DFW Celebrates Streetwear and Sneakers

Day four of Denver Fashion Week (DFW) showcased a dynamic combination of streetwear and sneaker culture at The Brighton, a Non Plus Ultra venue. The event included 10 inventive designers, each with their own distinct style and themes.

Get your DFW tickets here

Among them were MOSS D, Göre, Sliv Life, NTGLTY, Stoked LA, Guiney Design, My Generation, Infatue, d0gha1r with Made by Staxx, and Douleur, each of whom provided an extensive and vibrant array of designs, combined with each designer’s perspective and urban streetwear.

The MC for the night, Tristan Bego, owner of the Common Collective Co, a black owned, Denver business, brought the energy to get the crowd going before and during the show. The entertainer for the evening continued to hype up the crowd. DFW Entertainer Challenge winner, Meta Sarmiento featured two dancers who chose to interact with the crowd, truly getting the audience in the mood for streetwear fashion.

Sliv Life

The show started with Sliv Life, whose collection set the tone for the night with its bold designs, and signature neon colors, and ripped jeans. The collection was heavy metal music in the form of clothing, with cross designs, fire patterns, and even galaxy-like patterns.

Statement accessories like purses, skulls, and metal studs were donned on the designs and dominated the runway, and a little bit of something new, with white lace jeans, and denim skirts.

The designer, Cameron Conolly said, “There’s a little bit of inspiration from every year I’ve shown in Denver Fashion Week, and DFW is such a great event and community of people and I wouldn’t be where I’m at without them.”

Stoked LA

Stoked LA’s collection celebrated California cool at day four of DFW Streetwear and Sneakers, with laid-back sweat suits, sun-kissed, bright, and bold colors, an overall relaxed vibe.

The brand’s effortlessly chic designs captured the essence of the modern comfort style.

Guiney Design’s

Guiney Design’s custom shoes, showcased a unique blend of creativity and craftsmanship. The shoes were predominantly crafted from repurposed shoelaces, boasting a myriad of colors and textures. Some custom shoes were meticulously painted, while others were adorned with leather accents, adding a touch of luxury to the collection.

The models wore head-to-toe black body suits to emphasize his custom shoe collection. Not only was this a unique way to show off the shoes but has never been done before on the DFW runway.

My Generation

My Generation‘s collection was a vibrant homage to the 80s, featuring bright, bold graphic swim and summer wear.

The designs were a playful twist on retro styles, incorporating eye-catching prints and patterns. Simple, flowy fabrics added a touch of effortless elegance to the collection, creating a perfect balance between nostalgia and modernity.

Infatue

Infatue‘s collection was titled “Be The Light,” a celebration of being a good person, and bringing light to a world that needs it. Featuring a spectrum of designs from eclectic prints on jerseys, T-shirts, and leather jackets, and cargo pants with eye-catching details.

“The overarching theme is what I think the world needs more of right now and that’s love and light, and I did not want to compromise detail because that’s were everything great in my opinion is,” The designer, Fresh Sam said.

One of the feature designs was a full black blazer/trench, and the model was covered in chains, but had access to release himself from the chains, which was a play on breaking out of ‘his own mind.’ The brand’s message of empowerment to break out of all societal boxes resonated with the audience.

“If you’re watching the show today, and you’re wondering well, what can I do? Just be the light,” Sam said.

NTGLTY

NTGLTY‘s collection was deeply personal, reflecting the designer’s wrongful imprisonment and subsequent journey to freedom. The designs served as a poignant reminder of his experience, featuring a mix of modern streetwear staples like hoodies, sweatpants, jean jackets, and hats.

Graphic lettering of the brand “NTGLTY” was prominent throughout the collection, conveying powerful messages of resilience and defiance. One standout graphic design on the clothing featured a female version of Pinocchio, surrounded by the words “liar” and “guilty,” serving as a symbolic representation of the designer’s struggle for justice and truth.

d0gha1r X Made by Staxx

D0gha1r with Made by Staxx offered a fresh take on streetwear with their collection “Junk”, featuring differently pieced clothing, unexpected textures, and avant-garde designs. The brand’s boundary-pushing approach to fashion pushed the limits of what streetwear can be and played on the societal theme of unnecessary consumption of day-to-day items.

On the runway, the designers featured a metal trash-bin prop among their models, and had them throwing different things into them, such as books, laptops, and empty laundry detergent jugs, which all fit the overarching theme of ‘junk.’ The last model came out of a wooden box marked ‘junk’ closing the show.

Göre

Göre followed with a collection that paid homage to late 90’s punk bands and skate culture. Distressed denim, edgy graphics, and unconventional silhouettes took center stage on day four DFW streetwear and sneakers, capturing the brand’s rebellious spirit.

One of the designers said, “Streetwear chose us to be the designers and streetwear is just a concept that’s not even real, it’s just art and creation, and Jesus put us on this path.”

MOSS D

MOSS D’s collection was a stunning display of sustainable art, showcasing a creative use of old quilts and blankets transformed into cozy sets. The pieces featured bright, vibrant colors and meticulous stitching, adding a unique and handmade feel to the collection.

In addition to the quilted sets, the collection also included vests, jackets, and dresses, all crafted with the same attention to detail and sustainable ethos. One standout piece was a set made from pink mesh, adorned with lace and intricate ruffling, adding a touch of whimsy and femininity to the collection. Needless to say, designer Marci Davis truly brought a celebration of sustainable, streetwear fashion to the runway.

Douleur

Douleur closed theshow with a collection based on feelings that come with trauma mixed with corporate society. The designer, Jack Weakly, wanted to portray different groups of society portraying a different feeling associated with trauma. The designs were clean-cut neutral colored, slacks, sweat garments, hats, and T-shirts, that had the word “ONLINE” on them. Most of the models also donned security tags, to represent the corporate theme.

Weakly himself said, “My look is the final look is inspired by the evil corporate company CEO, and my codename (on the security ID) is Damocles, which is a play on the folklore tale of Damocles’ sword that hangs over leaders threatening them with downfall.”

The whole collection plays on the theme that leadership comes with inherent risks, as power and responsibility are intertwined.

DFW’s, Streetwear and Sneakers, celebrated creativity for current trends, individuality, and self-expression. These 10 designers showcased a diverse range of styles and influences, all playing on their own experiences and goals for society, proving that streetwear is more than just clothing—it’s a form of art.

Photos by Weston Mosburg

