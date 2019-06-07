Grab a beer to cool down from the ever-warming weather at the newly opened Skyline Beer Garden. The Downtown Denver Partnership and Downtown Denver Business Improvement District partnered with Denver Parks and Recreation to present the boozy garden – nestled within Skyline Park – that will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout summer up until October 12.

The garden is part of the 2007 Downtown Area Plan to support Skyline Park as part of the downtown Denver community. The Skyline Beer Garden acts as a gathering place for relaxation to help balance with daily urban life and the outdoors in a unique setting.

The beer garden features an almost 40,000 square foot outdoor space with tons of seating to relax with a cold beer in hand, games such as giant Jenga, ping pong, cornhole and live musical performances lined up for every Friday and Saturday. It even has free WiFi. Additionally, the garden is located right off of the 16th Street Mall so you have access to a myriad of shopping with a quick oasis getaway at your fingertips.

The Skyline Beer Garden will pour 12 hand selected brews on tap and dishing up hot bites including locally-made carne asada street tacos, side salads and sweet ice cream to cut the summer heat.

The garden is also open for private events. You can reserve the space for special events and parties of 20 or more such as birthday celebrations, office gatherings and more. Book the garden by contacting Kirsten Becker at [email protected].