gift and buy local. The show features top local artists selling their work in different mediums including ceramics, jewelry, glass, wood and fiber.

Experiences for Mother’s Day in Denver

Denver Botanic Garden Spring Plant Sale

Denver Botanic Gardens Spring Plant sale. Photo provided by Denver Botanic Gardens Facebook.

When: Friday & Saturday, May 10 & 11, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: 1007 York Street

The lowdown: Mother’s Day in Denver isn’t complete until you stop at the annual Denver Botanic Garden Spring Plant Sale. A classic choice every spring to stock up on florals, fruits and vegetables, along with unique native plants meant to thrive in Colorado’s environment. Because this sale has grown so much over the years, reservations are required.

Spa Day at Oakwell Beer Spa

Spa day at Oakwell Beer Spa. Photo provided by Oakwell Beer Spa.

Where: two locations, 3004 N Downing St in Denver and 6660 Timberline Rd. in Littleton

The lowdown: Give your mom the gift of relaxation with a spa treatment experience from Oakwell Beer Spa. This unique wellness concept combines a day spa with a craft beer bar. With their Mother’s Day package, she’ll receive complimentary drinks, gourmet chocolates, a private spa suite and a full-body massage.

In addition to their newest location opening in Littleton, Oakwell Beer Spa is now offering Oakwell Cosmetics, the new bath and body line from Oakwell Beer Spa. Brewed in the USA, the line includes skin, hair and self-care products that utilize the healing benefits of hops and malted barley – and trust us, the products leave you smelling your best and not like a brewery!

Buy tickets to Denver Fashion Week

Fall ’23 Denver Fashion Week.

Where: The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver

When: May 11 – 19, 2024

The lowdown: Bring mom to Colorado’s largest fashion event — Denver Fashion Week. This spring, the loved event returns with eight runway shows, including the highly anticipated return and expansion of the All-Inclusive Fashion Show, plus a mesmerizing European fashion experience featuring international designers from Georgia, a Bridal Show just in time for wedding season, and for the first time – the Denver Fashion Week Awards. Get your tickets here.

Tea at the Brown Palace Hotel

Afternoon tea at Brown Palace Hotel. Photo provided by Brown Palace Hotel Facebook.

Where: Brown Palace Hotel, 321 17th St, Denver, CO 80202

The lowdown: A true classic for Mother’s Day in Denver is afternoon tea at the Brown Palace Hotel. Come dressed to impress and enjoy an afternoon of elegant tea, treats and a piano serenade. Afternoon tea is held every afternoon from noon to 4:00 pm. If mom’s a Taylor Swift fan, be sure to get tickets to the Swift-tea, every 13th of the month, for an afternoon filled with tea, treats and Taylor Swift’s greatest hits playing in the background.



And if mom is a Bridgerton fan, splurge and get tickets to the Bridgerton-inspired dinner on May 8. The three-hour event will be hosted at Ellyngtons celebrating season three of Bridgerton with a themed dinner. Everyone who attends should plan to dress to impress as they will crown the “Best Dressed.” Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.