The ever-popular pizza joint, Sexy Pizza, will expand yet again, announcing their plans to open a fourth location in Park Hill. The location, slated to open in early 2020 will be anchored in Park Hill Commons, a new mixed-use development featuring apartments, retail, office space and restaurants. The forthcoming development hasn’t been without its controversy, as many residents see the contentious property as a sign of gentrification and displacement. Sexy Pizza, however, hopes to be a positive force in the community.

“When we look at how quickly Denver is changing, we hope to stand out as a positive part of that growth,” said Kyle Peters, Owner/Area Manager for Sexy Pizza. “With this new location, we plan on expanding our existing community engagement and employee initiatives for the benefit of Park Hill’s long standing residents. We’re ready to be proactive and hit the ground running with these efforts.” Sexy Pizza has made a name for itself in the way the company treats its employees — offering health and dental insurance at no cost as well as paid time off, meal plans and more. For the Park Hill location, the company has instituted a community engagement program entitled the Park Hill Collective Impact (PHCI). The program seeks to integrate the community into the new storefront, focusing on local hiring of Park Hill residents and high school students.

The forthcoming Sexy Pizza will be located at 2846 Fairfax St., Denver.