3 Colorado Film Festivals To Add To Your Summer Bucket List

The Front Range is home to many unique film festivals, including a few that draw national and global attention like Telluride Film Festival in September and Denver Film Festival in November. As Colorado awaits these fall events, there are several local film festivals to take a look at this summer.

Everybody Outdoors Film Festival

When: June 8 – 9, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join fellow outdoors enthusiasts for a night of adventure-filled short films at the Everybody Outdoors Film Festival. In partnership with Gravity Haus, Hydro Flask and Mountain Hardware, this festival celebrates the power of the outdoors with 15 films and panel discussions with the creators.

What You Should Know: The festival’s panelists of outdoors filmmakers include a professional climber, professional skier and adventure photographer.

Boulder Environmental / Nature / Outdoors Film Festival

When: July 14 – 17

Where: Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder

Cost: TBD

The Lowdown: Experience up to four days of films celebrating the importance of nature and the outdoors at the Boulder Environmental/Nature/Outdoors Film Festival. In addition to films, the festival features live music on the opening and closing days and Q+A’s following screenings.

What You Should Know: The festival’s featured guest, Dr. Mikki McComb-Kobza, is a biologist with a passion for the ocean. She has helped educate the public on the ecological importance of sharks and their conservation.

ReelAbilities: Denver Film Festival

When: In-person August 24 – 27, Virtually August 24 – 31

Where: JCC Mizel Arts & Culture Center, 350 S Dahlia St, Denver

Cost: Sliding scale

The Lowdown: Hear unique stories from individuals from disability communities and celebrate their work both in front and behind the camera at the ReelAbilities. This festival seeks to promote a wide range of storytelling in an accessible environment available to all.

What You Should Know: The festival is dedicated to creating an experience accessible to all and offers open captioning, audio description and ASL interpretation to attendees.