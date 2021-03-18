Breckenridge Music To Bring Mobile Airstream Stage For Summer Concerts

This summer, a retrofitted iconic 1975 Airstream trailer is bringing music, art and culture back to Summit County. The Trailer accommodates a 14.5 foot wide by 9-foot deep stage which will host a variety of concerts, family-friendly pop-ups, artist residencies and special donor events.

“Breck Music is thrilled to give its neighbors the opportunity to safely gather together beneath our spectacular mountain landscape for music,” Says Tamara Nuzzaci Park, executive director of Breck Music. “It allows us to overcome many of the barriers we face in terms of delivering on our mission in more traditional spaces.”

The organization plans to steer away from its pre-pandemic, sales-based platform. In doing so – Breck Music is redirecting its focus by establishing a community-first approach. Through free events to including a wider variety of genres that capture local demands – it hopes to overcome both economic and racial barriers.

“We’ve done some deep soul searching,” Nuzzaci Park says. “With the festival, in particular, we are shifting the model from a chamber orchestra dictating the programming to a model where we visualize the end game.”

After a year in quarantine – the mobile trailer adds a brand new concept to summer events – breaking free of the long-lived restraints many of us have become accustomed to. The AirStage is not only mobile – it is adaptable to weather, crowd size and change of venue due to unforeseen circumstances. The organization also understands the importance of versatility in such unprecedented times and therefore, the AirStage is open to change, new partners and endless possibilities.

“The AirStage is about connecting people – residents and visitors in a small-scale, mountain town way. While. We are eager to get back to grand performances, the AirStage provides something that the community might not otherwise have access to. We hope we’ve found a way to spread joy. Within the constraints of the pandemic while we are unable to be in a traditional venue” said Nuzzaci.

Airstream Stage events are free to the public and attendees are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing as well as wear a mask when present. For more information on the event go to the Breckenridge Music website.