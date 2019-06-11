The wait is finally over. The renowned Voodoo Doughnuts is opening their second location on South Broadway this Sunday, June 16 for Father’s Day. Offering free doughnuts for all the dads, the highly anticipated second location will move into the space previously held by the beloved Famous Pizza at 98 South Broadway. The soon-to-open location follows Denver’s first Voodoo Doughnuts on Colfax that opened in December of 2014.

“Thank you, Denver for feeling the mojo! We are happy to bring everything from Bacon Maple Bars to Vegan Doughnuts to a new area of town. More space, ACTUAL SEATING and hopefully more smiles than ever!” said co-founder, Kenneth “Cat Daddy” Pogson. Voodoo Doughnuts started in 2003 in Portland, Oregon, merging show business and Doughnuts resulting in their famous brand of delectably crazy concoctions. Since its inception, Voodoo has spread from Oregon, into Colorado, Texas, Florida and California.

See Below for the full schedule of opening day events.