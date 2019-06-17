The most colorful weekend in Denver did not disappoint when it came to the style on the streets. Denver held its Annual PrideFest this weekend and Civic Center Park had events happening all of Saturday and Sunday, from a 5k run to the Coors Light Pride Parade. The streets flooding with bright clothing, glitter and rainbows were nothing less than vibrant. Though everyone looked fabulous head to toe, here are some of our favorite looks from this year’s Denver PrideFest.

Saturday, June 15

Sunday, June 16

All Photography by Annelise Blackwood