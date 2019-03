Last week RiNo Yacht Club passed the torch to an equally refined and stylish cocktail concept, Isabel. The pleasantly redecorated space is full of plant life, neon signs and a retro aesthetic that fits nicely with the rest of the building’s multifarious chic. Serving fresh-squeezed juice by day and cocktails by night, the lounge has a penchant for thoughtful blends and fresh ingredients. The bar takes its name from Isabel Nesmith Evans, president of the Colorado Iron Works —the company responsible for constructing the original property in the 1880s.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The daily juice program was developed with the help of Krissy Sciarra, founder of the Chicago-based Harvest Juicery. The daytime menu is full of fresh-pressed juices, smoothies, wellness shots, with recovery and hydration kits to counteract or prepare for the evening’s contribution. A variety of spirits — focusing on Mexico and South America — along with beer and wine will also be available.

The evening’s cocktail menu features a variety of house-infused spirits, fresh juices and hand-squeezed citrus. While the quality of the ingredients is certainly reason enough to try the drinks, the thoughtful blends and suave presentation is where the beverages really shine. Classics receive their own sumptuous treatment, a mezcal and pisco-heavy set of original drinks delight and the massive punch-style Cusco Cup ($50) — a burly blend of pisco, Fernet Branca, lemon, cucumber, turbinado, ginger and mint — perfectly rounds out the spring menu.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

While the Rino Yacht Club has been an important fixture since The Source’s opening, fear not — the bar is relocating to its own brick and mortar. While Isabel may have some big shoes to fill, every indication suggests that they are off to a snug start.

Isabel is located in The Source at 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver. It serves juice daily from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The bar is open 3 p.m. – close and Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. – close.

All photography by Alden Bonecutter.