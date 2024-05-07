CSU Fashion Show – Winning Designers and Collection Photos Revealed

Last Friday, attendees witnessed fashion’s dynamic and transformative power through the eyes of Colorado State University (CSU) student designers.

“Walk the Kaleidoscope,” (WTK) CSU’s Department of Design and Merchandising Fashion Show, showcased signature collections created by 17 graduating students from the Apparel Design and Production Concentration.

Inspired by a kaleidoscope’s ever-changing colors and complexity, WTK aimed to converge creativity and STEM, according to its digital program.





Models walk the runway for a custom collection designed for CSU President Amy Parsons. Photo by Kendall Robinson.

From ideation to execution, WTK is produced and promoted by more than 20 students enrolled in Fashion Show Production and Event Planning.

The team prepared for the show bright and early, documenting the process on the CSU Fashion Show Instagram page starting at 7 a.m. Their hard work paid off — attendees witnessed a vibrant and diverse display of color, texture, culture and innovation.

The show kicked off with a collection of garments custom-designed for CSU President Amy Parsons, that highlighted the creativity of students enrolled in Patternmaking III and Computer-Aided Textile Design. Twenty students worked in pairs and used innovative technologies, including 3D body scanning and digital textile printing, to bring Parsons’ sensational style to life.

Next was a presentation of garments created by more than 25 students enrolled in Patternmaking II- Draping. The students repurposed goods and materials from outdoor wear donated by luxury brand Spyder to create fashion-forward and eco-friendly pieces.

Models walk the runway for the Upcycled Draping collection. Photo by Kendall Robinson.

The main event featured 17 signature collections created by students during their capstone course.

Their collections were judged on two categories: construction and marketability.

The judging panel comprised of: Emma Connelly, Smartwool Product Developer; Byron Edwards, Spyder Product Developer; JR Flores, Dillard’s Creative Director for Menswear; Tiffany Fox, Mammut Commercial Director; Anna Peshock, No Limbits Director of Product Development; Annabella Poletti, Annabella Poletti Design House Founder; Amber Reaves, The Fuzz Knitting Founder; and Laurel Schaffer, VIV Refashioned Couture Founder.

During the show, the audience could also vote for their favorite.

Juliet Babyak | Capulet

Models walk the runway for Juliet Babyak’s collection, Capulet. Photo by Kendall Robinson.

Designer Juliet Babyak. Photo by Kendall Robinson.

Capulet is special occasion wear with bridal emphasis, inspired by romantic, feminine design characteristics.

Valerie Bortolutti | White Lotus

Designer Valerie Bortolutti. Photo by Kendall Robinson.

White Lotus utilizes the Earth and its elements to create a sustainable, unique style.

Silvana Cano Hernandez | Mamachia

Mamachia focuses on adjustability, sustainability and inspiring women in all phases of life.

Caelan Chamberlain | Weekend Wear

Designer Caelan Chamberlain. Photo by Kendall Robinson.

Weekend Wear is an adjustable collection that honors all women in all body types.

Lauren Donahue | Artifact

Designer Lauren Donahue. Photo by Kendall Robinson.

Artifact takes inspiration from the Indian saree and textiles used within Western fashion.

Kat Everest | PARKWAVE

Designer Kat Everest. Photo by Kendall Robinson.

PARKWAVE is a women’s streetwear line inspired by punk rock music and the British punk movement.

Shaheen Ghamari | Diligence in Diaspora

Designer Shaheen Ghamari. Photo by Kendall Robinson.

Diligence in Diaspora is an ode to Ghamari’s heritage, taking influence from the textile designs of Iran, most notably Persian rugs.

Helena Guynn | Absent Minded

Designer Helena Guynn. Photo by Kendall Robinson.

Absent Minded is contemporary streetwear inspired by street art and graffiti.

Callie Hartel | NYDC Co.

Designer Callie Hartel. Photo by Kendall Robinson.

NYDC (“Not Your Dad’s Closet”) Co. is all-wear event-wear. It focuses on reinventing business casual for outside the office.

Cecilia Kastner | Desolate

Designer Cecilia Kastner. Photo by Kendall Robinson.

Desolate is a display of outdoor survival derived from the synthesis of multiple perspectives.

Piper Kittersong | Not Just Syneccentric

Not Just Syneccentric is unconventional apparel for the unconventional consumer. It also sheds light on queer history.

Taylor Miller | Reclaim

Designer Taylor Miller. Photo by Kendall Robinson.

Reclaim was inspired by the idea of nature reclaiming architecture and exploring how the natural world interacts with the man-made world.

Riley Quast | Crystalid

Designer Riley Quast. Photo by Kendall Robinson.

Crystalid combines inspiration from Japanese manga artist Hirohiko Araki and the vibrant colors and intricate patterns found in insects.

Shay Smith | IMY

Designer Shay Smith Photo by Kendall Robinson.

IMY is where rebellion meets elegance. It is inspired by 1920s rebels and is infused by 1990s streetwear.

Finn Stowers | Crescendo

Designer Finn Stowers. Photo by Kendall Robinson.

Crescendo is made up of “performance-wear” garments handcrafted to provide touring musicians with comfort, style and accessibility.

Samantha Kate Ulibarri | Sobre Todo

Designer Kate Ulibarri. Photo by Kendall Robinson.

Sobre Todo is womenswear that explores the dynamics of cultural homelessness and celebrates Latin-American women.

Natalie Valdes | NV Me

NV Me takes inspiration from Paris and was designed to make the wearer feel confident, sexy, empowered and beautiful.

Helena Guynn’s collection, Absent Minded, won best construction. Photo by Kendall Robinson.

Taylor Miller’s collection, Reclaim, won fan favorite. Photo by Kendall Robinson.

Miller’s collection was declared the fan favorite while Guynn won best construction and Kittersong won most marketable.