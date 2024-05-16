This Week In Concerts: Private Island, Bleachers, Ganja White Night, Nate Smith and More

Sure looks like spring has finally actually arrived on the Front Range this week, and just in time — there are some unbelievably good shows to catch in celebration.

Southern California’s most approachable band, Private Island, is kicking off their Broken A/C tour at Lost Lake on 5/18, where they’ll be supported by Pink Skies and Cherokee Social. Private Island have been releasing banger after banger since 2014, and their most recent release, Bloody Knuckles, showcases a band that’s continuing that trend—this show’s not one to miss.

One of the best drummers on the scene today, Nate Smith, is coming to Cervantes for a two-night run on 5/17 and 5/18, and he’ll be rocking with Kiefer & Cartoons with opening sets from Chantil Dukart on 5/17 and Galaxe (with special guest Adam Deitch) on 5/18. An absolute force to be reckoned with behind any size drum kit, make sure you get out and catch what Nate can do!

Legendary local songstress Keddjra is kicking off her Bone Tired Tour at Herman’s Hideaway on 5/17, and they’ve got Beggars Union and Summer Bedhead opening up the evening. This is the first stop in a very extensive tour across the eastern US, and it’s guaranteed to be an amazing show.

The rest of this week’s amazing shows are below – as always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!

5/17—Ash Lauryn

5/18—East End Dubs

5/19—Tony Guerra

5/21—Melanie Martinez

5/16—Break with Contrast and Solid

5/17—Seppa with Lavier, Musashi Xero and Fika

5/18—Nic Baker with Villain Era, Umami and Ki

5/21—Special Guest with Dublyst, URZA and Sleazy Lettuce

5/16—$1 Vinyl with J.Lang, ChefWamp and DNA Proxi

5/17—Kloud Forest with RE:ZEN, MLRTYME and Desacore

5/18—Muted Diagram with Boris Kushcough and JackNomadic

5/16—Kayla Ray with Meghan Clarisse & Her Caveman

5/17—Valienta with Seth Beamer and Jake’s A Gentlemen

5/18—JayDubb ThaRuler

Alice Merton

5/15—late night drive home with Pleasure Pill and Lady Denim

5/16—Alice Merton with Juliana Madrid

5/17—Medium Build with Rosie Rush

5/18—Medium Build with Rosie Rush

5/19—Bleakheart with Palehorse/Palerider and George Cessna

5/20—Holly Humberstone with Carol Ades

5/21—Electric Six with Supersuckers Volk

5/16—SHiFT ft. Meso with Foxy Dope, Ashez, OkayJake and Puka

5/17—Shrek Rave

5/19—Finess2Tymes

Nate Smith

5/16—The Parrisian with Dr3am Ca$t, Niima Project

5/17—Nate Smith & Friends with Kiefer & Cartoons and Chantil Dukart

5/18—Nate Smith & Friends with Kiefer & Cartoons and Adam Deitch

5/19—Ballyhoo! with Joint Operation and Cloud9 Vibes

5/21—Cervantes’ Open Jam

5/16—Tsurada

5/17—Ben Hemsley

5/17—D N’ Bass Ops: Etherwood

5/18—Austin Mills

5/15—ReSound

5/15—Piano Lounge: Freddy Rodriguez Jr.

5/16—Otis Taylor (2 Shows)

