Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into June next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Six New Restaurants are Coming to 9th and Colorado

The Lowdown: Six new restaurants are set to open at the 9th and Colorado complex including two Arizona favorites Blanco Tacos + Tequila and Culinary Dropout. The whole retail project is set to be completed by 2021.

Three Denver Bars Take Nominations at the 13th Annual Spirits Awards

The Lowdown: Three local bars were able to take nominations at the 13th Annual Spirits awards. The three bars – Death & Co., Citizen Rail and Occidental are in the running for several different categories.

Grabowski’s Chicago Pizza is Coming to The Source

The Lowdown: Grabowski’s Chicago Pizza is set to arrive at The Source Hotel + Market Hall in mid-July. The Chicago-style pizzeria will serve up hot slices (but not deep dish) and cold pitchers of beer.

A New Food Concept is Joining Avanti Food & Beverage

The Lowdown: Avanti Food & Beverage will welcome Street Feud in early August. The new concept was the brain-child of celebrated chef Merlin Verrier.

Sexy Pizza is Heading to Park Hill

The Lowdown: Sexy Pizza is opening its fourth location in Park Hill. The new location is set to open in early 2020 and it comes with a side of controversy.

Newly Opened

Golden’s Buffalo Rose Gets a New Look

The Lowdown: The 160-year old Buffalo Rose in Golden has revamped its space and menu for a reopening. Owner Chris Cone preserved the space and added a modern twist with new dishes.

Made In Mexico City Pop-Up Comes to Denver

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station launched a Made in Mexico City Pop-Up this past June. The pop-up is part of the on-going Made In a City series and features a pop-up from one of Mexico City’s best vars.

Skyline Beer Garden Opens

The Lowdown: The Downtown Denver and Downtown Denver Business Improvement District opened the Skyline Beer Garden this June. The beer garden will pour out cold drinks all throughout the summer months until October.

Chicken Rebel Makes its Roost at Avanti

The Lowdown: Chicken Rebel – a hit food truck – joined Avanti Food & Beverage’s collective this June as a brick and mortar concept. The idea, created by owner and operator Lydie Lovett, slings out massive chicken sandwiches.

Voodoo Doughnuts Opens a Second Location

The Lowdown: Voodoo Doughnuts opened a second location on South Broadway on Father’s Day. The new location serves up the classic flavors and more wild concoctions.

Urban Beets Gives Fresh Vegan Bites to Olde Town Arvada

The Lowdown: Urban Beets launched its grand opening in Olde Town Arvada last month. The vegan restaurant owned by Nicholas Allmond and Olivia Dungey serves up innovative bites like “vegan sushi” all created by chef Albert Gonzales Jr.

A Castle Rock Church is Turned into a Food Hall and Marketplace

The Lowdown: An old church in Castle Rock has been transformed into a food hall and marketplace dubbed Ecclesia Market. The space will hold a myriad of attractions such as a bar, an arcade and a cafe.

Lacuna Opens in RiNo

The Lowdown: Lacuna Juice and Yoga opens in RiNo. The owners, Megan Whiteside and Trent DeMichele mixed a cold-pressed juice bar with Ketonah yoga to create a zen and fresh space.

Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar Opens

The Lowdown: Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar opens near Union Station. The restaurant – dedicated to Denver’s first fireman to lose his life in the line of duty — is located within one of Denver’s first fire stations.

Craft Alley Launches a Summer Beer Garden

The Lowdown: Craft Alley launches a new summer beer garden. The beer garden takes advantage of special liquor selling laws and a portion of the proceeds will benefit a local nonprofit.

Au Feu Becomes a Deli

The Lowdown: Au Feu no longer stands in Zeppelin Station. In its place stands Norm’s Deli a fully stocked deli with smoked and cured meats.

Sotto Voce Opens Below Jovanina’s Broken Italian

The Lowdown: Jovanina’s Broken Italian has expanded its restaurant to include a speakeasy dubbed Sotto Voce. The speakeasy has a Prohibition-style theme with a Prohibition tunnel.

Flights Wine Cafe Reopens in Olde Town Arvada

The Lowdown: Flights Wine Cafe Reopens in Olde Town Arvada. Owners Dave Granquist and Lavonne Wise relocated the cafe from Morrison and serves up a new menu of wines and food.

Cherish Spirits Lounge Opens in Cherry Creek

The Lowdown: Cherish Spirits Lounge opened in Cherry Creek this past May. The lounge, created by Bart Delorenzo pours out drinks handcrafted by bar manager Evren Bora.

Excuses to Celebrate

July 4: Independence Day

The Lowdown: Celebrate your patriotism on July 4 during Independence Day. You can grab a bite of American fare from a myriad of American restaurants.

Don’t Miss: Check out classic American modernized at Narrative or good old fashioned American fare at Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar.

July 6: National Fried Chicken Day

The Lowdown: Dive into crispy deep fried deliciousness on July 6 during National Fried Chicken Day. No worries, we won’t cluck it out how much you eat.

Don’t Miss: If you love fried chicken you need to hit this Korean fried chicken spot and get rebellious at Chicken Rebel.

July 7: World Chocolate Day

The Lowdown: Grab yourself a sweet treat on July 7 for World Chocolate Day. There is nothing better than a bite of chocolate.

Don’t Miss: If you are craving some chocolatey goodness you can check out this list of nine hot chocolate spots and this list of five chocolate shops.

July 14: Bastille Day

The Lowdown: Celebrate the French Independence Day on July 24 during Bastille Day. You can cheer Vive la France (or hurray for France), even if you aren’t really French.

Don’t Miss: If you would like to taste the bounties of France take a trip without leaving the country by stopping into the futuristic Morin or at the female-led Le French.

July 24: National Tequila Day

The Lowdown: The summer weather is heating up fast and there is nothing better than a cold cocktail to cool you down on National Tequila Day on July 24.

Don’t Miss: If you need a cool sip, check out this list of Denver’s best margaritas or this list of Denver’s best sharable cocktails.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

The Modern Dinner Series

When: July 4, 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Studio Kitchen Colorado – Home of The Modern Eater Network, 490 Decatur St., Denver

The Lowdown: The Modern Eater Network hosts The Modern Dinner Series. The series features dinners with different chefs that will create an amazing fresh dining experience. A portion of the proceeds with benefit the ACF Colorado Chefs Association apprenticeship program. You can purchase tickets here.

Slow Food Nations

When: July 19 – 21

Where: Larimer Square, between 14th and 15th St. on Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: Slow Food Nations is back in Denver. The event features a three-day food festival with workshops, demonstrations, tasting rooms and more. The proceeds from the event will go back into the organization’s programs to help educate about food cultures and strengthen the relationship that people hold with food. General admission is free, other events are ticketed.