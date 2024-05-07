CSU Fashion Show – Winning Designers and Collection Photos Revealed

Last Friday, attendees witnessed fashion’s dynamic and transformative power through the eyes of Colorado State University (CSU) student designers.
“Walk the Kaleidoscope,” (WTK) CSU’s Department of Design and Merchandising Fashion Show, showcased signature collections created by 17 graduating students from the Apparel Design and Production Concentration.
Inspired by a kaleidoscope’s ever-changing colors and complexity, WTK aimed to converge creativity and STEM, according to its digital program.
From ideation to execution, WTK is produced and promoted by more than 20 students enrolled in Fashion Show Production and Event Planning.
The team prepared for the show bright and early, documenting the process on the CSU Fashion Show Instagram page starting at 7 a.m. Their hard work paid off — attendees witnessed a vibrant and diverse display of color, texture, culture and innovation.
The show kicked off with a collection of garments custom-designed for CSU President Amy Parsons, that highlighted the creativity of students enrolled in Patternmaking III and Computer-Aided Textile Design. Twenty students worked in pairs and used innovative technologies, including 3D body scanning and digital textile printing, to bring Parsons’ sensational style to life.
Next was a presentation of garments created by more than 25 students enrolled in Patternmaking II- Draping. The students repurposed goods and materials from outdoor wear donated by luxury brand Spyder to create fashion-forward and eco-friendly pieces.
The main event featured 17 signature collections created by students during their capstone course.
Their collections were judged on two categories: construction and marketability.
The judging panel comprised of: Emma Connelly, Smartwool Product Developer; Byron Edwards, Spyder Product Developer; JR Flores, Dillard’s Creative Director for Menswear; Tiffany Fox, Mammut Commercial Director; Anna Peshock, No Limbits Director of Product Development; Annabella Poletti, Annabella Poletti Design House Founder; Amber Reaves, The Fuzz Knitting Founder; and Laurel Schaffer, VIV Refashioned Couture Founder.
During the show, the audience could also vote for their favorite.
Juliet Babyak | Capulet
Capulet is special occasion wear with bridal emphasis, inspired by romantic, feminine design characteristics.
Valerie Bortolutti | White Lotus
White Lotus utilizes the Earth and its elements to create a sustainable, unique style.
Silvana Cano Hernandez | Mamachia
Mamachia focuses on adjustability, sustainability and inspiring women in all phases of life.
Caelan Chamberlain | Weekend Wear
Weekend Wear is an adjustable collection that honors all women in all body types.
Lauren Donahue | Artifact
Artifact takes inspiration from the Indian saree and textiles used within Western fashion.
Kat Everest | PARKWAVE
PARKWAVE is a women’s streetwear line inspired by punk rock music and the British punk movement.
Shaheen Ghamari | Diligence in Diaspora
Diligence in Diaspora is an ode to Ghamari’s heritage, taking influence from the textile designs of Iran, most notably Persian rugs.
Helena Guynn | Absent Minded
Absent Minded is contemporary streetwear inspired by street art and graffiti.
Callie Hartel | NYDC Co.
NYDC (“Not Your Dad’s Closet”) Co. is all-wear event-wear. It focuses on reinventing business casual for outside the office.
Cecilia Kastner | Desolate
Desolate is a display of outdoor survival derived from the synthesis of multiple perspectives.
Piper Kittersong | Not Just Syneccentric
Not Just Syneccentric is unconventional apparel for the unconventional consumer. It also sheds light on queer history.
Taylor Miller | Reclaim
Reclaim was inspired by the idea of nature reclaiming architecture and exploring how the natural world interacts with the man-made world.
Riley Quast | Crystalid
Crystalid combines inspiration from Japanese manga artist Hirohiko Araki and the vibrant colors and intricate patterns found in insects.
Shay Smith | IMY
IMY is where rebellion meets elegance. It is inspired by 1920s rebels and is infused by 1990s streetwear.
Finn Stowers | Crescendo
Crescendo is made up of “performance-wear” garments handcrafted to provide touring musicians with comfort, style and accessibility.
Samantha Kate Ulibarri | Sobre Todo
Sobre Todo is womenswear that explores the dynamics of cultural homelessness and celebrates Latin-American women.
Natalie Valdes | NV Me
NV Me takes inspiration from Paris and was designed to make the wearer feel confident, sexy, empowered and beautiful.
Miller’s collection was declared the fan favorite while Guynn won best construction and Kittersong won most marketable.