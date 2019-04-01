Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food–and–beverage-based itinerary for the best ways eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Departure Closed in Cherry Creek

The Lowdown: Citing the sale of the adjacent Halcyon Hotel, Sage Restaurant Group (the owners of the Portland-based eatery) announced Departure would have to close and depart the space on March 10. It does appear the team is seeking a new location, though. Details here.

Northside Eatery + Market to Replace Candela Kitchen

The Lowdown: This Californian cuisine concept and grab-and-go market combo is expected to open late spring or early summer in the former Candela Kitchen space in LoHi. Click here to learn more.

Isabel Replaced RiNo Yacht Club at The Source

The Lowdown: Last week RiNo Yacht Club passed the torch to an equally refined cocktail concept, Isabel. The bar takes its name from Isabel Nesmith Evans, president of the Colorado Iron Works —the company responsible for constructing the original property in the 1880s. Click here to learn more.

Morin Added a Lunch Menu

The Lowdown: Last October the now-esteemed dinner-only French restaurant Morin opened its doors. On Monday, March 25, the formerly dinner-only venue started serving weekday lunch. See some of our favorite highlights here.

Colorado Gin Earned Gold Medals After January Release

The Lowdown: A few short months after hitting the market, Boulder’s Scottish Kings gin has delighted the palates of spirit connoisseurs across the country. The San Francisco World Spirits Competition judging panel called it one of the finest products in the world, out of around 3,000 spirit entries.

East Side King’s Journey to Denver Grows More Complicated

The Lowdown: It’s been quite a few days for the Austin-based eatery East Side King here in Denver. From announcing its partnership with Avanti to said partnership falling through, the globally influenced Japanese street food concept says it won’t let it deter them from coming to the Mile High City.

Newly Opened

These are notable restaurants, coffee shops and bars that opened in Denver last month.

Le French (Opening Soon)

The Lowdown: Le French is expected to open this month, but it already has a lot of hype to meet. The high-end bakery and French bistro is a product of two Senegalese French sisters, Aminata and Rougui Dia. Both sisters are renowned chefs by their own right, with Rougui being the first black woman ever to make executive chef at a Michelin star restaurant — Petrossian in Paris.

La Doña

The Lowdown: La Doña (a term of respect and endearment for grandmothers, aunts and other woman elders) opened in Zeppelin Station on March 4 as the food hall’s first taqueria tenant, serving al pastor tacos, tostadas, quesadillas, burritos and more. Click here to learn more.

Della Radice

The Lowdown: This month Stapleton welcomed a new bistro from Chef Cristino Griego. The single-page menu is filled with traditional snacks from Spain, Italy and France — with a wine and cocktail-heavy drink list that is thoughtfully suited to the food.

Excuses to Celebrate

April 5: Opening Day

The Lowdown: Grab a hotdog and cue the “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” tunes. Opening Day kicks off at Coors Field against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 5.

Don’t Miss: Even if you don’t make it to the game, you can head downtown and enjoy the action. Here are our favorite brats outside of the ballpark and breweries to hit up before or after the game.

April 8: National Empanada Day

The Lowdown: If loving national food holidays as an excuse to indulge is wrong, we don’t want to be right. Dig into this Latin American comfort food on April 8 for National Empanadas Day.

Don’t Miss: You can’t talk about empanadas in Denver without mentioning Maria Empanada. Click here to read their team’s amazing story in a recent interview we published with founder Lorena Cantarovici.

April 15-April 20: Colorado Natural Wine Week

The Lowdown: Colorado wine has come a long way in recent years, and the Colorado Natural Wine Week is here to celebrate just that. The six-day event includes wine tastings, winemaker dinners, wine dive bar takeovers, in-store retail tastings and much more.

Don’t Miss: Although some events are trade and industry only, the main event The Grand Showcase is open to the public and includes more than 200 winemakers for $50/person. For more details on all of the Colorado Natural Wine week happenings, click here.

April 20: Well, You Know…

The Lowdown: If you’re 21+ and enjoy cannabis, April 20 is sure to be a buzz-y day for you.

Don’t Miss: Check out our Ultimate Mile High Munchies Guide or get fancy while celebrating with some gourmet chocolate edibles.

April 23: National Have a Picnic Day

The Lowdown: Pack a picnic and get outside for National Have a Picnic Day. (Yes, this is a real thing). Grab your daily dose of Vitamin D along with your lunch by finding a great to-go spot and park near you.

Don’t Miss: Our round-up of the best places to picnic in Denver.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

April 1o: CBC Farm Brewers Dinner

When: Wednesday, April 10, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The GrowHaus — 4751 York St., Denver

The Lowdown: This dinner is in collaboration with A Notte and Culture Beverage to benefit The GrowHaus. Prepare yourself for a 4-course, family-style dinner with four farm beer pairings. Learn more and get tickets here.

April 14: Women’s Wine Guild Gala

When: Sunday, April 14, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Nocturne — 1330 27th St., Denver

The Lowdown: This evening will be a night of wine, snacks, music and more. This ladies-only gala will benefit the future projects and development of the Women’s Wine Guild. Tickets and more information here.

April 29: WomenCook

When: Monday, April 29, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center — 1399 35th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Celebrating its 15 year anniversary, this event is a night of eating and drinking to support the work of Work Options for Women. Click here to learn more about the amazing female chefs cooking at the event.