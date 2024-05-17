Based in the heart of RiNo, RocketSpace Hourly Rehearsal Studio fills a crucial gap in Denver’s music scene by offering hourly rental studios equipped for all types of artists and genres. As the area around it has evolved over the years, the studio has always maintained a welcoming vibe, with dedicated staff managed by General Manager Cassandra Ivey. Serving local musicians and nationally touring artists alike, the studio hosts a diverse community with over 100 active members. A place truly beloved by musicians, Rocketspace dedicates itself to supporting artists by promoting collaboration, supporting local venues and helping advertise their clients’ upcoming shows. While balancing artistic integrity with business demands, they prioritize affordability and studio maintenance, promising a positive environment for business and musical growth.

303 Magazine recently spoke with RocketSpace’s owner, Gwen Campbell, about the space’s history, memorable artists who have practiced there, the sense of community within the business, and more.

303 Magazine: What’s the history of Rocketspace and how did it get started?

The business was started in 2012 by local rock musician Kate Innes of the Blackouts. She saw local bands struggle to find practice studios. She thought it would be great to fill this gap with hourly rental studios that already had most of the gear in them.

303: Can you describe the types of musicians and bands that use your rehearsal

space?



We have both local artists and touring artists using our 13 fully equipped hourly rental studios. Many local Denver bands don’t have space for a practice studio where they live, and monthly studio rentals can be expensive. We even have touring artists stop by when they need space to rehearse while on tour, such as Caroline Rose, Boogie T.Rio, Dehd, and Flamingosis, to name a few.

303: Have you noticed any trends or shifts in the types of artists utilizing your space

over the years? I.e., a shift in styles and genres?

We have always had punk, rock, indie, and metal bands practice at The Rocketspace. Over the years, many more genres have joined us in using our studios, including folk, country, brass, jazz, and R&B.

303: What do you feel sets you apart from other studios in Denver?

All studios at The Rocketspace are meant to feel like your own space, comfortable, like you are at home making music. We also have equipped drum rooms that drummers can rent to practice and play. If you live in an apartment and are a drummer, you are not always able to practice where you live. We even have drummers come over to use our drum rooms on their lunch break from work.

303: In what ways has the changing landscape of the neighborhood you’re based in

affect your business, both positively and negatively?

The neighborhood has changed quite a bit in the last ten years. It has been a good change. It has increased safety and brought more people to the neighborhood. There is a lot more foot traffic since more people have moved to the neighborhood. Everyone is always curious and stops by to ask us what we do. The only negative thing, and it’s not only applicable to our neighborhood, is the increasing property taxes. It significantly increased our operating costs this year.

303: How do you make sure your business is a comfortable and inspiring environment

for musicians in your studio?

We have friendly knowledgeable staff who are musicians themselves. Our General Manager, Cassandra Ivey, is probably the most welcoming person I know, and she is dedicated to the success of The Rocketspace. She recently repainted all the studios, upgraded some equipment, and added recording equipment to the large studio. That in addition to being easily accessible online, on the phone and in person is the recipe for our success.

303: What actions do you take to promote a sense of community with the musicians who use your space? Our community is very big and diverse, with 100+ different local bands and drummers using our studios. Our employees were all customers first. It is a space to meet other musicians. If you are looking for a new band member or if you are a musician looking for a band we have a community board that everyone can use to post.

303: Have you partnered with any local music festivals or venues in the area on any

special projects?

We help our bands promote their shows by posting our customers’ fliers in the window of our business, reposting on Instagram, and sharing on our community wall. We partner with the Larimer Lounge, Globe Hall, and Lost Lake to supply them with backline when needed.

303: Could you share any memorable success stories or collaborations that have

happened in your space?

Recently, before their Red Rocks show and Crawfish Boil at The Globe Hall, Boogie T rented our studios for a few days for his side project Boogie T.RIO to rehearse and create new music.

303: How do you balance the level of artistic integrity of your studio with the demands of

also running a business?

We try to keep our prices low but really focus on the upkeep because these studios get a lot of use. We also have cheaper daytime rates seven days a week. I look at it like we are facilitating the artistic development of others by doing our job the best we can.

You can rent a room at RocketSpace here!