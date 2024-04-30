A-Basin Achieves Carbon Neutrality

Known for having the longest ski season in Colorado, A-Basin is also making a name for itself as a leader in sustainability. Months ahead of its 2025 goal, A-Basin now operates with a net-neutral carbon footprint. After announcing 100% renewable energy in October of 2023, they continue to make their mark in the ski industry as a leader in sustainability.

A solar winter. Photo courtesy of Arapahoe Basin

In 2018, the sustainability team at A-Basin designed a six-step roadmap to carbon neutrality in 2025. These steps included increased carpool and public transit participation, no net increase in domestic water use, the centralization of purchasing, working towards 75% waste diversion, continuing to lead in ecosystem stewardship and wildlife management, reaching 100% renewable energy and of course, with the overlying goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2025. Buildings, electric vehicle charging stations, lifts, snowmaking activities and other ski area operations currently run on clean energy.

“A-Basin is committed to being stewards of the White River National Forest so that current and future generations can continue to enjoy it in every season for years to come,” says Alan Henceroth, COO of Arapahoe Basin ski area. “We are so proud of this accomplishment and are looking towards our next set of sustainability goals in 2025 and beyond to continue being leaders in the industry.”

Montezuma Clean Up Day 2023. Photo by Matt Young.

The ultimate stride toward achieving net zero involved the ongoing reduction of Scope 1 direct greenhouse gasses and offset them through carbon reduction projects. To obtain carbon neutrality in 2024, A-Basin used carbon offsets. Partnering with Terrapass, the resort invested in a portfolio of U.S.-based projects to reduce the impact of its carbon footprint. And because carbon offsets don’t reduce the carbon footprint directly, those at A-Basin recognize this as a temporary solution until they can operate entirely carbon-free.

“This is definitely not the end of our climate action journey,” says the sustainability manager at A-Basin, Mike Nathan. “After getting 100% renewable electricity last year, and with viable carbon-free systems within our grasp, we now know that our real goal of Net Zero, Carbon Free Operations is just over the horizon.” He explained how the offsets are simply allowing them to do some good in the meantime, while the costs of those projects are financially motivating them every year to finish the job.

Currently, A-Basin has large-scale projects in the works such as on-site solar arrays, restored wetlands, environmental advocacy and policy work and comprehensive revegetation efforts. Their next big step is full electrification of their vehicle fleet and buildings. The future is bright.