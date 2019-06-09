The massive mixed retail project popping up at 9th and Colorado has announced a slew of new restaurants joining its already exciting lineup. Five in total including — local favorites Pizzeria Locale and Gelato Boy — will all open additional locations in the complex. Alongside them, Austin’s Chuy’s Tex Mex will open its fifth location while Arizona mainstays, Culinary Dropout and Blanco Tacos + Tequila will make their Colorado debut.

Blanco Tacos & Tequila, a fresh twist on Mexican cuisine, is a popular happy hour joint with a relaxed atmosphere, boasting great tacos, queso and much more. Culinary Dropout, crafts “classic meals done with some attitude” alongside live music, beer and craft cocktails. Both restaurants are in the Fox family group of restaurants, and both will border Hale Park, making them for great outdoor-focused eateries to join Denver’s dining scene.

“We’ve been in the Cherry Creek neighborhood for over 10 years with our restaurant North Italia, so when the opportunity arose to join the 9th & Colorado project, it was a natural fit,” said Sam Fox, owner and operator of Sam Fox Restaurants. “We are looking forward to bringing two more of our restaurants to the community and have really enjoyed being a part of its growth.”

With their first retail and restaurant tenants set to open later this year, the five new restaurants join a mix of businesses including a gym, an AMC Theater, a fancy nail salon + wine bar and a CVS. Additionally, an outpost of Postino WineCafe, Clean Juice, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Zoe’s Kitchen, and an unnamed coffee bar concept are all set to open at the former site of the University of Colorado Health Sciences complex.

The 26-acres infill project also called 9+CO is located between 9th and 8th on Colorado. It is expected to be completed by summer 2021 with Clean Juice opening first this summer followed by Postino, Pizzeria Locale, Gelato Boy, M. Vincé Nail Spa, CVS, the yet-to-be-named coffee concept at the end of 2019. HopDoddy, Chuy’s and the gym (TruFusion) are slated to open next spring with AMC Theatres opening Summer 2020. Blanco and Culinary Dropout will come last in summer 2021.

