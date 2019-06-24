The Au Feu, as you knew it, is no more. The Montrealian smoked meats spot in Zeppelin Station has undergone a renaissance of sorts, as it transitions into a full-fledged deli, to now be known as Norm’s Deli. Specializing in Wagyu beef brined for seven hours, smoked and transformed into the meat resembling New York pastrami, Au Feu, responding to the many requests from patrons to expand their offerings, have finally answered the call.

“We decided to re-brand into a concept I had developed in Chicago a few years ago called Norm’s Deli,” said Jared Leonard. “This allows us to offer a larger sandwich and salad board with food that Denver residents are familiar with — especially if they’ve moved here from one of the major US cities that enjoy neighborhood delis like the ones in New York, Chicago, Boston, and Los Angeles. Good news: the pastrami that everyone has come to love at Au Feu and Aj’s Pit BAr-B-Q will still be the star of the menu, we’re just offering a bit more.”

New signature offerings will include the likes of “Hamburger Stan” — a fresh ground double patty, girdled and topped with house pickles, American cheese and Norm’s secret sauce. Bagels will be provided by Rosenberg’s and the meats will continue to be smoked, cured roasted in house — including its beloved pastrami.

Norm’s Deli is open today at 3501 Wazee St Suite #100, Denver, 80216 and transition to the fully expanded menu on July 1.