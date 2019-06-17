The most colorful weekend in Denver did not disappoint when it came to the style on the streets. Denver held its Annual PrideFest this weekend and Civic Center Park had events happening all of Saturday and Sunday, from a 5k run to the Coors Light Pride Parade. The streets flooding with bright clothing, glitter and rainbows were nothing less than vibrant. Though everyone looked fabulous head to toe, here are some of our favorite looks from this year’s Denver PrideFest.
Saturday, June 15
Ariana Tyler looked super in her ‘Hero’ graphic tee and light pink tulle skirt. Sammi Austin paired their rainbow shirt with denim shorts, and of course, a ‘Make America Gay Again’ red baseball cap to complete the look.
Calder Goodlay came to Swagger’s Pride Block Party dressed to impress with his ‘hand’ painted suit and patchwork face paint.
Madalyn Cross is if Zeon girl of the 21st century went to Pride in space and we are here for it. She paired a pink holographic circle skirt with a light green mesh rainbow bodysuit, pink platform jelly shoes, and a bright pink wig to tie it together.
Noah Payne was living his best life at Pride as he paired his extravagant carnival-inspired rainbow headpiece with a pride muscle tank, denim rainbow shorts, and rainbow-striped calf socks.
Tina Briley was serving us a luxurious flower child look with bright floral print maxi button-up dress paired with a classic Louie Vuitton belt.
Jacob Marley pulled this all-black look off with a baker’s boy hat, black mesh tank, black cut-off shorts, lace thigh high socks and a pair of black 10-inch heels.
It was all about glitz and glam for Jessica Zamurut and Julianna Ridgeway. Zamurut was wearing a simple black bodysuit underneath a sequined see-through dress, and black semi-platform sandals. Ridgeway was wearing a pink sequined two-piece set.
Dee Nelson was wearing dark purple velvet bell bottoms, a black and silver sequined top, rainbow fringe statement earrings and a massive rainbow fan for cool themselves down after just killing it on the runway
Sunday, June 16
Rebecca Blood was wearing a rainbow fringe jacket, handpainted denim shorts, a clear rainbow fanny pack, and silver slip-on mules. Liz Blood was pairing a ‘give a damn’ graphic tee, black cut off shorts, rainbow suspenders and a pair of bright Chacos.
Elliss Ulyett and L.J. were a couple of Parade marchers dancing their way through Pride. Ulyett was the rhinestone cowgirl of everyone’s dreams in this red two-piece set and black matte Stetson. L.J. paired a dark purple dress with light purple tights and rainbow leg warmers.
These men from 1906 New Highs were nothing less than radiant in these rompers. Brando Zelasko (left) was in a light blue floral set, Kerry Liles (middle) was in a dark blue smaller floral pattern set, and Jim Freeland (right) was in a royal blue tropical print set.
Kayley Bulthrine, with Zillowgroup, was wearing a beautiful set of all white butterfly wings pairing them with a white tank top, rainbow tutu and rainbow wristband.
Jessica Jackson accessorized this look by adding rainbow suspenders, rainbow knee high socks, rainbow bandana and to finish the look a giant rainbow snake as a scarf around the neck.
Ryan Schoeber was wearing a two-piece holographic cropped jogger set.
Salvador Muñoz was in a Honda racer bodysuit pairing it with black fishnet tights, white ankle boots, a bright orange fanny pack and gold chains around the neck.
Aryanna Macias paired a long rainbow petticoat with a rainbow crop top.
Olivia Barry paired a black rainbow sequined crop top with a denim skirt and a brighter sequined overlay. To finish the look she paired everything off with glitter Doc Martins.
The Tyson Family came to Pride feeling and looking magical. Jenny wore a unicorn headpiece with a white rainbow-trimmed tank top, denim shorts, and black fishnets. Darcie wore a light pink tank top with a mid-length rainbow tutu and knee-high colorful geometric pattern socks.
Johnson paired a long sleeve button up underneath a black corset with a long full rainbow tutu and bright red metallic boots.
All Photography by Annelise Blackwood
