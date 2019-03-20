A full-service restaurant, bar and market are heading to LoHi this late spring/early summer with Northside Eatery + Market. Taking over the former Candela spot, the soon to be neighborhood gathering place will be helmed by chef/owner Kevin Gerdeman — previously a chef for Nordstrom. Northside will serve lunch, dinner, happy hour and weekend brunch with California as the mindset and fresh produce and seasonality as the focus. Eaters can expect to indulge in dishes like Pain Perdu with seasonal fruit macerated in cachaca, Brussels sprouts with habanero sambal and sweet spiced almonds and Moroccan spiced cauliflower with warm carrot Salad among other delicious eats.

As for the market, the curated bodega on the other side of the 3,300 square foot space will offer fresh produce and pantry staples, providing an alternative to the always inconvenient but “quick” grocery store run. In addition, the Colorado-based Loyal Coffee will be served at 7 a.m. daily and other items for breakfast, lunch and dinner —everything from pastries and freshly squeezed juice to salads and grain bowls will be available as well in a grab-n-go fashion. The drinks menu will feature craft cocktails and beer. The wine list is mostly from California. The market menu will also feature vegetarian and vegan options. Speaking on the restaurant concept, Gerdeman wants to focus on connection and convenience: