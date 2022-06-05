5 Jazz Clubs To Know Before the Five Points Jazz Fest

Stepping into its eighteenth year, the Five Points Jazz Festival — taking place Saturday, June 4 — is ready to deliver yet another event filled with improvisational musicality and tantalizing grooves. With the event just around the corner, here are five local venues to get you in a “sentimental mood” before and after the festival runs its course.

Nocturne

Blending music and fine dining, Nocturne is sure to impress music and food lovers alike. Owners Nicole and Scott Masson aim at providing a space where jazz is accessible to a large range of people in the Denver area, served with a slice of high-class hospitality. For a three-course meal with a show, reserve a spot at Nocturne for your next weekend outing or spontaneous date night.

Meadowlark

Every Monday, Meadowlark provides their personal serving of jazz to Larimer Street. Not only are there amazing acts such as Gabriel Mervine, Daryl Gott and Taylor Clay, but they are free entry. Paired with the intimate atmosphere characterized by low lighting in a typically packed room, Meadowlark’s jazz nights are sure to comfort and deliver a sense of community. Start your work week off right with Meadowlark’s Monday jazz nights and check out some of their other events while you’re at it.

Herb’s Hideout

Another Lodo favorite, Herb’s Hideout is here for your swinging musical needs and delicious cocktail desires. Herb’s has had a presence in Denver since its opening in 1933 and has since continued to grow in the hearts of live music lovers in the Denver area. Musician-owned, Herb’s never fails to provide the most impressive acts that any crowd will enjoy. With live music practically every night, there’s something for everyone at Herb’s, even extending beyond music to the vintage atmosphere and welcoming staff. Keep an eye out for jazz, blues and even R&B shows throughout the summer.

Dazzle

Founded in 1997, Dazzle is a can’t miss spot for some of the best jazz performances in Denver. With a stacked food and drinks menu and upscale atmosphere, Dazzle is a top-tier option reminiscent of bustling big city jazz clubs that transport you to another world. Dazzle offers a variety of live jazz performances with shows such as the Adam Bodine Trio’s tribute to Bob Marley, David Arthur and the Round Table’s tribute to Frank Sinatra, as well as a handful of local shows coming up within the next month.

Mercury Cafe

Although its claim to fame can be credited to its open mics and dance classes, the quaint yet one-of-a-kind Mercury Cafe offers a fun Friday night with performances like Jazz Jam with the Gabe Gravangno Trio. If you like the cozy feel of Mercury, there are a variety of other entertainment options they offer from poetry slams to open mics.

Heading into a season of warmer weather, Denver is already buzzing with jazz acts ready to showcase their talents and cultivate a community surrounding their music. Stop by a few of these live music venues in anticipation of Denver Arts and Venues’ Five Points Jazz Festival this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.