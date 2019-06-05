Denver’s cocktail scene is one of the best in the nation — and the nominations from the 13th Annual Spirited Awards just further proves it. Today three bars in the Mile High City were placed on the prestigious shortlist to receive major awards. It includes Citizen Rail at Kimpton Hotel Born for Best Hotel Bar (USA, Central), Occidental Best High Volume Cocktail Bar – USA (West) and Death & Co for Best New Cocktail Bar – USA (West). Oak at Fourteenth in Boulder also received a nod for Best Restaurant Bar (USA, Central). It’s not the first time Denver has made this list, most notably Williams & Graham has taken home several awards — but this time its more casual sister Occidental is receiving the praise.

You may have noticed Denver is listed in both west and central categories — which means our geographical location is as advantageous as it is confusing to some national organizations. It’s cool, we get it all the time. Hopefully, it just means more awards for us.

The winners will be announced will be made next week on June 12 so stay tuned for updates. Go here to see all the nominations

