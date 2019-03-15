A new restaurant will hit The Mile High City this April, and it has a lot of expectations to live up to before it even opens its doors. Senegalese French sisters, Aminata and Rougui Dia, are opening Le French, a high-end bakery and French bistro, this spring. Both sisters are renowned chefs by their own right, with Rougui being the first black woman ever to make executive chef at a Michelin star restaurant — Petrossian in Paris. Rougui recently relocated to Denver to fulfill a lifelong dream to open a restaurant with Aminata, a longtime Denver resident, accomplished chef and former owner of catering company AmiCuisine.

“My sister and I have enjoyed working in the kitchen together since we were children in France. Le French is a culmination of our dream to open a restaurant together that not only celebrates our French heritage, but also our time in Senegal and around the world,” said Aminata Dia