5/16—Piano Lounge: Jack Hadley

5/17—Sister City Music Session: El Javi

5/17—Kortet

5/17—Jade Oracle

5/17—Piano Lounge: Connor Terrones

5/18—Ted Piltzecker Quartet

5/18—The Jack Hadley Band

5/18—Piano Lounge: Camilla Vaitaitis & Bailey Hinkley-Grogan Duo

5/19—Sam Mayfield

5/20—Denver Jazz Orchestra

5/21—Daryl Gott/Myles Sloniker Quartet

5/16—Judd Hoos with Peach Street Revival and Denham

5/17—Arden Jones with Sammy Rash and Kenzie Cait

5/18—Red Rum Club with High Street Joggers Club and Card Catalog

5/19—Vincent Lima with Matt Haughey

5/21—Aaron Lee Tasjan with Molly Martin

5/17—Ellie & The Alibis with Dave Told Me To Find Peace

5/18—Reposer with Diamon and Axan

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

5/15—Amenra with Primitive Man and Slow Crush

5/16—Southall with Reid Haughton

5/17—Battle Beast with Blackbriar

5/18—Attila with Born Of Osiris, Traitors, Extortionist, Not Enough Space

5/19—Ride with Knifeplay

5/20—Chaos and Carnage 2024

5/21—Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

5/17—Wade Bowen with Brooke Lee

5/15—Hump Day Funk Jam

5/16—Dave Randon Trio

5/17—Skool Daze

5/18—Skool Daze

5/19—Venus Cruz

5/20—Monday Night Jazz

5/21—B3 Jazz Jam

Keddjra

5/16—The Wilderness with Manic Moon, The Patrons and Dear Luna

5/17—Keddjra with Beggars Union and Summer Bedhead

5/18—Lion Souljahs with Iron Roots and One Drum

5/16—Messa with The Flight of Sleipnir and Circling Over

5/17—Teen Mortgage with Die Spitz Cleaner

5/18—Italo-Disco Legacy

5/19—Dent May with Jimmy Whispers and Isadora Eden

5/21—Sculpture Club with BabyBaby and Lesser Care

5/16—Chet Porter with Geller and Sam Burt

5/17—Treehouse DJ Set: 37 Frets

5/17—Covex with Gloomi and Kerv

5/17—Treehouse DJ Set: Murra with Rome

5/18—Open House

5/18—Treehouse DJ Set: Donnerthegoner

5/19—Toucon with Rugburn, Parabolic Murmur and From What Animal

Private Island

5/16—Oh, Drifter with Adult Braces, Clone The Wolf and Overtime Winner

5/17—The Pretty Shabbies with Moss Brain and Satellite Friend

5/18—Private Island with Pink Skies and Cherokee Social

5/19—Taxi Paint with Surprise Soup and XLTD

5/15—I Am Hollywood

5/17—Buddy Bench with Grayson Ratliff

5/18—Vale of Pnath with Abigail Williams

5/19—Rich Amiri

5/17—Fleetmac Wood

5/18—Fleetmac Wood

5/21—Mount Kimbie with Chanel Beads

Idles

5/17—Ganja White Night with The Widdler, Mr. Bill, Justin Hawkes and Hydraulix

5/18—Idles with Ganser

5/19—Knocked Loose with Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed

5/15—The Peter Sommer Quartet

5/16—The David Mesquitic Trio

5/17—The Adam Ohlson Quartet

5/18—The Derek Banach Quintet

5/19—Moderno Latin Jazz Quintet

5/18—Shaun Peace Band

5/19—Shaun Peace Band

5/17—Microwave with Origami Angel, Heart Attack Man and Carpool Tunnel

5/18—Goldfish with Gigamesh and Danger Foley

5/20—Mariah The Scientist with Ryan Trey

5/16—Vibe Tribe

5/17—Cass Clayton Band with Johnny & The Mongrels

5/18—JJ Brown’s Raw Soul

5/16—Inna Vision

5/21—Mr. Big

5/15—The Piano Guys

5/18—Ganja White Night with Eliminate, Joker, Monty and Bukez Finezt

5/19—Needtobreathe with Judah & The Lion

5/20—Bleachers with Samia

5/18—Riley Green with Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley

5/17—Stoyer

5/17—Max’s Mirror with A Penny A Day

5/18—Ben Tonak with Kate Grigsby

5/18—Sharkk Heartt with Poet’s Row

5/18—Batuco

5/19—Studio 3sixT

5/16—Autumn

5/17—Jason Martin AKA Problem

5/18—Mr. Capone-E with Monster Tilo

5/15—Pentagram String Band with Pidge in Patches, Marissa Sendejas and Foxmud

5/16—Almanac Man with Museum of Light, Void Eater and Abandons

5/17—DJsJulian Black & Odd Todd with Devoratus

5/18—Camping In Alaska with Guitar Fight From Fooly Cooly, Falu Red, Chlorine and CUTE

5/17—Brianna Straut with Tomato Soup, Anthony Ruptak and Kaitlyn Williams

5/18—Tubesock with Luna Nuñez and Brandywine

5/19—Blick Bassy

5/20—The Blank Tapes with Honey Blazer and Mind Gardens

5/21—Summerdrive with State Drugs and Mr. Atomic

5/15—The Garden with Alice Glass

5/17—Shordie Shordie

5/18—Itchy-O

5/20—Oxymorrons

5/21—Erra

5/17—Nico Moreno

5/18—Argy

5/16—Picasso Gvng

5/17—The Fun House Tour