Test Your Wits: A Guide to Trivia in Denver

How well do you know your state capitals? Can you finish quotes from Seinfeld? Did you know Denver was founded in 1858? If you answered yes to these questions, you might be ready to test your knowledge at one of the city’s great trivia spots. Fun fact lovers, we have a list of some of the best places to drink and compete with our guide to trivia in Denver.

Odell Brewing Five Points Brewhouse

Where: 2945 Larimer St., Denver

When: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.

The Lowdown: Located in Denver’s infamous neighborhood, Odell Brewing Five Points Brewhouse creates a cozy Tuesday night trivia environment with two stories of seating, an outdoor patio and fire pits. Hosted by Brews ‘N’ Clues Denver, gather your team of general knowledge brainiacs and compete for prizes. Odell’s Five Points location’s unique selection of brews will make you want to stay even after the game.

Greg’s Kitchen and Taphouse

Where: 4433 W 29 Ave # 102, Denver

When: General Trivia on Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. Themed Trivia on June 21st and June 28, 7 p.m.

The Lowdown: Calling all sitcom fanatics, Greg’s Kitchen and Taphouse challenges you to Seinfeld and The Office trivia in Denver. Test your knowledge on the iconic New York foursome on June 21st. If you didn’t watch the hilarious yet philosophical conversations unfold in Tom’s Restaurant, fans of The Office can compete on June 28th. Don’t worry if you’re not a die-hard fan who has seen every episode at least five times, the more, the merrier. As Michael Scott once said, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” For the casual trivia-goers, Greg’s Kitchen has weekly trivia every Tuesday, and make sure to grab one of their delicious burgers and brews.

Grandma’s House

Where: 1710 S Broadway, Denver

When: June 22 and July 13, 7 p.m.

The Lowdown: If you’re missing the nostalgia of playing games with siblings and friends in your grandparent’s house, Denver’s Grandma’s House will take you back with hard ciders instead of apple juice. Arguably one of the cutest bars in the city with old portraits, cross-stitching and wicker chairs, Grandma’s House hosts cannot-miss events, including themed trivia. On June 22nd, you can participate in a fun and educational women’s health trivia evening— “More than Just the Tip.” Dr. Zackarina Jenny-hoe hosts a night of drag queen trivia on July 13th.

Cervecería Colorado

Where: 1635 Platte St., Denver

When: Wednesdays, 7 p.m.

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado offers some of the tastiest and most innovative beers, including Lime Lager, Churro Stout, Mango Rico Tropical IPA and La Mordida (a tres leches cream ale). One of the best-hidden gems in Denver, Cervecería has trivia every Wednesday hosted by Geeks Who Drink. Bring a team of six, two or just yourself, to compete for free booze and gift cards to Cervecería Colorado. Make sure to arrive at least 45 minutes early for a seat.

Spangalang Brewery

Where: 2736 Welton St, Denver

When: Thursdays, 7 p.m.

The Lowdown: As fun as the name itself, Spangalang Brewery offers an intimate and local feeling, including friendly bartenders and a great atmosphere. Located in Five Points, the pub’s become a hub for events, including Geeks Who Drink trivia. Bring friends for craft beers and cocktails and get there early; space fills quickly.

The Groovy Bar

Where: 1575 Boulder St., Denver

When: Thursdays, 7:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: Go to the first floor of Denver’s fried chicken hot spot, The Post Chicken and Beer, and you’ll find a time machine to the 70s—The Groovy Bar. With old-school cocktails, a psychedelic atmosphere and an intimate setting, it’s a great trivia spot, especially if you’re looking for a date night. The small batch trivia, hosted by Geeks Who Drink, means fewer rounds but the same great prizes.

Denver Beer Co Arvada

Where: 5768 Olde Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada

When: Thursdays, 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: North of the city, Denver Beer Co in historic Olde Town Arvada has Geeks Who Drink trivia every Thursday night. Choose from a selection of beers on tap and amazing food from an on-site food truck, The Mighty Burger. Indoor and outdoor patio seating means plenty of room for you and your team. Bring your furry friends too.

The Spot Denver

Where: 1235 Delaware St., Denver

When: Thursdays, 7 p.m.

The Lowdown: If you’re looking to stray from the classic pub trivia scene and add some exercise to your day, head over to The Spot bouldering gym. With several walls to climb—options for all levels— and beer on tap, the location makes for a perfect evening to unwind. Purchase a day pass for $25.