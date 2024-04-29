Re-Quench Your Thirst for Local Mocktails

This month, the National Council for Alcoholism and Drug Dependence is highlighting the importance of responsible choices as April is Alcohol Awareness Month. When out for drinks with friends, co-workers or on a new date, feel comfortable to sip without the influence of alcohol. If you’re looking to re-embrace Dry January’s mantra with vibrant and refreshing non-alcoholic drinks, take a look at the mocktail menus of these local establishments.

Here’s our list of recommended bars around Denver with dedicated and unique non-alcoholic menus.

Bad Habits Denver

Where: 3014 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Hours: Bar is open daily from 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. Kitchen is open daily from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: An LGBTQIA+ bar and eatery, Bad Habits Denver mixes casual vibes with high-energy events all while emphasizing mocktails. Their dedicated and detailed N/A menu is expressed through the names of each drink. For example, their aptly named Carrie Bradshaw: Cosmo ($7) is a twist on this Sex and the City character’s favorite Cosmopolitan. It is a concoction of cranberry juice, lime juice, seltzer and orange juice. Bad Habits’ goal is to provide a welcoming space with good food and fun drinks. With entertainment such as arcade and board games, karaoke and daily happy hours, we highly recommend checking out one or two of Bad Habits’ 10+ non-alcoholic drinks on your next night out.

Grandma’s House

Where: 1710 South Broadway, Denver

Hours: Sunday-Monday: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: Visit Grandma’s House for one more mock beer before it closes at the end of April. Featuring a 30+ mocktail menu, including non-alcoholic beer from Colorado-based breweries Ceria ($6) and Grüvi ($6), Grandma’s House is focused on all things craft, from showcasing local products to locally crafted beer. Make sure to stop in to enjoy their nostalgic atmosphere, bingo and crafts, all while trying a new N/A beer—just like being at grandma’s.

Honey Elixir Bar

Where: 2636 Walnut St #104, Denver (entrance is in the alley between Walnut Street and Larimer Street)

Hours: Closed Monday. Tuesday-Wednesday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Thursday-Friday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday: 2 p.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: If you’ve just escaped your teenage years, enjoy a non-alcoholic drink at the now 18+ Honey Elixir Bar. It promotes “unique and obscure beverages that are intended to elevate and enhance the human experience,” as stated on their website. Honey executes this through its distinctive N/A drinks, Cacao and Potions. The star is the latter, which are non-alcoholic elixirs that promote deep emotions for the drinker. Made from herbs, botanicals and superfoods, the drink is a mix of vibrant colors and deep flavors. Take the Amore Rosa ($10), which is made from strawberries, raspberries, roses, vanilla, honey and club soda, including a choice between coconut cream or half & half. Enjoy it with a crystal and flower on the side.

Be wary, as their party size is no more than 10 people and the table limit for all is 90 minutes.

New Terrain Brewing Co.

Where: 16401 Table Mountain Pkwy, Golden

Hours: Monday-Wednesday: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Looking for a night out for the whole family, even the dog? New Terrain Brewing Co. in Golden is here to let you enjoy the view, spend time with your loved-ones and try the mocktail of beer. Their specialty N/A beer is from Athletic Brewing Co., which includes ‘Lite’ Light Ale ($5) and ‘Run Wild’ IPA ($5) styles. And don’t miss their rotating and seasonal craft Kombucha ($2.50-$5.50) from Trubucha, made in Lone Tree. Pair that with a featured food truck in their beer garden, and you’re set for the evening.

Did we miss your favorite mocktail spot? Let us know in the comments!